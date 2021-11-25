SAG Predictions: Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Woody Norman Could Benefit from SAG’s Love for Child Actors

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

2022 SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS PREDICTIONS:

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

UPDATED: Nov 25, 2021

Oscar nominations voting begins on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, and will end on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. The official Academy Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, with the ceremony taking place on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022.

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK ACTOR FILM ROLE STUDIO 1 Ciarán Hinds “Belfast” Pop Focus Features 2 J.K. Simmons “Being the Ricardos” William Frawley Amazon Studios 3 Jamie Dornan “Belfast” Pa Focus Features 4 Jared Leto “House of Gucci” Paolo Gucci United Artists Releasing/MGM 5 Woody Norman “C’mon C’mon” Jesse A24 NEXT IN LINE 6 Ben Affleck “The Last Duel” Count Pierre d’Alençon 20th Century Studios 7 Kodi Smit-McPhee “The Power of the Dog” Peter Gordon Netflix 8 Jeffrey Wright “The French Dispatch” Roebuck Wright Searchlight Pictures 9 Idris Elba “The Harder They Fall” Rufus Buck Netflix 10 Jesse Plemons “The Power of the Dog” George Burbank Netflix OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS 11 Ben Affleck “The Tender Bar” Uncle Charlie Moehringer Amazon Studios 12 Bradley Cooper “Licorice Pizza” Jon Peters MGM/United Artists Releasing 13 Willem Dafoe “Nightmare Alley” Clem Hoately Searchlight Pictures 14 Jason Isaacs “Mass” Jay Perry Bleecker Street 15 Troy Kotsur “CODA” Frank Rossi Apple Original Films 16 Robin DeJesus “Tick, Tick … Boom!” Michael Netflix 17 Richard Jenkins “The Humans” Erik Blake A24/Showtime 18 Andrew Garfield “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Jim Bakker Searchlight Pictures 19 Corey Hawkins “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Macduff Apple Original Films/A24 20 Colman Domingo “Zola” Abegunde “X” Olawale A24 UNRANKED CONTENDERS — Adrien Brody “The French Dispatch” Searchlight Pictures — Al Pacino “House of Gucci” Aldo Gucci MGM/United Artists Releasing — Alexander Skarsgård “Passing” Netflix — Ben Mendelsohn “Cyrano” United Artists Releasing/MGM — Benedict Wong “Nine Days” Sony Pictures Classics — Benicio del Toro “The French Dispatch” Moses Rosenthaler Searchlight Pictures — Bill Murray “The French Dispatch” Searchlight Pictures — Bradley Whitford “Tick, Tick … Boom!” Stephen Sondheim Netflix — Christopher Lloyd “The Tender Bar” Grandpa Moehringer Amazon Studios — Cillian Murphy “A Quiet Place Part II” Paramount Pictures — Colin Firth “Mothering Sunday” Sony Pictures Classics — Daniel Durant “CODA” Apple Original Films — Daniel Ranieri “The Tender Bar” Amazon Studios — David Alvarez “West Side Story” 20th Century Studios — David Strathairn “Nightmare Alley” Pete Krumbein Searchlight Pictures — Delroy Lindo “The Harder They Fall” Netflix — Ed Harris The Lost Daughter Netflix — Eugenio Derbez “CODA” Bernardo Villalobos Apple Original Films — Forest Whitaker “Respect” United Artists Releasing/MGM — Jason Mamoa “Dune” Warner Bros — Jimmy Smits “In the Heights” Warner Bros — Jon Bernthal “King Richard” Rick Macci Warner Bros — Jonah Hill “Don’t Look Up” Jason Orlean Netflix — Kelvin Harrison, Jr. “Cyrano” Christian MGM/United Artists Releasing — Kumail Nanjiani “Eternals” Marvel Studios — Lakeith Stanfield “The Harder They Fall” Netflix — Lil Rel Howery “Free Guy” 20th Century Studios — Mark Rylance “Don’t Look Up” Peter Isherwell Netflix — Mike Faist “West Side Story” 20th Century Studios — Oscar Isaac “Dune” Warner Bros — Paul Walter Hauser “Cruella” Disney Plus — Rami Malek “No Time to Die” United Artists Releasing/MGM — Reed Birney “Mass” Bleecker Street — Richard Jenkins “Nightmare Alley” Searchlight Pictures — Rob Morgan “Don’t Look Up” Netflix — Simon Helberg “Annette” Amazon Studios — Stephen McKinley Henderson “Bruised” Warner Bros — Steven Yeun “The Humans” A24 — Timothée Chalamet “Don’t Look Up” Netflix — Timothée Chalamet “The French Dispatch” Searchlight Pictures — Timothy Spall “Spencer” Neon — Tony Hale “Being the Ricardos” Amazon Studios — Tony Leung “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” Marvel Studios — Tyler Perry “Don’t Look Up” Netflix — Vincent D’Onofrio “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Searchlight Pictures — Vincent London “Titane” Neon — Willem Dafoe “The Card Counter” Focus Features

About the SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards, hosted by SAG-AFTRA, is an annual award show that has become one of the most important and key indicators for the Oscars. Four films have won the most SAG awards with three: 1999’s “American Beauty,” 2002’s “Chicago,” 2011’s “The Help” and 2017’s “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Three movies have been nominated for the most SAG awards with five: 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love,” “Chicago” and 2008’s “Doubt.”