SAG Predictions: Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Woody Norman Could Benefit from SAG’s Love for Child Actors

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE OSCARS COLLECTIVE
Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE OSCARS HUB
Revisit the prediction archive of the 2021 season THE ARCHIVE
Link to television awards is atTHE EMMYS HUB

2022 SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS PREDICTIONS:
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

UPDATED: Nov 25, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: More to come…

Oscar nominations voting begins on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, and will end on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. The official Academy Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, with the ceremony taking place on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022.

Awards Season Calendar (2021-2022)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:

Lazy loaded image
AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
RANK ACTOR FILM ROLE STUDIO
1 Ciarán Hinds “Belfast” Pop Focus Features
2 J.K. Simmons “Being the Ricardos” William Frawley Amazon Studios
3 Jamie Dornan “Belfast” Pa Focus Features
4 Jared Leto “House of Gucci” Paolo Gucci United Artists Releasing/MGM
5 Woody Norman “C’mon C’mon” Jesse A24
NEXT IN LINE
6 Ben Affleck “The Last Duel” Count Pierre d’Alençon 20th Century Studios
7 Kodi Smit-McPhee “The Power of the Dog” Peter Gordon Netflix
8 Jeffrey Wright “The French Dispatch” Roebuck Wright Searchlight Pictures
9 Idris Elba “The Harder They Fall” Rufus Buck Netflix
10 Jesse Plemons “The Power of the Dog” George Burbank Netflix
OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS
11 Ben Affleck “The Tender Bar” Uncle Charlie Moehringer Amazon Studios
12 Bradley Cooper “Licorice Pizza” Jon Peters MGM/United Artists Releasing
13 Willem Dafoe “Nightmare Alley” Clem Hoately Searchlight Pictures
14 Jason Isaacs “Mass” Jay Perry Bleecker Street
15 Troy Kotsur “CODA” Frank Rossi Apple Original Films
16 Robin DeJesus “Tick, Tick … Boom!” Michael Netflix
17 Richard Jenkins “The Humans” Erik Blake A24/Showtime
18 Andrew Garfield “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Jim Bakker Searchlight Pictures
19 Corey Hawkins “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Macduff Apple Original Films/A24
20 Colman Domingo “Zola” Abegunde “X” Olawale A24
UNRANKED CONTENDERS
Adrien Brody “The French Dispatch” Searchlight Pictures
Al Pacino “House of Gucci” Aldo Gucci MGM/United Artists Releasing
Alexander Skarsgård “Passing” Netflix
Ben Mendelsohn “Cyrano” United Artists Releasing/MGM
Benedict Wong “Nine Days” Sony Pictures Classics
Benicio del Toro “The French Dispatch” Moses Rosenthaler Searchlight Pictures
Bill Murray “The French Dispatch” Searchlight Pictures
Bradley Whitford “Tick, Tick … Boom!” Stephen Sondheim Netflix
Christopher Lloyd “The Tender Bar” Grandpa Moehringer Amazon Studios
Cillian Murphy “A Quiet Place Part II” Paramount Pictures
Colin Firth “Mothering Sunday” Sony Pictures Classics
Daniel Durant “CODA” Apple Original Films
Daniel Ranieri “The Tender Bar” Amazon Studios
David Alvarez “West Side Story” 20th Century Studios
David Strathairn “Nightmare Alley” Pete Krumbein Searchlight Pictures
Delroy Lindo “The Harder They Fall” Netflix
Ed Harris The Lost Daughter Netflix
Eugenio Derbez “CODA” Bernardo Villalobos Apple Original Films
Forest Whitaker “Respect” United Artists Releasing/MGM
Jason Mamoa “Dune” Warner Bros
Jimmy Smits “In the Heights” Warner Bros
Jon Bernthal “King Richard” Rick Macci Warner Bros
Jonah Hill “Don’t Look Up” Jason Orlean Netflix
Kelvin Harrison, Jr. “Cyrano” Christian MGM/United Artists Releasing
Kumail Nanjiani “Eternals” Marvel Studios
Lakeith Stanfield “The Harder They Fall” Netflix
Lil Rel Howery “Free Guy” 20th Century Studios
Mark Rylance “Don’t Look Up” Peter Isherwell Netflix
Mike Faist “West Side Story” 20th Century Studios
Oscar Isaac “Dune” Warner Bros
Paul Walter Hauser “Cruella” Disney Plus
Rami Malek “No Time to Die” United Artists Releasing/MGM
Reed Birney “Mass” Bleecker Street
Richard Jenkins “Nightmare Alley” Searchlight Pictures
Rob Morgan “Don’t Look Up” Netflix
Simon Helberg “Annette” Amazon Studios
Stephen McKinley Henderson “Bruised” Warner Bros
Steven Yeun “The Humans” A24
Timothée Chalamet “Don’t Look Up” Netflix
Timothée Chalamet “The French Dispatch” Searchlight Pictures
Timothy Spall “Spencer” Neon
Tony Hale “Being the Ricardos” Amazon Studios
Tony Leung “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” Marvel Studios
Tyler Perry “Don’t Look Up” Netflix
Vincent D’Onofrio “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Searchlight Pictures
Vincent London “Titane” Neon
Willem Dafoe “The Card Counter” Focus Features

About the SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards, hosted by SAG-AFTRA, is an annual award show that has become one of the most important and key indicators for the Oscars. Four films have won the most SAG awards with three: 1999’s “American Beauty,” 2002’s “Chicago,” 2011’s “The Help” and 2017’s “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Three movies have been nominated for the most SAG awards with five: 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love,” “Chicago” and 2008’s “Doubt.”

  • The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at 8 PM ET / 5 PM.

