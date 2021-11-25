SAG Predictions: Female Actor in a Leading Role – Halle Berry Could Charm the SAG Nominating Committee

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

2022 SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS PREDICTIONS:

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

UPDATED: Nov 25, 2021

Oscar nominations voting begins on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, and will end on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. The official Academy Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, with the ceremony taking place on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022.

Awards Season Calendar (2021-2022)

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK ACTOR FILM ROLE STUDIO 1 Kristen Stewart “Spencer” Diana Spencer Neon/Topic Studios 2 Nicole Kidman “Being the Ricardos” Lucielle Ball Amazon Studios 3 Lady Gaga “House of Gucci” Patrizia Reggiani MGM/United Artists Releasing 4 Olivia Colman “The Lost Daughter” Leda Caruso Netflix 5 Halle Berry “Bruised” jackie Justice Netflix NEXT IN LINE 6 Penélope Cruz “Parallel Mothers” Janis Sony Pictures Classics 7 Jennifer Hudson “Respect” Aretha Franklin MGM/United Artists Releasing 8 Jessica Chastain “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Tammy Faye Searchlight Pictures 9 Frances McDormand “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Lady Macbeth Apple Original Films/A24 10 Jodie Comer “The Last Duel” Marguerite de Carrouges 20th Century Studios OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS 11 Tessa Thompson “Passing” Irene “Reenie” Redfield Netflix 12 Alana Haim “Licorice Pizza” Alana Kane MGM/United Artists Releasing 13 Rachel Zegler “West Side Story” Maria 20th Century Studios 14 Jennifer Lawrence “Don’t Look Up” Kate Dibiasky Netflix 15 Rooney Mara “Nightmare Alley” Molly Cahill Searchlight Pictures 16 Emilia Jones “CODA” Ruby Rossi Apple Original Films 17 Rachel Sennott “Shiva Baby” Danielle Utopia 18 Vicky Krieps “Bergman Island” Chris Sanders IFC Films 19 Helen Mirren “The Duke” Dorothy Bunton Sony Pictures Classics 20 Scarlett Johansson “Black Widow” Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow: Marvel Studios UNRANKED LISTING — Agatha Rousselle “Titane” Neon — Chanté Adams “A Journal for Jordan” Sony Pictures — Emma Stone “Cruella” Walt Disney Pictures — Marion Cotillard “Annette” Amazon Studios — Melissa McCarthy “The Starling” Netflix — Natalie Morales “Language Lessons” Shout! Factory — Odessa Young “Mothering Sunday” Sony Pictures Classics — Renate Reinsve “The Worst Person in the World” Neon — Sandra Bullock “The Unforgivable” Netflix — Taylour Paige “Zola” A24 — Thomasin McKenzie “Last Night in Soho” Focus Features — Zazie Beetz “The Harder They Fall” Netflix

About the SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards, hosted by SAG-AFTRA, is an annual award show that has become one of the most important and key indicators for the Oscars. Four films have won the most SAG awards with three: 1999’s “American Beauty,” 2002’s “Chicago,” 2011’s “The Help” and 2017’s “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Three movies have been nominated for the most SAG awards with five: 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love,” “Chicago” and 2008’s “Doubt.”