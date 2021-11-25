SAG Predictions: Male Actor in a Leading Role – Andrew Garfield and Will Smith Are the Two Frontrunners

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

2022 SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS PREDICTIONS:

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

UPDATED: Nov 25, 2021

Oscar nominations voting begins on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, and will end on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. The official Academy Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, with the ceremony taking place on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022.

Awards Season Calendar (2021-2022)

TICK, TICK…BOOM! Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson, in TICK, TICK…BOOM! Photo Credit: Macall Polay/NETFLIX ©2021 Courtesy of Macall Polay/NETFLIX

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK ACTOR FILM ROLE STUDIO 1 Will Smith “King Richard” Richard Williams Warner Bros 2 Andrew Garfield “Tick, Tick … Boom!” Jonathan Larson Netflix 3 Benedict Cumberbatch “The Power of the Dog” Phil Burbank Netflix 4 Denzel Washington “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Lord Macbeth Apple Original Films/A24 5 Peter Dinklage “Cyrano” Cyrano de Bergerac MGM/United Artists Releasing NEXT IN LINE 6 Leonardo DiCaprio “Don’t Look Up” Dr. Randall Mindy Netflix 7 Clifton Collins, Jr. “Jockey” Jackson Silva Sony Pictures Classics 8 Joaquin Phoenix “C’mon C’mon” Johnny A24 9 Oscar Isaac “The Card Counter” William “Tell” Tillich Focus Features 10 Simon Rex “Red Rocket” Mikey Saber A24 OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS 11 Javier Bardem “Being the Ricardos” Desi Arnaz Amazon Studios 12 Mahershala Ali “Swan Song” Cameron Turner Apple Original Films 13 Adam Driver “House of Gucci” Maurizio Gucci MGM/United Artists Releading 14 Jude Hill “Belfast” Buddy Focus Features 15 Bradley Cooper “Nightmare Alley” Stanton “Stan” Carlisle Searchlight Pictures 16 Matt Damon “Stillwater” Bill Baker Focus Features 17 Jake Gyllenhaal “The Guilty” Joe Baylor Netflix 18 Nicolas Cage “Pig” Robin “Rob” Feld Neon 19 Riz Ahmed “Encounter” Malik Khan Amazon Studios 20 Cooper Hoffman “Licorice Pizza” Gary Valentine MGM/United Artists Releading UNRANKED LISTING — Adam Driver “Annette” — Adam Driver “The Last Duel” — Alessandro Nivola “The Many Saints of Newark” — Amir Jadidi “A Hero” — Ansel Elgort “West Side Story” — Anthony Ramos “In the Heights” — Benedict Cumberbatch “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” — Clint Eastwood “Cry Macho” — Daniel Craig “No Time to Die” — Dev Patel “The Green Knight” — Don Cheadle “No Sudden Move” — Eddie Murphy “Coming 2 America” — Eric Bana “The Dry” — Filippo Scotti “The Hand of God” — Harvey Keitel “Lansky” — Jonathan Majors “The Harder They Fall” — Justin Chon “Blue Bayou” — Matt Damon “The Last Duel” — Michael B. Jordan “A Journal for Jordan” — Michael Keaton “Worth” — Tim Blake Nelson “Old Henry” — Tim Roth “Bergman Island” — Timothée Chalamet “Dune” — Tom Hanks “Finch” — Udo Kier “Swan Song” — Winston Duke “Nine Days”

