SAG Predictions: Male Actor in a Leading Role – Andrew Garfield and Will Smith Are the Two Frontrunners

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.
To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit
THE OSCARS COLLECTIVE
Visit each category, per the individual awards show from
THE OSCARS HUB
Revisit the prediction archive of the 2021 season
THE ARCHIVE
Link to television awards is at
THE EMMYS HUB
2022 SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS PREDICTIONS:
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
UPDATED: Nov 25, 2021
AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: More to come…
Oscar nominations voting begins on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, and will end on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. The official Academy Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, with the ceremony taking place on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022.
Awards Season Calendar (2021-2022)
ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:
2022 SAG Awards Predictions (Film)
- Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
- Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
- Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
- Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
2022 Academy Awards Predictions
2021 Oscars predictions are here.
About the SAG Awards
The Screen Actors Guild Awards, hosted by SAG-AFTRA, is an annual award show that has become one of the most important and key indicators for the Oscars. Four films have won the most SAG awards with three: 1999’s “American Beauty,” 2002’s “Chicago,” 2011’s “The Help” and 2017’s “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Three movies have been nominated for the most SAG awards with five: 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love,” “Chicago” and 2008’s “Doubt.”
- The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at 8 PM ET / 5 PM.