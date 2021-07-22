Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – No Frontrunners Yet as Buzz Surrounds Idris Elba and Corey Hawkins

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

2022 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

UPDATED: July 22, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: It’s challenging to know who will stand out in large ensemble films (i.e., “Don’t Look Up,” “Dune,” “Tick, Tick…Boom!”) without anyone seeing it. We’re just operating on the rumor mill to try to make the best-educated guesses. The trailer for Jeymes Samuel’s “The Harder They Fall” presents a very polished, cool-looking western with Idris Elba possibly having some scenery to chew on, but it could be a leading performance, so we’ll sit tight on that. Also of note, he’s already delivered an outstanding performance in “Concrete Cowboy” earlier this year and is owed one after his snub for “Beasts of No Nation” in 2015. Corey Hawkins is said to be something special in Joel Coen’s upcoming “The Tragedy of Macbeth” as Macduff, but we won’t know until critics get eyes on it. Finally, can Benedict Wong capitalize on his Independent Spirit Awards nomination last year for “Nine Days,” or can someone like Colman Domingo receive a career-type nom for “Zola?”

The story here is there is no frontrunner at the moment, and the race is open, so have it as Telluride, TIFF and Venice loom.

Courtesy of NETFLIX

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

Corey Hawkins

"The Tragedy of Macbeth" (A24/Apple TV Plus)

–

DIRECTOR: Joel Coen

SYNOPSIS: A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, and his ambitious wife supports him in his plans of seizing power.

STARRING: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Brendan Gleeson, Corey Hawkins, Sean Patrick Thomas, Ralph Ineson, Brian Thompson Idris Elba

"The Harder They Fall" (Netflix) ††

–

DIRECTOR: Jeymes Samuel

SYNOPSIS: When an outlaw discovers his enemy is being released from prison, he reunites his gang to seek revenge in this Western.

STARRING: Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, Zazie Beetz, RJ Cyler J.K. Simmons

"Being the Ricardos" (Amazon Studios)

–

DIRECTOR: Aaron Sorkin

SYNOPSIS: Follows Lucy and Desi as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.

STARRING: Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Alia Shawkat, Jake Lacy, Clark Gregg, Tony Hale Jesse Plemons

"The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

–

DIRECTOR: Jane Campion

SYNOPSIS: Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

STARRING: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Thomasin McKenzie, Kodi Smit-McPhee Ben Affleck

"The Tender Bar" (Amazon Studios) ††

–

DIRECTOR: George Clooney

SYNOPSIS: A boy growing up on Long Island seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle's bar.

STARRING: Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd, Sondra James, Max Martini, Michael Braun, Matthew Delamater, Max Casella, Rhenzy Feliz, Ivan Leung, Briana Middleton, Daniel Ranieri

Courtesy of AMAZON STUDIOS

NEXT IN LINE CONTENDERS :

Jason Isaacs

"Mass" (Bleecker Street)

–

DIRECTOR: Fran Kranz

SYNOPSIS: Aftermath of a violent tragedy that affects the lives of two couples in different ways.

STARRING: Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Ann Dowd, Reed Birney Jamie Dornan

"Belfast" (Focus Features) ††

–

DIRECTOR: Kenneth Branagh

SYNOPSIS: A young boy and his working class family experience the tumultuous late 1960s.

STARRING: Judi Dench, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Jude Hill Colman Domingo

"Zola" (A24)

–

DIRECTOR: Janicza Bravo

SYNOPSIS: A stripper named Zola embarks on a wild road trip to Florida.

STARRING: Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, Ari'el Stachel, Colman Domingo Bradley Whitford

"Tick, Tick...Boom!" (Netflix)

–

DIRECTOR: Lin-Manuel Miranda

SYNOPSIS: The story of Jon, an aspiring theater composer who is waiting tables in New York City while writing Superbia - which he hopes will be the next great American musical and finally give him his big break.

STARRING: Andrew Garfield, Bradley Whitford, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Judith Light, Joanna Adler, Noah Robbins, Robin de Jesus, Joshua Henry Simon Helberg

"Annette" (Amazon Studios)

–

DIRECTOR: Leos Carax

SYNOPSIS: A stand-up comedian and his opera singer wife have a 2 year old daughter with a surprising gift.

STARRING: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg

Courtesy of SONY PICTURES CLASSICS

TOP-TIER AWARDS CONTENDERS :

Willem Dafoe

"Nightmare Alley" (Searchlight Pictures)

–

DIRECTOR: Guillermo del Toro

SYNOPSIS: An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.

STARRING: Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, David Strathairn, Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, Holt McCallany, Clifton Collins Jr, Richard Jenkins, Tim Blake Nelson Jared Leto

"House of Gucci" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

–

DIRECTOR: Ridley Scott

SYNOPSIS: The story of how Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, plotted to kill her husband, the grandson of renowned fashion designer Guccio Gucci.

STARRING: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Jeremy Irons Kelvin Harrison Jr

"Cyrano" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

–

DIRECTOR: Joe Wright

SYNOPSIS: Follows the life of Cyrano de Bergerac.

STARRING: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Ben Mendelsohn, Brian Tyree Henry, Kelvin Harrison Jr. Bradley Cooper

"Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Project" (MGM/United Artists Releasing) †

–

DIRECTOR: Paul Thomas Anderson

SYNOPSIS: Set in 1970s San Fernando Valley, the film follows a high school student, who is also a successful child actor.

STARRING: Bradley Cooper, Cooper Hoffman, Alana Haim, Skyler Gisondo, Benny Safdie Eugenio Derbez

"CODA" (Apple TV Plus)

–

DIRECTOR: Sian Heder

SYNOPSIS: As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family's fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents.

STARRING: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant, Marlee Matlin, John Fiore, Eugenio Derbez, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Amy Forsyth, Kevin Chapman Josh O'Connor

"Mothering Sunday" (Sony Pictures Classics) †/††

–

DIRECTOR: Eva Husson

SYNOPSIS: A maid living in post-World War I England secretly plans to meet with the man she loves before he leaves to marry another woman.

STARRING: Odessa Young, Josh O'Connor, Olivia Colman, Colin Firth, Sope Dirisu, Glenda Jackson Adam Driver

"The Last Duel" (20th Century Studios) ††

–

DIRECTOR: Ridley Scott

SYNOPSIS: King Charles VI declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire by challenging him to a duel.

STARRING: Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck Benedict Wong

"Nine Days" (Sony Pictures Classics)

–

DIRECTOR: Edson Oda

SYNOPSIS: A reclusive man conducts a series of interviews with human souls for a chance to be born.

STARRING: Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Benedict Wong Woody Norman

"C'mon C'mon" (A24)

–

DIRECTOR: Mike Mills

SYNOPSIS: An artist embarks on a a cross-country trip with his young nephew.

Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.

ALSO IN CONTENTION :

David Alvarez

"West Side Story" (20th Century Studios)

–

DIRECTOR: Steven Spielberg

SYNOPSIS: An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

STARRING: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, Rita Moreno Willem Dafoe

"The Card Counter" (Focus Features)

–

DIRECTOR: Paul Schrader

SYNOPSIS: A gambler attempts to give guidance to a young man who is out for revenge against a mutual enemy.

STARRING: Oscar Isaac, Tye Sheridan, Tiffany Haddish, Willem Dafoe Oscar Isaac

"Dune" (Warner Bros)

–

DIRECTOR: Denis Villeneuve

SYNOPSIS: Feature adaptation of Frank Herbert's science fiction novel, about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy.

STARRING: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem David Strathairn

"The Last Duel" (20th Century Studios)

–

DIRECTOR: Ridley Scott

SYNOPSIS: King Charles VI declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire by challenging him to a duel.

STARRING: Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck

Bleecker Street

MORE AWARDS CONTENDERS :

Reed Birney

"Mass" (Bleecker Street)

–

DIRECTOR: Fran Kranz

SYNOPSIS: Aftermath of a violent tragedy that affects the lives of two couples in different ways.

STARRING: Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Ann Dowd, Reed Birney John David Washington

"American Underdog" (Lionsgate)

–

DIRECTOR: Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin

SYNOPSIS: The story of NFL MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback, Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming an American Football star.

STARRING: Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, Ser'Darius Blain, Adam Baldwin, Bruce McGill, Dennis Quaid Adam Beach

"Swan Song" (Apple TV Plus)

–

DIRECTOR: Benjamin Cleary

SYNOPSIS: When a loving husband and father is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he's presented with a controversial alternative solution to replace himself with a carbon copy clone.

STARRING: Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Glenn Close, Awkwafina, Adam Beach Tony Leung

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Marvel Studios)

–

DIRECTOR: Destin Daniel Cretton

SYNOPSIS: Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization.

STARRING: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng Billy Porter

"Cinderella" (Amazon Studios)

–

DIRECTOR: Kay Cannon

SYNOPSIS: A modern musical version of the classic fairy tale "Cinderella."

STARRING: Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel Dwight Yoakam

"Cry Macho" (Warner Bros)

–

DIRECTOR: Clint Eastwood

SYNOPSIS: A one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder takes a job to bring a man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. On their journey, the horseman finds redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man.

STARRING: Clint Eastwood, Dwight Yoakam, Eduardo Minett Vincent D'Onofrio

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" (Searchlight Pictures)

–

DIRECTOR: Michael Showalter

SYNOPSIS: An intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

STARRING: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, Vincent D'Onofrio

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS (UNRANKED) :

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Best Supporting Actor)

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. The most awarded films in Oscar history are “Ben-Hur,” “Titanic” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” at 11 statuettes. The most nominated films in Academy history are “All About Eve,” “Titanic” and “La La Land” at 14. “La La Land” is the only film of the three to have lost best picture. The biggest Oscar “losers,” meaning most nominated and walk away with zero awards, are 1977’s “The Turning Point” and 1985’s “The Color Purple” at 11 each. Walter Brennan has the most wins in this category with three, while Mahershala Ali, Michael Caine, Melvyn Douglas, Anthony Quinn, Jason Robards, Peter Ustinov and Christoph Waltz have two. The most nominations in this category are shared between seven actors – Brennan, Jeff Bridges, Robert Duvall, Arthur Kennedy, Jack Nicholson, Al Pacino and Claude Rains, with four apiece. Christopher Plummer distinguishes being the oldest winner ever at 82 for “Beginners” and nominee for “All the Money in the World” at 88. The youngest winner is Timothy Hutton for his debut performance at 20 for “Ordinary People,” while Justin Henry is the youngest nominee ever at eight for “Kramer vs. Kramer.”.

About the Academy Awards (Oscars)

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners are selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). 17 branches are represented within the near 10,000 person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers.