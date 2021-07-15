Oscars Predictions: Best Picture – Cannes Becomes Launching Pad for ‘Blue Bayou’ and ‘French Dispatch’

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

2022 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:

BEST PICTURE

UPDATED: July 15, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: The Cannes Film Festival is underway with the unveiling of possible awards contenders including Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” Asghar Farhadi’s “A Hero,” Justin Chon’s “Blue Bayou” and Eva Husson’s “Mothering Sunday.”

(L to R) Actor Alicia Vikander, actor Sydney Kowalske and actor/writer/director Justin Chon on the set of BLUE BAYOU. Courtesy of Focus Features

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

"House of Gucci" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Giannina Facio, Mark Huffam, Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Ridley Scott

SYNOPSIS: The story of how Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, plotted to kill her husband, the grandson of renowned fashion designer Guccio Gucci.

STARRING: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Jeremy Irons "The Power of the Dog" (Netflix)

Jane Campion, Iain Canning, Roger Frappier, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Jane Campion

SYNOPSIS: A pair of brothers who own a large ranch in Montana are pitted against each other when one of them gets married.

STARRING: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Thomasin McKenzie, Kodi Smit-McPhee "Don't Look Up" (Netflix)

Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Scott Stuber, Betsy Koch, Todd Schulman (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Adam McKay

SYNOPSIS: The story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth.

STARRING: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Chris Evans, Mark Rylance, Michael Chiklis "The Tragedy of Macbeth" (A24)

Joel Coen (producer)

–

DIRECTOR: Joel Coen

SYNOPSIS: A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, and his ambitious wife supports him in his plans of seizing power.

STARRING: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Brendan Gleeson, Corey Hawkins, Sean Patrick Thomas, Ralph Ineson, Brian Thompson "King Richard" (Warner Bros)

James Lassiter, Will Smith, Tim White, Trevor White (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Reinaldo Marcus Green

SYNOPSIS: A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard Williams.

STARRING: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, Dylan McDermott "Nightmare Alley" (Searchlight Pictures)

J. Miles Dale, Guillermo del Toro (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Guillermo del Toro

SYNOPSIS: An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.

STARRING: Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, David Strathairn, Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, Holt McCallany, Clifton Collins Jr, Richard Jenkins, Tim Blake Nelson "Being the Ricardos" (Amazon Studios)

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Aaron Sorkin

SYNOPSIS: Follows Lucy and Desi as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.

STARRING: Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Alia Shawkat, Jake Lacy, Clark Gregg, Tony Hale "Blue Bayou" (Focus Features)

Poppy Hanks, Charles D. King, Kim Roth (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Justin Chon

SYNOPSIS: As a Korean-American man raised in the Louisiana bayou works hard to make a life for his family, he must confront the ghosts of his past as he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home.

STARRING: Justin Chon, Alicia Vikander, Mark O'Brien, Emory Cohen "CODA" (Apple TV Plus)

Fabrice Gianfermi, Philippe Rousselet, Patrick Wachsberger (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Sian Heder

SYNOPSIS: As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family's fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents.

STARRING: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant, Marlee Matlin, John Fiore, Eugenio Derbez, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Amy Forsyth, Kevin Chapman "Encanto" (Walt Disney Pictures)

Yvett Merino Flores, Clark Spencer (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Charise Castro Smith (co-director)

SYNOPSIS: A young Colombian girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.

STARRING: Stephanie Beatriz

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

NEXT IN LINE CONTENDERS :

"Tick, Tick...Boom!" (Netflix)

Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Julie Oh (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Lin-Manuel Miranda

SYNOPSIS: The story of Jon, an aspiring theater composer who is waiting tables in New York City while writing Superbia - which he hopes will be the next great American musical and finally give him his big break.

STARRING: Andrew Garfield, Bradley Whitford, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Judith Light, Joanna Adler, Noah Robbins, Robin de Jesus, Joshua Henry "A Journal for Jordan" (Sony Pictures)

Todd Black, Denzel Washington, Michael B. Jordan, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Aaron L. Gilbert (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Denzel Washington

SYNOPSIS: 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King, before he is killed in action in Baghdad, authors a journal for his son intended to tell him how to live a decent life despite growing up without a father.

STARRING: Michael B. Jordan, Chanté Adams "Flee" (Neon)

Natalie Farrery, Signe Byrge (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

SYNOPSIS: FLEE tells the extraordinary true story of a man, Amin, on the verge of marriage which compels him to reveal his hidden past for the first time.

STARRING: Rashid Aitouganov "West Side Story" (20th Century Studios)

Kristie Macosko Krieger, Kevin McCollum, Steven Spielberg (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Steven Spielberg

SYNOPSIS: An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

STARRING: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, Rita Moreno "The Hand of God" (Netflix)

Paolo Sorrentino, Lorenzo Mieli (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Paolo Sorrentino

SYNOPSIS: Plot unknown. Set in Naples and said to be a very personal film.

STARRING: Toni Servillo "Spencer" (Neon)

Marene Ade, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, Juan de Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín, Paul Webster (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Pablo Larraín

SYNOPSIS: During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles.

STARRING: Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, Sean Harris, Jack Farthing "Cyrano" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Guy Heeley (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Joe Wright

SYNOPSIS: Follows the life of Cyrano de Bergerac.

STARRING: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Ben Mendelsohn, Brian Tyree Henry, Kelvin Harrison Jr. "Eternals" (Marvel Studios)

Kevin Feige (producer)

–

DIRECTOR: Chloé Zhao

SYNOPSIS: The saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations.

STARRING: Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gil Birmingham, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie "Dune" (Warner Bros)

Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo Jr, Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Denis Villeneuve

SYNOPSIS: Feature adaptation of Frank Herbert's science fiction novel, about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy.

STARRING: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem "Dear Evan Hansen" (Universal Pictures)

Marc Platt, Adan Siegel (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Adam McKay

SYNOPSIS: Film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical about Evan Hansen, a high school senior with Social Anxiety disorder and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a fellow classmate.

STARRING: Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Colton Ryan, Danny Pino, Julianne Moore, Amy Adams

The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures

TOP-TIER AWARDS CONTENDERS :

"The Harder They Fall" (Netflix)

Lawrence Bender, Jay-Z, James Lassiter, Jeymes Samuel (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Jeymes Samuel

SYNOPSIS: When an outlaw discovers his enemy is being released from prison, he reunites his gang to seek revenge in this Western.

STARRING: Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, Zazie Beetz, RJ Cyler "In the Heights" (Warner Bros)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs (producer)

–

DIRECTOR: Jon M. Chu

SYNOPSIS: A film version of the Broadway musical in which Usnavi, a sympathetic New York bodega owner, saves every penny every day as he imagines and sings about a better life.

STARRING: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Jimmy Smits "C'mon C'mon" (A24)

Chelsea Barnard, Andrea Longacre-White, Lila Yacoub (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Mike Mills

SYNOPSIS: An artist embarks on a a cross-country trip with his young nephew.

STARRING: Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffmann, Woody Norman, Jaboukie Young-White "Belfast" (Focus Features)

Laura Berwick, Celia Duvall, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Kenneth Branagh

SYNOPSIS: A young boy and his working class family experience the tumultuous late 1960s.

STARRING: Judi Dench, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Jude Hill "Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Project" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Paul Thomas Anderson, Sara Murphy, JoAnne Sellar, Daniel Lupi (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Paul Thomas Anderson

SYNOPSIS: Set in 1970s San Fernando Valley, the film follows a high school student, who is also a successful child actor.

STARRING: Bradley Cooper, Cooper Hoffman, Alana Haim, Skyler Gisondo, Benny Safdie "Red Rocket" (A24)

Sean Baker, Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Alex Saks, Shih-Ching Tsou (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Sean Baker

SYNOPSIS: Mikey Saber is a washed-up porn star who returns to his small Texas hometown, not that anyone really wants him back.

STARRING: Simon Rex, Bree Elrod, Suzanna Son "The Last Duel" (20th Century Studios)

Jennifer Fox, Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, Nicole Holofcener (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Ridley Scott

SYNOPSIS: King Charles VI declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire by challenging him to a duel.

STARRING: Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck "A Hero" (Amazon Studios)

Asghar Farhadi, Alexandre Mallet-Guy (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Asghar Farhadi

SYNOPSIS: Rahim is in prison because of a debt he was unable to repay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint against the payment of part of the sum. But things don't go as planned.

STARRING: Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Sarina Farhadi, Fereshteh Sadr Orafaie "Mass" (Bleecker Street)

Fran Kranz, Dylan Matlock, Casey Wilder Mott, J.P. Ouellette (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Fran Kranz

SYNOPSIS: Aftermath of a violent tragedy that affects the lives of two couples in different ways.

STARRING: Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Ann Dowd, Reed Birney "The French Dispatch" (Searchlight Pictures)

Wes Anderson, Jeremy Dawson, Steven Rales (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Wes Anderson

SYNOPSIS: A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional twentieth century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in "The French Dispatch Magazine."

STARRING: Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson

Courtesy of Parisa Taghizadeh/Focus Features

ALSO IN CONTENTION :

"Blonde" (Netflix)

Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey London, Brad Pitt, Scott Robertson (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Andrew Dominik

SYNOPSIS: A fictionalized chronicle of the inner life of Marilyn Monroe.

STARRING: Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson "Last Night in Soho" (Focus Features)

Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Nira Park, Edgar Wright (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Edgar Wright

SYNOPSIS: A young girl, passionate about fashion design, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.

STARRING: Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Terrence Stamp "Passing" (Netflix)

Nina Yang Bongiovi, Rebecca Hall, Margot Hand, Forest Whitaker (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Rebecca Hall

SYNOPSIS: "Passing" follows the unexpected reunion of two high school friends, whose renewed acquaintance ignites a mutual obsession that threatens both of their carefully constructed realities.

STARRING: Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, André Holland, Alexander Skarsgård, Bill Camp "Annette" (Amazon Studios)

Adam Driver, Charles Gillibert, Paul-Dominique Win Vacharasinthu (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Leos Carax

SYNOPSIS: A stand-up comedian and his opera singer wife have a 2 year old daughter with a surprising gift.

STARRING: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg "The Humans" (A24)

Eli Bush (producer)

–

DIRECTOR: Stephen Karam

SYNOPSIS: Set inside a pre-war duplex in downtown Manhattan, The Humans follows the course of an evening in which the Blake family gathers to celebrate Thanksgiving. As darkness falls outside the crumbling building, mysterious things start to go bump in the night and family tensions reach a boiling point.

STARRING: Jayne Houdyshell, Beanie Feldstein, Richard Jenkins, Amy Schumer, Steven Yeun, June Squibb "The Card Counter" (Focus Features)

Braxton Pope, Lauren Mann, David Wulf (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Paul Schrader

SYNOPSIS: A gambler attempts to give guidance to a young man who is out for revenge against a mutual enemy.

STARRING: Oscar Isaac, Tye Sheridan, Tiffany Haddish, Willem Dafoe "Zola" (A24)

Kara Baker, David Hinojosa, Christsine Vachon, Gia Walsh, Elizabeth Haggard, Dave Franco (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Janicza Bravo

SYNOPSIS: A stripper named Zola embarks on a wild road trip to Florida.

STARRING: Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, Ari'el Stachel, Colman Domingo "The Electrical Life of Louis Wain" (Amazon Studios)

Adam Ackland, Ed Clarke, Leah Clarke, Guy Heeley (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Will Sharpe

SYNOPSIS: English artist Louis Wain rises to prominence at the end of the 19th century for his surreal cat paintings.

STARRING: Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough, Toby Jones, Sharon Rooney "Swan Song" (Apple TV Plus)

Todd Stephens, Tim Kaltenecker, Rhet Topham, Stephen Israel, Erick Eisenbrey (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Benjamin Cleary

SYNOPSIS: When a loving husband and father is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he's presented with a controversial alternative solution to replace himself with a carbon copy clone.

STARRING: Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Glenn Close, Awkwafina, Adam Beach "Madres Paralelas" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Pedro Almodóvar (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Pedro Almodóvar

SYNOPSIS: The story of two mothers who give birth the same day.

STARRING: Penelope Cruz, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Israel Elejalde, Julieta Serrano, Rossy de Palma

Screengrab courtesy of Marvel Studios

MORE AWARDS CONTENDERS :

"Encounter" (Amazon Studios)

Dimitri Doganis, Derrin Schlesinger, Piers Vellacott (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Michael Pearce

SYNOPSIS: Two brothers embark on a journey with their father, who is trying to protect them from an alien threat.

STARRING: Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer, Janina Gavankar, Rory Cochrane "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Marvel Studios)

Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Destin Daniel Cretton

SYNOPSIS: Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization.

STARRING: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng "Mothering Sunday" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Eva Husson

SYNOPSIS: A maid living in post-World War I England secretly plans to meet with the man she loves before he leaves to marry another woman.

STARRING: Odessa Young, Josh O'Connor, Olivia Colman, Colin Firth, Sope Dirisu, Glenda Jackson "The Lost Daughter" (No U.S. Distribution)

Charlie Dorfman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Osnat Handelsman-Keren, Talia Kleinhendler (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Maggie Gyllenhaal

SYNOPSIS: A woman's beach vacation takes a dark turn when she begins to confront the troubles of her past.

STARRING: Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ed Harris "Cry Macho" (Warner Bros)

Al Ruddy, Daniel Grodnik, Jessica Meier, Tim Moore, Clint Eastwood (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Clint Eastwood

SYNOPSIS: A one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder takes a job to bring a man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. On their journey, the horseman finds redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man.

STARRING: Clint Eastwood, Dwight Yoakam, Eduardo Minett "No Time to Die" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Cary Joji Fukanaga

SYNOPSIS: James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

STARRING: Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes "Shiva Baby" (Utopia)

Kieran Altmann, Katie Schiller, Lizzie Shapiro (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Emma Seligman

SYNOPSIS: At a Jewish funeral service with her parents, a college student runs into her sugar daddy.

STARRING: Rachel Sennott, Molly Gordon, Polly Draper, Danny Deferrari, Fred Melamed, Dianna Agron "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" (Searchlight Pictures)

Kelly Carmichael, Jessica Chastain, Gigi Pritzker, Rachel Shane (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Michael Showalter

SYNOPSIS: An intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

STARRING: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, Vincent D'Onofrio "American Underdog" (Lionsgate)

David Aaron Cohen, Jon Erwin, Jon Gunn (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin

SYNOPSIS: The story of NFL MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback, Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming an American Football star.

STARRING: Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, Ser'Darius Blain, Adam Baldwin, Bruce McGill, Dennis Quaid "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (Sony Pictures)

Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal (producers)

–

DIRECTOR: Jon Watts

SYNOPSIS: A continuation of "Spider-Man: Far From Home."

STARRING: Tom Holland, Zendaya, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina

The Mitchells vs. the Machines Netflix

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS (UNRANKED) :

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Best Picture)

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. The most awarded films in Oscar history are “Ben-Hur,” “Titanic” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” at 11 statuettes. The most nominated films in Academy history are “All About Eve,” “Titanic” and “La La Land” at 14. “La La Land” is the only film of the three to have lost best picture. The biggest Oscar “losers,” meaning most nominated and walk away with zero awards, are 1977’s “The Turning Point” and 1985’s “The Color Purple” at 11 each.

About the Academy Awards (Oscars)

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners are selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). 17 branches are represented within the near 10,000 person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers.