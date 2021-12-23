Oscars Predictions: Best Documentary Short – Shaquille O’Neal, Courteney Cox and Lots of Netflix Are Among the Contenders

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.
2022 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
UPDATED: Dec 23, 2021
AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: Though he wouldn’t be an Oscar-nominee like the late Kobe Bryant was able to do (and win) for the animated short winner “Dear Basketball,” NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s name on Ben Proudfoot’s “The Queen of Basketball” will surely help in the awards campaign. It also helps that many feel that Proudfoot should have won the Oscar last year, along with Kris Bowers (who is on the shortlist this year for his score on “King Richard”) for “A Concerto is a Conversation.”
While final credited nominees are not final, we could see Emmy-nominee Courteney Cox, most famous for playing Monica Gellar on “Friends,” add an Oscar nomination to her list of accolades. After impressive acting and producing career, she finally nabbed her first Emmy nomination last year as one of the executive producers on HBO Max’s “Friends: The Reunion.” As one of the producers on Alexandria Jackson’s “Sophie & the Baron,” she could become the first “friend” to land an Oscar nom. A sad fact considering Oscar nominations should have been given to Jennifer Aniston for “Cake” (2014) and Lisa Kudrow for “The Opposite of Sex” (1998)
Documentarian Laura Poitras is back in the fray with Neon’s “Terror Contagion,” It helps when the branch is familiar with your work. She’s a two-time nominee for “My Country, My Country” (2006) and “Citizenfour” (2014), the latter of which won her the Oscar for documentary feature.
Netflix has going to be juggling four doc shorts in the field of 15 – “Audible” from Matt Ogens, “Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis” from Daniel Sivan and Mor Loushy, “Lead Me Home” from Pedro Kos (who’s documentary feature “Rebel Hearts” failed to make the shortlist) and Jon Shenk, and “Three Songs for Benazir” from Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei. Unsure which one will make the cut, but the films from Ogens, Sivan and Loushy seem to have the best shot at the moment.
Oscar nominations voting begins on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, and will end on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. The official Academy Awards nominations will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, with the ceremony taking place on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022.
The date for the 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022