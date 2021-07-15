Oscars Predictions: Best Director – Jane Campion and Ridley Scott Among Veterans In Contention

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

2022 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:

BEST DIRECTOR

UPDATED: July 15, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: We have many filmmakers in the running that have had either their films win best picture, international feature or they have won in other categories. We could have an onslaught of legends in the running.”

Adam Driver (Maurizio Gucci) and Lady Gaga (Patrizia Reggiani) in HOUSE OF GUCCI..Signore e Signora Gucci #HouseOfGucci ..A film about the tumultuous Gucci family fashion dynasty and the murder of founder Guccio Gucci’s grandson Maurizio Gucci…Director: Ridley Scott .Cast: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, Jack Huston Courtesy of Fabio Lovino/MGM

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

Ridley Scott

"House of Gucci" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

–

DIRECTOR: Ridley Scott

SYNOPSIS: The story of how Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, plotted to kill her husband, the grandson of renowned fashion designer Guccio Gucci.

STARRING: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Jeremy Irons Jane Campion

"The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

–

DIRECTOR: Jane Campion

SYNOPSIS: A pair of brothers who own a large ranch in Montana are pitted against each other when one of them gets married.

STARRING: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Thomasin McKenzie, Kodi Smit-McPhee Adam McKay

"Don't Look Up" (Netflix)

–

DIRECTOR: Adam McKay

SYNOPSIS: The story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth.

STARRING: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Chris Evans, Mark Rylance, Michael Chiklis Guillermo del Toro

"Nightmare Alley" (Searchlight Pictures)

–

DIRECTOR: Guillermo del Toro

SYNOPSIS: An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.

STARRING: Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, David Strathairn, Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, Holt McCallany, Clifton Collins Jr, Richard Jenkins, Tim Blake Nelson Joel Coen

"The Tragedy of Macbeth" (A24)

–

DIRECTOR: Joel Coen

SYNOPSIS: A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, and his ambitious wife supports him in his plans of seizing power.

STARRING: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Brendan Gleeson, Corey Hawkins, Sean Patrick Thomas, Ralph Ineson, Brian Thompson

Seacia Pavao

NEXT IN LINE CONTENDERS :

Steven Spielberg

"West Side Story" (20th Century Studios)

–

DIRECTOR: Steven Spielberg

SYNOPSIS: An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

STARRING: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, Rita Moreno Paolo Sorrentino

The Hand of God (Netflix)

–

DIRECTOR: Paolo Sorrentino

SYNOPSIS: Plot unknown. Set in Naples and said to be a very personal film.

STARRING: Toni Servillo Justin Chon

"Blue Bayou" (Focus Features)

–

DIRECTOR: Justin Chon

SYNOPSIS: As a Korean-American man raised in the Louisiana bayou works hard to make a life for his family, he must confront the ghosts of his past as he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home.

STARRING: Justin Chon, Alicia Vikander, Mark O'Brien, Emory Cohen Sian Heder

"CODA" (Apple TV Plus)

–

DIRECTOR: Sian Heder

SYNOPSIS: As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family's fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents.

STARRING: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant, Marlee Matlin, John Fiore, Eugenio Derbez, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Amy Forsyth, Kevin Chapman Aaron Sorkin

"Being the Ricardos" (Amazon Studios)

–

DIRECTOR: Aaron Sorkin

SYNOPSIS: Follows Lucy and Desi as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.

STARRING: Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Alia Shawkat, Jake Lacy, Clark Gregg, Tony Hale

Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

TOP-TIER AWARDS CONTENDERS :

Reinaldo Marcus Green

"King Richard" (Warner Bros)

–

DIRECTOR: Reinaldo Marcus Green

SYNOPSIS: A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard Williams.

STARRING: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, Dylan McDermott Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Tick, Tick...Boom!" (Netflix)

–

DIRECTOR: Lin-Manuel Miranda

SYNOPSIS: The story of Jon, an aspiring theater composer who is waiting tables in New York City while writing Superbia - which he hopes will be the next great American musical and finally give him his big break.

STARRING: Andrew Garfield, Bradley Whitford, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Judith Light, Joanna Adler, Noah Robbins, Robin de Jesus, Joshua Henry Denzel Washington

"A Journal for Jordan" (Sony Pictures)

–

DIRECTOR: Denzel Washington

SYNOPSIS: 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King, before he is killed in action in Baghdad, authors a journal for his son intended to tell him how to live a decent life despite growing up without a father.

STARRING: Michael B. Jordan, Chanté Adams Jonas Poher Rasmussen

"Flee" (Neon)

–

DIRECTOR: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

SYNOPSIS: "Flee" tells the extraordinary true story of a man, Amin, on the verge of marriage which compels him to reveal his hidden past for the first time.

STARRING: Rashid Aitouganov Pablo Larraín

"Spencer" (Neon)

–

DIRECTOR: Pablo Larraín

SYNOPSIS: During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles.

STARRING: Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, Sean Harris, Jack Farthing Joe Wright

"Cyrano" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

–

DIRECTOR: Joe Wright

SYNOPSIS: Follows the life of Cyrano de Bergerac.

STARRING: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Ben Mendelsohn, Brian Tyree Henry, Kelvin Harrison Jr. Asghar Farhadi

"A Hero" (Amazon Studios)

–

DIRECTOR: Asghar Farhadi

SYNOPSIS: Rahim is in prison because of a debt he was unable to repay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint against the payment of part of the sum. But things don't go as planned.

STARRING: Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Sarina Farhadi, Fereshteh Sadr Orafaie Chloé Zhao

"Eternals" (Marvel Studios)

–

DIRECTOR: Chloé Zhao

SYNOPSIS: The saga of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations.

STARRING: Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gil Birmingham, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie Denis Villeneuve

"Dune" (Warner Bros)

–

DIRECTOR: Denis Villeneuve

SYNOPSIS: Feature adaptation of Frank Herbert's science fiction novel, about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy.

STARRING: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem Paul Thomas Anderson

"Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Project" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

–

DIRECTOR: Paul Thomas Anderson

SYNOPSIS: Set in 1970s San Fernando Valley, the film follows a high school student, who is also a successful child actor.

STARRING: Bradley Cooper, Cooper Hoffman, Alana Haim, Skyler Gisondo, Benny Safdie

Universal

ALSO IN CONTENTION :

Stephen Chbosky

"Dear Evan Hansen" (Universal Pictures)

–

DIRECTOR: Stephen Chobsky

SYNOPSIS: Film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical about Evan Hansen, a high school senior with Social Anxiety disorder and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a fellow classmate.

STARRING: Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Colton Ryan, Danny Pino, Julianne Moore, Amy Adams Jeymes Samuel

"The Harder They Fall" (Netflix)

–

DIRECTOR: Jeymes Samuel

SYNOPSIS: When an outlaw discovers his enemy is being released from prison, he reunites his gang to seek revenge in this Western.

STARRING: Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, Zazie Beetz, RJ Cyler Jon M. Chu

"In the Heights" (Warner Bros)

–

DIRECTOR: Jon M. Chu

SYNOPSIS: A film version of the Broadway musical in which Usnavi, a sympathetic New York bodega owner, saves every penny every day as he imagines and sings about a better life.

STARRING: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Jimmy Smits Mike Mills

"C'mon C'mon" (A24)

–

DIRECTOR: Mike Mills

SYNOPSIS: An artist embarks on a a cross-country trip with his young nephew.

STARRING: Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffmann, Woody Norman, Jaboukie Young-White Kenneth Branagh

"Belfast" (Focus Features)

–

DIRECTOR: Kenneth Branagh

SYNOPSIS: A young boy and his working class family experience the tumultuous late 1960s.

STARRING: Judi Dench, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Jude Hill Sean Baker

"Red Rocket" (A24)

–

DIRECTOR: Sean Baker

SYNOPSIS: Mikey Saber is a washed-up porn star who returns to his small Texas hometown, not that anyone really wants him back.

STARRING: Simon Rex, Bree Elrod, Suzanna Son Ridley Scott

"The Last Duel" (20th Century Studios)

–

DIRECTOR: Ridley Scott

SYNOPSIS: King Charles VI declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire by challenging him to a duel.

STARRING: Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck Fran Kranz

"Mass" (Bleecker Street)

–

DIRECTOR: Fran Kranz

SYNOPSIS: Aftermath of a violent tragedy that affects the lives of two couples in different ways.

STARRING: Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Ann Dowd, Reed Birney Wes Anderson

"The French Dispatch" (Searchlight Pictures)

–

DIRECTOR: Wes Anderson

SYNOPSIS: A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional twentieth century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in "The French Dispatch Magazine."

STARRING: Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson Andrew Dominik

"Blonde" (Netflix)

–

DIRECTOR: Andrew Dominik

SYNOPSIS: A fictionalized chronicle of the inner life of Marilyn Monroe.

STARRING: Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson

Robert Viglasky

MORE AWARDS CONTENDERS :

Edgar Wright

"Last Night in Soho" (Focus Features)

–

DIRECTOR: Edgar Wright

SYNOPSIS: A young girl, passionate about fashion design, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.

STARRING: Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, Terrence Stamp Rebecca Hall

"Passing" (Netflix)

–

DIRECTOR: Rebecca Hall

SYNOPSIS: "Passing" follows the unexpected reunion of two high school friends, whose renewed acquaintance ignites a mutual obsession that threatens both of their carefully constructed realities.

STARRING: Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, André Holland, Alexander Skarsgård, Bill Camp Paul Schrader

"The Card Counter" (Focus Features)

–

DIRECTOR: Paul Schrader

SYNOPSIS: A gambler attempts to give guidance to a young man who is out for revenge against a mutual enemy.

STARRING: Oscar Isaac, Tye Sheridan, Tiffany Haddish, Willem Dafoe Janicza Bravo

"Zola" (A24)

–

DIRECTOR: Janicza Bravo

SYNOPSIS: A stripper named Zola embarks on a wild road trip to Florida.

STARRING: Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, Ari'el Stachel, Colman Domingo Will Sharpe

"The Electrical Life of Louis Wain" (Amazon Studios)

–

DIRECTOR: Will Sharpe

SYNOPSIS: English artist Louis Wain rises to prominence at the end of the 19th century for his surreal cat paintings.

STARRING: Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough, Toby Jones, Sharon Rooney Pedro Almodóvar

Madres Paralelas (Sony Pictures Classics)

–

DIRECTOR: Pedro Almodóvar

SYNOPSIS: The story of two mothers who give birth the same day.

STARRING: Penelope Cruz, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Israel Elejalde, Julieta Serrano, Rossy de Palma Destin Daniel Cretton

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Marvel Studios)

–

DIRECTOR: Destin Daniel Cretton

SYNOPSIS: Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization.

STARRING: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng Eva Husson

"Mothering Sunday" (Sony Pictures Classics)

–

DIRECTOR: Eva Husson

SYNOPSIS: A maid living in post-World War I England secretly plans to meet with the man she loves before he leaves to marry another woman.

STARRING: Odessa Young, Josh O'Connor, Olivia Colman, Colin Firth, Sope Dirisu, Glenda Jackson Maggie Gyllenhaal

"The Lost Daughter" (No U.S. Distribution)

–

DIRECTOR: Maggie Gyllenhaal

SYNOPSIS: A woman's beach vacation takes a dark turn when she begins to confront the troubles of her past.

STARRING: Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ed Harris Clint Eastwood

"Cry Macho" (Warner Bros)

–

DIRECTOR: Clint Eastwood

SYNOPSIS: A one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder takes a job to bring a man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. On their journey, the horseman finds redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man.

STARRING: Clint Eastwood, Dwight Yoakam, Eduardo Minett

The Mitchells vs. the Machines Netflix

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS (UNRANKED) :

Coming soon…

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Best Director)

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. The most awarded films in Oscar history are “Ben-Hur,” “Titanic” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” at 11 statuettes. The most nominated films in Academy history are “All About Eve,” “Titanic” and “La La Land” at 14. “La La Land” is the only film of the three to have lost best picture. The biggest Oscar “losers,” meaning most nominated and walk away with zero awards, are 1977’s “The Turning Point” and 1985’s “The Color Purple” at 11 each. John Ford has the most wins in this category with four, with Frank Capra and William Wyler behind with three. Wyler has the most nominations of any director with 12, with Martin Scorsese next in line with nine. Clint Eastwood was the oldest winner in Oscar history at 74 when he won for “Million Dollar Baby” (2004), while the oldest nominee ever is John Huston at 79 when he was nominated for “Prizzi’s Honor.” The youngest winner in history is Damien Chazelle for “La La Land” (2016) at 32, while John Singleton was the youngest nominee of all-time at 24 when he was shortlisted for “Boyz N in the Hood.” (1991).

