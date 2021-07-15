Oscars Predictions: Best Actor – Benedict Cumberbatch, Adam Driver and Andrew Garfield Could Juggle Multiple Projects for Awards

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.

2022 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:

BEST ACTOR

UPDATED: July 15, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: The end of the pandemic has multiple movies from contenders hitting the ground simultaneously this upcoming awards season. Adam Driver has “Annette,” “The Last Duel” and “House of Gucci,” while Andrew Garfield is managing “Tick, Tick…Boom!” and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Benedict Cumberbatch will navigate “The Power of the Dog” and “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” and even Denzel Washington will be playing with both acting and directing this year with “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and “A Journal for Jordan.” And then there are the unknowns factors that will be making plays for overdue attention, most prominently Will Smith in “King Richard,” rumored to be his defining career moment possibly. Let’s see how it all shakes out.

Netflix

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

Will Smith

"King Richard" (Warner Bros)

–

DIRECTOR: Reinaldo Marcus Green

SYNOPSIS: A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after the coaching from their father Richard Williams.

STARRING: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, Dylan McDermott Benedict Cumberbatch

"The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

–

DIRECTOR: Jane Campion

SYNOPSIS: A pair of brothers who own a large ranch in Montana are pitted against each other when one of them gets married.

STARRING: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Thomasin McKenzie, Kodi Smit-McPhee Andrew Garfield

"Tick, Tick...Boom!" (Netflix)

–

DIRECTOR: Lin-Manuel Miranda

SYNOPSIS: The story of Jon, an aspiring theater composer who is waiting tables in New York City while writing Superbia - which he hopes will be the next great American musical and finally give him his big break.

STARRING: Andrew Garfield, Bradley Whitford, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Judith Light, Joanna Adler, Noah Robbins, Robin de Jesus, Joshua Henry Peter Dinklage

"Cyrano" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

–

DIRECTOR: Joe Wright

SYNOPSIS: Follows the life of Cyrano de Bergerac.

STARRING: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Ben Mendelsohn, Brian Tyree Henry, Kelvin Harrison Jr. Clifton Collins Jr

"Jockey" (Sony Pictures Classics)

–

DIRECTOR: Clint Bentley

SYNOPSIS: An aging jockey aims for a final championship, when a rookie rider arrives claiming to be his son.

STARRING: Clifton Collins Jr., Molly Parker, Moises Arias

Courtesy of NETFLIX

NEXT IN LINE CONTENDERS :

Adam Driver

"House of Gucci" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

–

DIRECTOR: Ridley Scott

SYNOPSIS: The story of how Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, plotted to kill her husband, the grandson of renowned fashion designer Guccio Gucci.

STARRING: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Jeremy Irons Denzel Washington

"The Tragedy of Macbeth" (A24/Apple TV Plus)

–

DIRECTOR: Joel Coen

SYNOPSIS: A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, and his ambitious wife supports him in his plans of seizing power.

STARRING: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Brendan Gleeson, Corey Hawkins, Sean Patrick Thomas, Ralph Ineson, Brian Thompson Michael B. Jordan

"A Journal for Jordan" (Sony Pictures)

–

DIRECTOR: Denzel Washington

SYNOPSIS: 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King, before he is killed in action in Baghdad, authors a journal for his son intended to tell him how to live a decent life despite growing up without a father.

STARRING: Michael B. Jordan, Chanté Adams Leonardo DiCaprio

"Don't Look Up" (Netflix)

–

DIRECTOR: Adam McKay

SYNOPSIS: The story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth.

STARRING: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Chris Evans, Mark Rylance, Michael Chiklis Bradley Cooper

"Nightmare Alley" (Searchlight Pictures)

–

DIRECTOR: Guillermo del Toro

SYNOPSIS: An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.

STARRING: Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, David Strathairn, Willem Dafoe, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, Holt McCallany, Clifton Collins Jr, Richard Jenkins, Tim Blake Nelson

STILLWATER, Matt Damon, 2021. ph: Jessica Forde /© Focus Features /Courtesy Everett Collection Courtesy of Focus Features/Everett Collection

TOP-TIER AWARDS CONTENDERS :

Joaquin Phoenix

"C'mon C'mon" (A24)

–

DIRECTOR: Mike Mills

SYNOPSIS: An artist embarks on a a cross-country trip with his young nephew.

STARRING: Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffmann, Woody Norman, Jaboukie Young-White Justin Chon

"Blue Bayou" (Focus Features)

–

DIRECTOR: Justin Chon

SYNOPSIS: As a Korean-American man raised in the Louisiana bayou works hard to make a life for his family, he must confront the ghosts of his past as he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home.

STARRING: Justin Chon, Alicia Vikander, Mark O'Brien, Emory Cohen Javier Bardem

"Being the Ricardos" (Amazon Studios)

–

DIRECTOR: Aaron Sorkin

SYNOPSIS: Follows Lucy and Desi as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.

STARRING: Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Alia Shawkat, Jake Lacy, Clark Gregg, Tony Hale Matt Damon

"Stillwater" (Focus Features)

–

DIRECTOR: Tom McCarthy

SYNOPSIS: A father travels from Oklahoma to France to help his estranged daughter, who is in prison for a murder she claims she didn't commit.

STARRING: Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin, Camille Cottin, Deanna Dunagan Oscar Isaac

"The Card Counter" (Focus Features)

–

DIRECTOR: Paul Schrader

SYNOPSIS: A gambler attempts to give guidance to a young man who is out for revenge against a mutual enemy.

STARRING: Oscar Isaac, Tye Sheridan, Tiffany Haddish, Willem Dafoe Jonathan Majors

"The Harder They Fall" (Netflix)

–

DIRECTOR: Jeymes Samuel

SYNOPSIS: When an outlaw discovers his enemy is being released from prison, he reunites his gang to seek revenge in this Western.

STARRING: Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, Zazie Beetz, RJ Cyler Timothée Chalamet

"Dune" (Warner Bros)

–

DIRECTOR: Denis Villeneuve

SYNOPSIS: Feature adaptation of Frank Herbert's science fiction novel, about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy.

STARRING: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem Cooper Hoffman

"Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Project" (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

–

DIRECTOR: Paul Thomas Anderson

SYNOPSIS: Set in 1970s San Fernando Valley, the film follows a high school student, who is also a successful child actor.

STARRING: Bradley Cooper, Cooper Hoffman, Alana Haim, Skyler Gisondo, Benny Safdie Toni Servillo

The Hand of God (Netflix)

–

DIRECTOR: Paolo Sorrentino

SYNOPSIS: Plot unknown. Set in Naples and said to be a very personal film.

STARRING: Toni Servillo Amir Jadidi

"A Hero" (Amazon Studios)

–

DIRECTOR: Asghar Farhadi

SYNOPSIS: Rahim is in prison because of a debt he was unable to repay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint against the payment of part of the sum. But things don't go as planned.

STARRING: Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Sarina Farhadi, Fereshteh Sadr Orafaie

Red Rocket Courtesy of A24

ALSO IN CONTENTION :

Simon Rex

"Red Rocket" (A24)

–

DIRECTOR: Sean Baker

SYNOPSIS: Mikey Saber is a washed-up porn star who returns to his small Texas hometown, not that anyone really wants him back.

STARRING: Simon Rex, Bree Elrod, Suzanna Son Ben Platt

"Dear Evan Hansen" (Universal Pictures)

–

DIRECTOR: Stephen Chobsky

SYNOPSIS: Film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical about Evan Hansen, a high school senior with Social Anxiety disorder and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a fellow classmate.

STARRING: Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Colton Ryan, Danny Pino, Julianne Moore, Amy Adams Anthony Ramos

"In the Heights" (Warner Bros)

–

DIRECTOR: Jon M. Chu

SYNOPSIS: A film version of the Broadway musical in which Usnavi, a sympathetic New York bodega owner, saves every penny every day as he imagines and sings about a better life.

STARRING: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Jimmy Smits Jude Hill

"Belfast" (Focus Features)

–

DIRECTOR: Kenneth Branagh

SYNOPSIS: A young boy and his working class family experience the tumultuous late 1960s.

STARRING: Judi Dench, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Jude Hill Tye Sheridan

"The Tender Bar" (Amazon Studios)

–

DIRECTOR: George Clooney

SYNOPSIS: A boy growing up on Long Island seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle's bar.

STARRING: Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd, Sondra James, Max Martini, Michael Braun, Matthew Delamater, Max Casella, Rhenzy Feliz, Ivan Leung, Briana Middleton, Daniel Ranieri Ansel Elgort

"West Side Story" (20th Century Studios)

–

DIRECTOR: Steven Spielberg

SYNOPSIS: An adaptation of the 1957 musical, West Side Story explores forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

STARRING: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, Rita Moreno Matt Damon

"The Last Duel" (20th Century Studios)

–

DIRECTOR: Ridley Scott

SYNOPSIS: King Charles VI declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire by challenging him to a duel.

STARRING: Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck Nicolas Cage

"Pig" (Neon)

–

DIRECTOR: Miguel Sapochnik

SYNOPSIS: A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.

STARRING: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin Dev Patel

"The Green Knight" (A24)

–

DIRECTOR: David Lowery

SYNOPSIS: A fantasy re-telling of the medieval story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.

STARRING: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, Ralph Ineson Winston Duke

"Nine Days" (Sony Pictures Classics)

–

DIRECTOR: Edson Oda

SYNOPSIS: A reclusive man conducts a series of interviews with human souls for a chance to be born.

STARRING: Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Benedict Wong

Annette Courtesy of Amazon Studios

MORE AWARDS CONTENDERS :

Benedict Cumberbatch

"The Electrical Life of Louis Wain" (Amazon Studios)

–

DIRECTOR: Will Sharpe

SYNOPSIS: English artist Louis Wain rises to prominence at the end of the 19th century for his surreal cat paintings.

STARRING: Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough, Toby Jones, Sharon Rooney Adam Driver

"Annette" (Amazon Studios)

–

DIRECTOR: Leos Carax

SYNOPSIS: A stand-up comedian and his opera singer wife have a 2 year old daughter with a surprising gift.

STARRING: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg Zachary Levi

"American Underdog" (Lionsgate)

–

DIRECTOR: Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin

SYNOPSIS: The story of NFL MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback, Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming an American Football star.

STARRING: Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, Ser'Darius Blain, Adam Baldwin, Bruce McGill, Dennis Quaid Mahershala Ali

"Swan Song" (Apple TV Plus)

–

DIRECTOR: Benjamin Cleary

SYNOPSIS: When a loving husband and father is diagnosed with a terminal illness, he's presented with a controversial alternative solution to replace himself with a carbon copy clone.

STARRING: Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Glenn Close, Awkwafina, Adam Beach Simu Liu

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Marvel Studios)

–

DIRECTOR: Destin Daniel Cretton

SYNOPSIS: Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization.

STARRING: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng Josh O'Connor

"Mothering Sunday" (Sony Pictures Classics)

–

DIRECTOR: Eva Husson

SYNOPSIS: A maid living in post-World War I England secretly plans to meet with the man she loves before he leaves to marry another woman.

STARRING: Odessa Young, Josh O'Connor, Olivia Colman, Colin Firth, Sope Dirisu, Glenda Jackson Clint Eastwood

"Cry Macho" (Warner Bros)

–

DIRECTOR: Clint Eastwood

SYNOPSIS: A one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder takes a job to bring a man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. On their journey, the horseman finds redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man.

STARRING: Clint Eastwood, Dwight Yoakam, Eduardo Minett Andrew Garfield

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" (Searchlight Pictures)

–

DIRECTOR: Michael Showalter

SYNOPSIS: An intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

STARRING: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, Vincent D'Onofrio Michael Gandolfini

"The Many Saints of Newark" (Warner Bros)

–

DIRECTOR: Alan Taylor

SYNOPSIS: A look at the formative years of New Jersey gangster, Tony Soprano.

STARRING: Michael Gandolfini, Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Jon Bernthal Tom Hanks

"Finch" (Apple TV Plus)

–

DIRECTOR: Miguel Sapochnik

SYNOPSIS: On a post-apocalyptic earth, a robot, built to protect the life of his creator's beloved dog, learns about life, love, friendship and what it means to be human.

STARRING: Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones, Skeet Ulrich

Swan Song Chris Stephens

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS (UNRANKED) :

Coming soon…

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Best Director)

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. The most awarded films in Oscar history are “Ben-Hur,” “Titanic” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” at 11 statuettes. The most nominated films in Academy history are “All About Eve,” “Titanic” and “La La Land” at 14. “La La Land” is the only film of the three to have lost best picture. The biggest Oscar “losers,” meaning most nominated and walk away with zero awards, are 1977’s “The Turning Point” and 1985’s “The Color Purple” at 11 each. Daniel Day-Lewis has the most wins in this category with three, while Marlon Brando, Gary Cooper, Tom Hanks, Dustin Hoffman, Fredric March, Jack Nicholson, Sean Penn and Spencer Tracy all have two. Tracy and Sir Laurence Olivier have the most nominations in this category, with nine. Henry Fonda is currently the oldest winner at 76 for “On Golden Pond,” while Richard Farnsworth is the oldest nominee at 79 for “The Straight Story.” Adrien Brody is the youngest winner ever for “The Pianist” at 29, while Jackie Cooper is the youngest nominee ever for “Skippy” at 9.

