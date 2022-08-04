Emmy Predictions: Writing (Limited) – Mike White’s ‘The White Lotus’ Could Be a No-Brainer for Emmy Scribes

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE

Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE EMMYS HUB

To see old predictions and commentary, click the EMMY PREDICTIONS ARCHIVES

For film awards predictions go to THE OSCARS HUB

UPDATED: August 4, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:

Mike White’s achievements are felt front to back in the HBO anthology series “The White Lotus.” With its biting and complex character mosaic, it hits on almost every level.

Danny Strong is a beloved writer and ends his drug addiction series “Dopesick” on the most poignant note.

Elizabeth Meriwether is beloved in the industry, proven by her nom for “The Dropout.” The show’s timely story of ambition and corruption lands its narrative beats.

The power of Ryan Murphy continues with “Impeachment: American Crime Story” and the multiple nominations, despite a decline in viewership and reviews. That surely helped Sarah Burgess land a shocking nom.

Read more: Variety’s Awards Circuit Emmys Predictions Hub.

Evidence that the Netflix drama “MAID” was a narrow miss for outstanding limited series, was seeing Molly Smith Metzler’s name among the scribes in this incredibly competitive race. It’s also one of few categories it has a shot.

There are passionate admirers for “Station Eleven,” the HBO adaptation of the famous novel, shown by the decent nomination haul. Perhaps an upset winner waiting in the wings for Patrick Somerville?

The complete television awards season calendar is linked here.

Read more: Variety’s Awards Circuit Oscars Predictions Hub

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.

2021 category winner: Michaela Coel for “I May Destroy You” (HBO)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

And The Nominees Are: Rank Show Network Writer(s) 1 “The White Lotus” HBO Mike White Episode: Entire series 2 “Dopesick” Hulu Danny Strong Episode: “The People vs. Purdue Pharma” 3 “Station Eleven” HBO Patrick Somerville Episode: “Unbroken Circle” 4 “The Dropout” Hulu Elizabeth Meriwether Episode: “I’m in a Hurry” 5 “MAID” Netflix Molly Smith Metzler Episode: “Snaps” 6 “Impeachment: American Crime Story” FX Sarah Burgess Episode: “Man Handled”

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions

2022 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.