Emmy Predictions: Writing (Drama) – Jesse Armstrong Could Become the First Solo Writer to Win Three Times for the Same Series

UPDATED: August 4, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:

Undefeated in this category for “Succession,” Jesse Armstrong has won this category twice before for the first two seasons. He would be the first solo writer to win three times, for the same series. History could be on the horizon.

The season finale of the Apple TV drama series “Severance” was as taut and thrilling as it was tense and satisfying. A fine achievement in storytelling that aspiring auteurs can study. It would be one of the strongest winners in the last few years.

“Better Call Saul” has been a favorite among fans and cable consumers across its six seasons. However, it has yet to win a single Emmy statuette. For the first half of its final season, can it finally land on center stage?

The final episode of the crime thrilling “Ozark” series was as well constructed narratively as it was executed from a directing and acting standpoint. Netflix deals they could have a winner in this category either way and this English language series may be easier for voters to digest.

The stylized “Squid Game” from Netflix, may be all about the bloodshed in the zeitgeist but it’s built upon an interesting premise that succeeds greatly.

The double writing nom for “Yellowjackets” – for “F Sharp” and “Pilot” – was surprising but it just shows the respect and adoration for the mystery series. If the Showtime show were to win for writing, the “Pilot” seems like the more likely selection.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.

2021 category winner: Peter Morgan for the episode “War” from “The Crown” (Netflix)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

Apple TV Plus Apple TV Plus

And The Nominees Are: Rank Show Network Writer(s) 1 “Succession” HBO Jesse Armstrong Episode: “All the Bells Say” 2 “Severance” Apple TV+ Dan Erickson Episode: “The We We Are 3 “Squid Game” Netflix Hwang Dong-hyuk Episode: “One Lucky Day” 4 “Yellowjackets” Showtime Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson Episode: Pilot” 5 “Ozark” Netflix Chris Mundy Episode: “A Hard Way to Go” 6 “Yellowjackets” Showtime Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson Episode: “F Sharp” 7 “Better Call Saul” AMC Thomas Schnauz Episode: “Plan and Execution”

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.