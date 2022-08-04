Emmy Predictions: Writing (Drama) – Jesse Armstrong Could Become the First Solo Writer to Win Three Times for the Same Series

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.
UPDATED: August 4, 2022
2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:
Undefeated in this category for “Succession,” Jesse Armstrong has won this category twice before for the first two seasons. He would be the first solo writer to win three times, for the same series. History could be on the horizon.
The season finale of the Apple TV drama series “Severance” was as taut and thrilling as it was tense and satisfying. A fine achievement in storytelling that aspiring auteurs can study. It would be one of the strongest winners in the last few years.
“Better Call Saul” has been a favorite among fans and cable consumers across its six seasons. However, it has yet to win a single Emmy statuette. For the first half of its final season, can it finally land on center stage?
The final episode of the crime thrilling “Ozark” series was as well constructed narratively as it was executed from a directing and acting standpoint. Netflix deals they could have a winner in this category either way and this English language series may be easier for voters to digest.
The stylized “Squid Game” from Netflix, may be all about the bloodshed in the zeitgeist but it’s built upon an interesting premise that succeeds greatly.
The double writing nom for “Yellowjackets” – for “F Sharp” and “Pilot” – was surprising but it just shows the respect and adoration for the mystery series. If the Showtime show were to win for writing, the “Pilot” seems like the more likely selection.
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.
2021 category winner: Peter Morgan for the episode “War” from “The Crown” (Netflix)
ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:
About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)
The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.
- The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.