Emmy Predictions: Variety Sketch Series – A Race With Only Two Nominees Isn’t Really a Race, TV Academy Should Allow More Entries

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.
UPDATED: June 13, 2022
2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:
Per Emmy rules, categories with fewer than 20 submissions have thresholds for allotted nominees. Variety is currently tracking 11, which will yield two nominees once again. With Netflix’s “Murderville” kicked to the comedy series categories and “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” moving to the short-form races, pending any surprise inclusions, this could be the field to choose from.
The 47th season of creator Lorne Michael’s NBC love child continued to deliver high ratings, viral moments and exciting takes on our current time in our world, following the global pandemic. While in comparison to other years, it was middle-of-the-road, with outstanding guests such as Oscar Isaac and Ariana DeBose, along with pop-culture sensations such as Kim Kardashian and Lizzo, another nom for “Saturday Night Live” is all but assured.
Robin Thede’s brilliant “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” performed, produced and consisting of mostly black women, was very close to topping “SNL” last year when only the two were nominated. The show has paved the way for alumni such as Quinta Brunson (contender for “Abbott Elementary”) and has featured great guest stars (Issa Rae). One of these days, the TV Academy has to get on board with giving the HBO show the gold.
The second season of Showtime’s eponymous late-night series has continued to grow in viewership for its star “Ziwe.” The comedian, writer and musician’s signature honesty and hot takes, with viral moments with the likes of Chet Hanks, have put it within an earshot of receiving its first big nomination. With roots in “The Daily Show,” “The Colbert Report” and “Desus & Mero,” there could be a rallying cry to get her recognition.
The incomparable Sam Jay has made a splash over the last five years as a writer on “SNL” and her hit Netflix special. As the co-creator of her own HBO sketch series “PAUSE with Sam Jay,” along with an added boost from her Peacock comedy entry “Bust Down,” Jay’s star continues to rise (and the Emmys could notice).
Wrapping up her second season of the Peacock late-night series, host and comedian Amber Ruffin, who’s been a writer for “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” continues to cover the spectrum of current events, hot topics, and politics with a sharp eye. She could be a dark horse for a spot, depending on how many nominees this category yields.
Hollywood nice-guys Ed Helms and Randall Park set out to connect with Everyday Americans to share their unbelievable stories and experiences in the Peacock series “True Story with Ed & Randall.” The six-episode season may not have made an enormous splash with critics and audiences, but bringing positive vibes to a time when we’re desperate for some good juju, can go a long way with voters.
The predictions chart does not have all the submitted contenders and will be revealed when ballots open.
Read more: Variety’s Awards Circuit Emmys Predictions Hub.
The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.
The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The complete television awards season calendar is linked here.
2021 category winner: “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
