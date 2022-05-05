×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to Induct Dolly Parton, Eminem, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Lionel Richie and More

Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actress in a Limited Series – Can Faith Hill Land a Nomination for Her First Series Role?

Other notable contenders include Jennifer Coolidge, Kaitlyn Dever, Rosario Dawson, Andie MacDowell and Sydney Sweeney

Emmy Predictions - Supporting Actress -
Lazy loaded image

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE
Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE EMMYS HUB
To see old predictions and commentary, click the EMMY PREDICTIONS ARCHIVES
For film awards predictions go toTHE OSCARS HUB

UPDATED: May 5, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY

For her first series role, country music star Faith Hill could find herself with an Emmy nomination for her work in the Taylor Sheridan miniseries “1883.” Starring alongside her real-life husband Tim McGraw, her campaign hopes the two can join the shortlist of only 10 married couples who have won Emmys – Bonnie Bartlett and William Daniels, Anne Bancroft and Mel Brooks, Colleen Dewhurst and George C. Scott, Lynn Fontanne and Alfred Lunt, Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, Jessica Tandy and Hume Cronyn, Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue, Lynn Whitfield and Brian Gibson, Joanne Woodard and Paul Newman, and Carrie Preston and Michael Emerson.

Hill will face an uphill battle, trying to stay above the palpable lovefest for the women from “The White Lotus,” particularly Jennifer Coolidge. That acclaim could easily spill over to her co-stars Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney.

That’s not the only show that could receive multiple acting noms with “Dopesick” potentially bringing Kaitlyn Dever, Rosario Dawson and Phillipa Soo into the fold and “Nine Perfect Strangers” hoping for some love for Melissa McCarthy and Regina Hall having admirers for their work (especially since Nicole Kidman is submitting in lead actress).

Variety revealed exclusively Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Emmy plans to submit for “Under the Banner of Heaven” in supporting actress limited, which has increased her chances of receiving a nom. She’ll have to play a little catch-up since Toni Collette is landing on the scene with HBO’s “The Staircase” (with another play for “Pieces of Her”), and could be a potential spoiler to the party.

Let’s not also count out Emmy winner Ann Dowd’s (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) standout turn in “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes'” as Mrs. Garrett, especially after her Oscar snub for the film “Mass” earlier this year.

This is not the full list of submitted contenders, additions will be added every Thursday.

Read moreVariety’s Awards Circuit Emmys Predictions Hub

The Emmy eligibility period runs from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022. The deadline for entering programs for Primetime programming and uploading all entry materials is on May 12, 2022, at 6:00 PM PT.

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The full television awards season calendar is linked here.

2021 category winner: Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:

Lazy loaded image
RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX
AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
RANK CONTENDERS SERIES NETWORK
1 Jennifer Coolidge “The White Lotus” HBO/HBO Max
2 Andie MacDowell “Maid” Netflix
3 Kaitlyn Dever “Dopesick” Hulu
4 Toni Collette “The Staircase” HBO/HBO Max
5 Laurie Metcalf “The Dropout” Hulu
6 Faith Hill “1883” Paramount+
NEXT IN LINE
7 Daisy Edgar-Jones “Under the Banner of Heaven” FX
8 Anna Chlumsky “Inventing Anna” Netflix
9 Rosario Dawson “Dopesick” Hulu
10 Connie Britton “The White Lotus” HBO/HBO Max
OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS
11 Ann Dowd “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes'” ABC
12 Alexandra Daddario “The White Lotus” HBO/HBO Max
13 Ellen Burstyn “The First Lady” Showtime
14 Dominique Fishback “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” Apple TV+
15 Florence Pugh “Hawkeye” Disney+
16 Edie Falco “Impeachment: American Crime Story” FX
17 Sydney Sweeney “The White Lotus” HBO/HBO Max
18 Anika Noni Rose “Maid” Netflix
19 Melissa McCarthy “Nine Perfect Strangers” Hulu
20 Chloë Sevigny “The Girl from Plainville” Hulu
ALSO IN CONTENTION
21 Melanie Lynskey “Candy” Hulu
22 Mary-Louise Parker “Colin in Black and White” Netflix
23 Michelle Dockery “Anatomy of a Scandal” Netflix
24 Sarah Paulson “American Horror Story: Double Feature” FX
25 Bernadette Peters “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” The Roku Channel
26 Phillipa Soo “Dopesick” Hulu
27 Kathryn Hahn “The Shrink Next Door” Apple TV+
28 May Calamawy “Moon Knight” Disney+
29 Wunmi Mosaku “We Own This City” HBO/HBO Max
30 Jennifer Jason Leigh “Lisey’s Story” Apple TV+
UNRANKED CONTENDERS
Alexis Floyd “Inventing Anna” Netflix
Amandla Jahava “DMZ” HBO/HBO Max
America Ferrera “WeCrashed” Apple TV+
Anna Deavere Smith “Inventing Anna” Netflix
AnnaSophia Robb “Dr. Death” Peacock
Betty Gilpin “Gaslit” Starz
Bridget Gao-Hollitt “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” Showtime
Carmen Salinas “The Valet” Hulu
Cherry Jones “The Sky is Everywhere” Apple TV+
Dakota Fanning “The First Lady” Showtime
Danielle Macdonald “The Tourist” HBO/HBO Max
Denise Gough “Under the Banner of Heaven” FX
Elisabeth Shue “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” Showtime
Emily Mortimer “The Pursuit of Love” Amazon Prime Video
Frances Conroy “American Horror Story: Double Feature” FX
Grace Gummer “Dr. Death” Peacock
Harriet Walter “This is Going to Hurt” BBC One
Hayley Squires “The Essex Serpent” Apple TV+
Jemima Kirke “Conversations with Friends” Hulu
Joan Allen “Lisey’s Story” Apple TV+
Josette Simon “Anatomy of a Scandal” Netflix
Julia Davis “A Very British Scandal” Amazon Prime Video
June Diane Raphael “8-Bit Christmas” HBO/HBO Max
Juno Temple “The Offer” Paramount+
Kate Burton “Inventing Anna” Netflix
Kate O’Flynn “Landscapers” HBO/HBO Max
Katie Lowes “Inventing Anna” Netflix
Kerris Dorsey “Ray Donovan: The Movie” Showtime
Kerry Bishé “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” Showtime
Laverne Cox “Inventing Anna” Netflix
Lily Rabe “American Horror Story: Double Feature” FX
Maisie Williams “Pistol” FX
Margo Martindale “Impeachment: American Crime Story” FX
Mary Steenburgen “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” The Roku Channel
Matilda Lawler “Station Eleven” HBO/HBO Max
Nancy Farino “Anatomy of a Scandal” Netflix
Naomi Scott “Anatomy of a Scandal” Netflix
Regina Hall “Nine Perfect Strangers” Hulu
Samantha Sloyan “Midnight Mass” Netflix
Samara Weaving “The Valet” Hulu
Samsara Yett “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” Netflix
Shailene Woodley “The Fallout” HBO/HBO Max
Taraji P. Henson “Annie Live!” Fox
Tawny Newson “True Story” Netflix
Taylor Schilling “Pam and Tommy” Hulu
Tonya Perkins “Women of the Movement” ABC
Uma Thurman “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” Showtime
Vera Farmiga “Hawkeye” Disney+
Vicky Krieps “The Survivor” HBO/HBO Max

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Supporting Actress Limited Series)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television's most prestigious artistic award. There are many records held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: The rules for this category has changed many times over the years, but as it stands, five women have won this category twice - Jane Alexander, Judy Davis, Colleen Dewhurst, Regina King and Mare Winningham. King is the only person to win her two awards consecutively.

For nominations: Kathy Bates has the most nominations in this category with seven, winning once for "American Horror Story." Coincidentally, her series is also the most nominated program in this category with 12 nominations.

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions

2022 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions

  • Outstanding Television Movie
  • Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
  • Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
  • Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
  • Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
  • Outstanding Reality Host
  • Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
  • Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
  • Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
  • Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
  • Outstanding Animated Program
  • Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
  • Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
  • Outstanding Narrator
  • Outstanding Structured Program
  • Outstanding Unstructured Program
  • Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
  • Outstanding Documentary Special
  • Outstanding Documentary Filmmaking
  • Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
  • Outstanding Main Title Design
  • Outstanding Main Title Theme Music
  • Outstanding Music for Series
  • Outstanding Music for Limited Series
  • Outstanding Music and Lyrics
  • Outstanding Music Supervision

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes - Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.

  • The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad