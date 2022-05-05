Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actress in a Limited Series – Can Faith Hill Land a Nomination for Her First Series Role?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

UPDATED: May 5, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:

For her first series role, country music star Faith Hill could find herself with an Emmy nomination for her work in the Taylor Sheridan miniseries “1883.” Starring alongside her real-life husband Tim McGraw, her campaign hopes the two can join the shortlist of only 10 married couples who have won Emmys – Bonnie Bartlett and William Daniels, Anne Bancroft and Mel Brooks, Colleen Dewhurst and George C. Scott, Lynn Fontanne and Alfred Lunt, Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, Jessica Tandy and Hume Cronyn, Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue, Lynn Whitfield and Brian Gibson, Joanne Woodard and Paul Newman, and Carrie Preston and Michael Emerson.

Hill will face an uphill battle, trying to stay above the palpable lovefest for the women from “The White Lotus,” particularly Jennifer Coolidge. That acclaim could easily spill over to her co-stars Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney.

That’s not the only show that could receive multiple acting noms with “Dopesick” potentially bringing Kaitlyn Dever, Rosario Dawson and Phillipa Soo into the fold and “Nine Perfect Strangers” hoping for some love for Melissa McCarthy and Regina Hall having admirers for their work (especially since Nicole Kidman is submitting in lead actress).

Variety revealed exclusively Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Emmy plans to submit for “Under the Banner of Heaven” in supporting actress limited, which has increased her chances of receiving a nom. She’ll have to play a little catch-up since Toni Collette is landing on the scene with HBO’s “The Staircase” (with another play for “Pieces of Her”), and could be a potential spoiler to the party.

Let’s not also count out Emmy winner Ann Dowd’s (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) standout turn in “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes'” as Mrs. Garrett, especially after her Oscar snub for the film “Mass” earlier this year.

This is not the full list of submitted contenders, additions will be added every Thursday.

Read more: Variety’s Awards Circuit Emmys Predictions Hub

The Emmy eligibility period runs from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022. The deadline for entering programs for Primetime programming and uploading all entry materials is on May 12, 2022, at 6:00 PM PT.

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The full television awards season calendar is linked here.

2021 category winner: Julianne Nicholson, "Mare of Easttown" (HBO)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK CONTENDERS SERIES NETWORK 1 Jennifer Coolidge “The White Lotus” HBO/HBO Max 2 Andie MacDowell “Maid” Netflix 3 Kaitlyn Dever “Dopesick” Hulu 4 Toni Collette “The Staircase” HBO/HBO Max 5 Laurie Metcalf “The Dropout” Hulu 6 Faith Hill “1883” Paramount+ NEXT IN LINE 7 Daisy Edgar-Jones “Under the Banner of Heaven” FX 8 Anna Chlumsky “Inventing Anna” Netflix 9 Rosario Dawson “Dopesick” Hulu 10 Connie Britton “The White Lotus” HBO/HBO Max OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS 11 Ann Dowd “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes'” ABC 12 Alexandra Daddario “The White Lotus” HBO/HBO Max 13 Ellen Burstyn “The First Lady” Showtime 14 Dominique Fishback “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” Apple TV+ 15 Florence Pugh “Hawkeye” Disney+ 16 Edie Falco “Impeachment: American Crime Story” FX 17 Sydney Sweeney “The White Lotus” HBO/HBO Max 18 Anika Noni Rose “Maid” Netflix 19 Melissa McCarthy “Nine Perfect Strangers” Hulu 20 Chloë Sevigny “The Girl from Plainville” Hulu ALSO IN CONTENTION 21 Melanie Lynskey “Candy” Hulu 22 Mary-Louise Parker “Colin in Black and White” Netflix 23 Michelle Dockery “Anatomy of a Scandal” Netflix 24 Sarah Paulson “American Horror Story: Double Feature” FX 25 Bernadette Peters “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” The Roku Channel 26 Phillipa Soo “Dopesick” Hulu 27 Kathryn Hahn “The Shrink Next Door” Apple TV+ 28 May Calamawy “Moon Knight” Disney+ 29 Wunmi Mosaku “We Own This City” HBO/HBO Max 30 Jennifer Jason Leigh “Lisey’s Story” Apple TV+ UNRANKED CONTENDERS — Alexis Floyd “Inventing Anna” Netflix — Amandla Jahava “DMZ” HBO/HBO Max — America Ferrera “WeCrashed” Apple TV+ — Anna Deavere Smith “Inventing Anna” Netflix — AnnaSophia Robb “Dr. Death” Peacock — Betty Gilpin “Gaslit” Starz — Bridget Gao-Hollitt “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” Showtime — Carmen Salinas “The Valet” Hulu — Cherry Jones “The Sky is Everywhere” Apple TV+ — Dakota Fanning “The First Lady” Showtime — Danielle Macdonald “The Tourist” HBO/HBO Max — Denise Gough “Under the Banner of Heaven” FX — Elisabeth Shue “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” Showtime — Emily Mortimer “The Pursuit of Love” Amazon Prime Video — Frances Conroy “American Horror Story: Double Feature” FX — Grace Gummer “Dr. Death” Peacock — Harriet Walter “This is Going to Hurt” BBC One — Hayley Squires “The Essex Serpent” Apple TV+ — Jemima Kirke “Conversations with Friends” Hulu — Joan Allen “Lisey’s Story” Apple TV+ — Josette Simon “Anatomy of a Scandal” Netflix — Julia Davis “A Very British Scandal” Amazon Prime Video — June Diane Raphael “8-Bit Christmas” HBO/HBO Max — Juno Temple “The Offer” Paramount+ — Kate Burton “Inventing Anna” Netflix — Kate O’Flynn “Landscapers” HBO/HBO Max — Katie Lowes “Inventing Anna” Netflix — Kerris Dorsey “Ray Donovan: The Movie” Showtime — Kerry Bishé “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” Showtime — Laverne Cox “Inventing Anna” Netflix — Lily Rabe “American Horror Story: Double Feature” FX — Maisie Williams “Pistol” FX — Margo Martindale “Impeachment: American Crime Story” FX — Mary Steenburgen “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” The Roku Channel — Matilda Lawler “Station Eleven” HBO/HBO Max — Nancy Farino “Anatomy of a Scandal” Netflix — Naomi Scott “Anatomy of a Scandal” Netflix — Regina Hall “Nine Perfect Strangers” Hulu — Samantha Sloyan “Midnight Mass” Netflix — Samara Weaving “The Valet” Hulu — Samsara Yett “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” Netflix — Shailene Woodley “The Fallout” HBO/HBO Max — Taraji P. Henson “Annie Live!” Fox — Tawny Newson “True Story” Netflix — Taylor Schilling “Pam and Tommy” Hulu — Tonya Perkins “Women of the Movement” ABC — Uma Thurman “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” Showtime — Vera Farmiga “Hawkeye” Disney+ — Vicky Krieps “The Survivor” HBO/HBO Max

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Supporting Actress Limited Series)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television's most prestigious artistic award. There are many records held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: The rules for this category has changed many times over the years, but as it stands, five women have won this category twice - Jane Alexander, Judy Davis, Colleen Dewhurst, Regina King and Mare Winningham. King is the only person to win her two awards consecutively.

For nominations: Kathy Bates has the most nominations in this category with seven, winning once for "American Horror Story." Coincidentally, her series is also the most nominated program in this category with 12 nominations.

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes - Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.