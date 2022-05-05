Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – The Hilarious Women of ‘Abbott Elementary’ All Deserve the Emmy Treatment

×

UPDATED: May 5, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY

While the supporting actress comedy race looks set to be headed towards a round two Emmys-bout between the two Hannahs – last year’s winner Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) and Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”) – there’s room for new faces to join the race.

At the top of that list is the never-nominated brilliance of Sheryl Lee Ralph who is exquisite in “Abbott Elementary” and with the buzz for the show continuing to rise, we could see her finally receive her Emmy invitation. Hopefully, she won’t be alone, as her co-stars Janelle James and Lisa Ann Walter are equally worthy of spots on the likely eight allotted list.

It won’t be easy with Sarah Goldberg likely to make a return for the third season of “Barry” and any of the familiar and default selections the TV Academy makes from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle and Jane Lynch) and “Saturday Night Live” (Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong).

Waddingham is likely to keep her co-star Juno Temple in the discussion (along with supporting actor comedy hopeful Brett Goldstein’s frontrunner status) and Amy Ryan could ride in with all the love for “Only Murders in the Building.”

This is not the full list of submitted contenders, additions will be added every Thursday.

The Emmy eligibility period runs from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022. The deadline for entering programs for Primetime programming and uploading all entry materials is on May 12, 2022, at 6:00 PM PT.

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The full television awards season calendar is linked here.

2021 category winner: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
RANK CONTENDERS SERIES NETWORK
1 Hannah Waddingham “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+
2 Hannah Einbinder “Hacks” HBO/HBO Max
3 Sarah Goldberg “Barry” HBO/HBO Max
4 Alex Borstein “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Amazon Prime Video
5 Juno Temple “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+
6 Kate McKinnon “Saturday Night Live” NBC
7 Sheryl Lee Ralph “Abbott Elementary” ABC
8 Amy Ryan “Only Murders in the Building” Hulu
NEXT IN LINE
9 Cecily Strong “Saturday Night Live” NBC
10 Cynthia Nixon “And Just Like That” HBO/HBO Max
OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS
11 Janelle James “Abbott Elementary” ABC
12 Aidy Bryant “Saturday Night Live” NBC
13 Rosie Perez “The Flight Attendant” HBO/HBO Max
14 Yvonne Orji “Insecure” HBO/HBO Max
15 Lisa Ann Walter “Abbott Elementary” ABC
16 Molly Shannon “The Other Two” HBO/HBO Max
17 Ego Nwodim “Saturday Night Live” NBC
18 Zosia Mamet “The Flight Attendant” HBO/HBO Max
19 Ilana Glazer “The Afterparty” Apple TV+
20 Paula Pell “Girls5eva” Peacock
ALSO IN CONTENTION
21 Zazie Beetz “Atlanta” FX
22 Marin Hinkle “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Amazon Prime Video
23 Melissa Villaseñor “Saturday Night Live” NBC
24 Jane Lynch “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Amazon Prime Video
25 Sara Ramirez “And Just Like That” HBO/HBO Max
26 Busy Phillips “Girls5eva” Peacock
27 Kaitlin Olson “Hacks” HBO/HBO Max
28 Ariana DeBose “Schmigadoon!” Apple TV+
29 Zoe Chao “The Afterparty” Apple TV+
30 Chloë Sevigny “Russian Doll” Netflix
UNRANKED CONTENDERS
Aim Lou Wood “Sex Education” Netflix
Ally Sheedy “Single Drunk Female” Freeform
Annie Potts “Young Sheldon” CBS
Ashley Park “Emily in Paris” Netflix
Bebe Neuwirth “Julia” HBO/HBO Max
Caroline Aaron “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Amazon Prime Video
Casey Wilson “Black Monday” Showtime
Chloe Fineman “Saturday Night Live” NBC
Clare Perkins “The Outlaws” Amazon Prime Video
Constance Marie “With Love” Amazon Prime Video
Courtney Henggeler “Cobra Kai” Netflix
Danielle Brooks “Peacemaker” HBO/HBO Max
Danielle Pinnock “Ghosts” CBS
Debi Mazar “The Pentaverate” Netflix
Eleanor Tomlinson “The Outlaws” Amazon Prime Video
Elizabeth Ashley “Russian Doll” Netflix
Ella Hunt “Dickinson” Apple TV+
Emma Mackey “Sex Education” Netflix
Gillian Anderson “Sex Education” Netflix
Gloria Calderón Kellett “With Love” Amazon Prime Video
Grace Byers “Harlem” Amazon Prime Video
Haneefah Wood “Murderville” Netflix
Heidi Gardner “Saturday Night Live” NBC
Holland Taylor “The Chair” Netflix
Isis King “With Love” Amazon Prime Video
Jane Krakowski “Dickinson” Apple TV+
Jenifer Lewis “Black-ish” ABC
Jerrie Johnson “Harlem” Amazon Prime Video
Jessica Gunning “The Outlaws” Amazon Prime Video
June Diane Raphael “Grace and Frankie” Netflix
Katlyn Nichol “Black-ish” ABC
Kristen Wiig “MacGruber” Peacock
Kristin Chenoweth “Schmigadoon!” Apple TV+
Kristin Davis “And Just Like That” HBO/HBO Max
Laurie Metcalf “The Conners” ABC
Lennon Parham “Minx” HBO/HBO Max
Leslie Jones “Our Flag Means Death” HBO/HBO Max
Lydia West “The Pentaverate” Netflix
Marsai Martin “Black-ish” ABC
Mary Mouser “Cobra Kai” Netflix
Melissa Fumero “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” NBC
Melora Waters “Pen15” Hulu
Meredith Hagner “Search Party” HBO/HBO Max
Molly Shannon “I Love That for You” Showtime
Paulina Alexis “Reservation Dogs” FX
Peyton List “Cobra Kai” Netflix
Phoebe Fox “The Great” Hulu
Punkie Johnson “Saturday Night Live” NBC
Rebecca Wisocky “Ghosts” CBS
Regina Hall “Black Monday” Showtime
Sarah Sherman “Saturday Night Live” NBC
Shoniqua Shandai “Harlem” Amazon Prime Video
Stephanie Beatriz “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” NBC
Susie Essman “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO/HBO Max
Vanessa Rubio “Cobra Kai” Netflix
Vella Lovell “Mr. Mayor” NBC
Zoe Perry “Young Sheldon” CBS

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Supporting Actress Comedy)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television's most prestigious artistic award. There are many records held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: Rhea Perlman and Doris Roberts have won this category four times, the most in history. Valerie Harper and Laurie Metcalf are close behind, with three each.

"Cheers" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" are the two leading series with wins in this category with six each. "Everybody Loves Raymond" won this award twice in its run.

For nominations: Rhea Perlman and Loretta Swit have received the most nominations in this category, with 10 throughout their careers. Megan Mullally has the second most with eight.

"Saturday Night Live" has received the most nominations with 16 individual nods with "Cheers" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" with 13 and 12, respectively.

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions

2022 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions

  • Outstanding Television Movie
  • Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
  • Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
  • Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
  • Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
  • Outstanding Reality Host
  • Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
  • Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
  • Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
  • Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
  • Outstanding Animated Program
  • Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
  • Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
  • Outstanding Narrator
  • Outstanding Structured Program
  • Outstanding Unstructured Program
  • Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
  • Outstanding Documentary Special
  • Outstanding Documentary Filmmaking
  • Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
  • Outstanding Main Title Design
  • Outstanding Main Title Theme Music
  • Outstanding Music for Series
  • Outstanding Music for Limited Series
  • Outstanding Music and Lyrics
  • Outstanding Music Supervision

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes - Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.

  • The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.

