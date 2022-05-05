Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – The Hilarious Women of ‘Abbott Elementary’ All Deserve the Emmy Treatment

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

UPDATED: May 5, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:

While the supporting actress comedy race looks set to be headed towards a round two Emmys-bout between the two Hannahs – last year’s winner Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) and Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”) – there’s room for new faces to join the race.

At the top of that list is the never-nominated brilliance of Sheryl Lee Ralph who is exquisite in “Abbott Elementary” and with the buzz for the show continuing to rise, we could see her finally receive her Emmy invitation. Hopefully, she won’t be alone, as her co-stars Janelle James and Lisa Ann Walter are equally worthy of spots on the likely eight allotted list.

It won’t be easy with Sarah Goldberg likely to make a return for the third season of “Barry” and any of the familiar and default selections the TV Academy makes from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle and Jane Lynch) and “Saturday Night Live” (Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong).

Waddingham is likely to keep her co-star Juno Temple in the discussion (along with supporting actor comedy hopeful Brett Goldstein’s frontrunner status) and Amy Ryan could ride in with all the love for “Only Murders in the Building.”

This is not the full list of submitted contenders, additions will be added every Thursday.

The Emmy eligibility period runs from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022. The deadline for entering programs for Primetime programming and uploading all entry materials is on May 12, 2022, at 6:00 PM PT.

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The full television awards season calendar is linked here.

2021 category winner: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

Courtesy of WarnerMedia

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK CONTENDERS SERIES NETWORK 1 Hannah Waddingham “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+ 2 Hannah Einbinder “Hacks” HBO/HBO Max 3 Sarah Goldberg “Barry” HBO/HBO Max 4 Alex Borstein “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Amazon Prime Video 5 Juno Temple “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+ 6 Kate McKinnon “Saturday Night Live” NBC 7 Sheryl Lee Ralph “Abbott Elementary” ABC 8 Amy Ryan “Only Murders in the Building” Hulu NEXT IN LINE 9 Cecily Strong “Saturday Night Live” NBC 10 Cynthia Nixon “And Just Like That” HBO/HBO Max OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS 11 Janelle James “Abbott Elementary” ABC 12 Aidy Bryant “Saturday Night Live” NBC 13 Rosie Perez “The Flight Attendant” HBO/HBO Max 14 Yvonne Orji “Insecure” HBO/HBO Max 15 Lisa Ann Walter “Abbott Elementary” ABC 16 Molly Shannon “The Other Two” HBO/HBO Max 17 Ego Nwodim “Saturday Night Live” NBC 18 Zosia Mamet “The Flight Attendant” HBO/HBO Max 19 Ilana Glazer “The Afterparty” Apple TV+ 20 Paula Pell “Girls5eva” Peacock ALSO IN CONTENTION 21 Zazie Beetz “Atlanta” FX 22 Marin Hinkle “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Amazon Prime Video 23 Melissa Villaseñor “Saturday Night Live” NBC 24 Jane Lynch “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Amazon Prime Video 25 Sara Ramirez “And Just Like That” HBO/HBO Max 26 Busy Phillips “Girls5eva” Peacock 27 Kaitlin Olson “Hacks” HBO/HBO Max 28 Ariana DeBose “Schmigadoon!” Apple TV+ 29 Zoe Chao “The Afterparty” Apple TV+ 30 Chloë Sevigny “Russian Doll” Netflix UNRANKED CONTENDERS — Aim Lou Wood “Sex Education” Netflix — Ally Sheedy “Single Drunk Female” Freeform — Annie Potts “Young Sheldon” CBS — Ashley Park “Emily in Paris” Netflix — Bebe Neuwirth “Julia” HBO/HBO Max — Caroline Aaron “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Amazon Prime Video — Casey Wilson “Black Monday” Showtime — Chloe Fineman “Saturday Night Live” NBC — Clare Perkins “The Outlaws” Amazon Prime Video — Constance Marie “With Love” Amazon Prime Video — Courtney Henggeler “Cobra Kai” Netflix — Danielle Brooks “Peacemaker” HBO/HBO Max — Danielle Pinnock “Ghosts” CBS — Debi Mazar “The Pentaverate” Netflix — Eleanor Tomlinson “The Outlaws” Amazon Prime Video — Elizabeth Ashley “Russian Doll” Netflix — Ella Hunt “Dickinson” Apple TV+ — Emma Mackey “Sex Education” Netflix — Gillian Anderson “Sex Education” Netflix — Gloria Calderón Kellett “With Love” Amazon Prime Video — Grace Byers “Harlem” Amazon Prime Video — Haneefah Wood “Murderville” Netflix — Heidi Gardner “Saturday Night Live” NBC — Holland Taylor “The Chair” Netflix — Isis King “With Love” Amazon Prime Video — Jane Krakowski “Dickinson” Apple TV+ — Jenifer Lewis “Black-ish” ABC — Jerrie Johnson “Harlem” Amazon Prime Video — Jessica Gunning “The Outlaws” Amazon Prime Video — June Diane Raphael “Grace and Frankie” Netflix — Katlyn Nichol “Black-ish” ABC — Kristen Wiig “MacGruber” Peacock — Kristin Chenoweth “Schmigadoon!” Apple TV+ — Kristin Davis “And Just Like That” HBO/HBO Max — Laurie Metcalf “The Conners” ABC — Lennon Parham “Minx” HBO/HBO Max — Leslie Jones “Our Flag Means Death” HBO/HBO Max — Lydia West “The Pentaverate” Netflix — Marsai Martin “Black-ish” ABC — Mary Mouser “Cobra Kai” Netflix — Melissa Fumero “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” NBC — Melora Waters “Pen15” Hulu — Meredith Hagner “Search Party” HBO/HBO Max — Molly Shannon “I Love That for You” Showtime — Paulina Alexis “Reservation Dogs” FX — Peyton List “Cobra Kai” Netflix — Phoebe Fox “The Great” Hulu — Punkie Johnson “Saturday Night Live” NBC — Rebecca Wisocky “Ghosts” CBS — Regina Hall “Black Monday” Showtime — Sarah Sherman “Saturday Night Live” NBC — Shoniqua Shandai “Harlem” Amazon Prime Video — Stephanie Beatriz “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” NBC — Susie Essman “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO/HBO Max — Vanessa Rubio “Cobra Kai” Netflix — Vella Lovell “Mr. Mayor” NBC — Zoe Perry “Young Sheldon” CBS

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Supporting Actress Comedy)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television's most prestigious artistic award. There are many records held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: Rhea Perlman and Doris Roberts have won this category four times, the most in history. Valerie Harper and Laurie Metcalf are close behind, with three each.

"Cheers" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" are the two leading series with wins in this category with six each. "Everybody Loves Raymond" won this award twice in its run.

For nominations: Rhea Perlman and Loretta Swit have received the most nominations in this category, with 10 throughout their careers. Megan Mullally has the second most with eight.

"Saturday Night Live" has received the most nominations with 16 individual nods with "Cheers" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" with 13 and 12, respectively.

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes - Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.