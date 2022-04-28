Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Tim McGraw and Murray Bartlett Lead Cut-Throat Field

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE

Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE EMMYS HUB

To see old predictions and commentary, click the EMMY PREDICTIONS ARCHIVES

For film awards predictions go to THE OSCARS HUB

UPDATED: April 28, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:

There won’t be enough spots to accommodate the depth of talent among the contenders in this competitive race for supporting actor limited.

Leading the charge is Critics Choice winner Murray Bartlett from HBO’s “The White Lotus,” who could also bring in his co-star Jake Lacy for his first nom.

The western genre is back in full swing, and the love is palpable, which could bring country star Tim McGraw to the shortlist for his work as James Dutton in “1883” from Paramount Plus. He may even assist his co-star (and real-life spouse) Faith Hill to find love in her respective category. A notable reference: only 10 married couples who both have won Emmys in history – Bonnie Bartlett and William Daniels, Anne Bancroft and Mel Brooks, Colleen Dewhurst and George C. Scott, Lynn Fontanne and Alfred Lunt, Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, Jessica Tandy and Hume Cronyn, Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue, Lynn Whitfield and Brian Gibson, Joanne Woodard and Paul Newman, and Carrie Preston and Michael Emerson.

Speaking of Macy, he’s likely to be in the conversation again for his work in Hulu’s “The Dropout” alongside his co-star (and standout) Naveen Andrews. Andrews could be a dark horse to win this category alongside lead actress Amanda Seyfried.

Also, from Hulu, “Dopesick” has a robust amount of men in contention, most notably the Emmy (and Oscar) nomination-less Peter Sarsgaard, who could finally find love from the Television Academy. His counterparts, Michael Stuhlbarg and Will Poulter, could also ride the way for their work, especially with Michael Keaton, a heavy favorite in the leading category. The streamer also has “Pam and Tommy,” which could bring notable star Seth Rogen to the forefront.

After a substantial overall showing for Marvel’s “WandaVision” last year, we’ll see if the superhero genre finds love here again. Their best bet lies with Ethan Hawke from “Moon Knight” with an outside shot for either Vincent D’Onofrio or Tony Dalton from “Hawkeye.”

This is not the complete list of submitted contenders. Additions are added (and updated) every Thursday.

Read more: Variety’s Awards Circuit Emmys Predictions Hub

The Emmy eligibility period runs from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022. The deadline for entering programs for Primetime programming and uploading all entry materials is on May 12, 2022, at 6:00 PM PT.

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The programs and potential nominees listed below are incomplete and subject to change. The entire television awards season calendar is linked here.

2021 category winner: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

Marvel Studios

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Supporting Actor Limited Series/TV Movie)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television’s most prestigious artistic award. Many records are held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: The rules for this category have changed many times over the years, but as it stands, Beau Bridges is the only actor ever to win this race more than once – “The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom” (1993) and “The Second Civil War” (1997).

For nominations: The late Brian Dennehy is the most nominated actor in this category with four nods, followed by Beau Bridges, John Gielgud, John Malkovich, Joe Mantegna and Michael K. Williams with three apiece.

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions

2022 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions

Outstanding Television Movie

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Reality Host

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Outstanding Animated Program

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Outstanding Voice-Over Performance

Outstanding Narrator

Outstanding Structured Program

Outstanding Unstructured Program

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Outstanding Documentary Special

Outstanding Documentary Filmmaking

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Music for Series

Outstanding Music for Limited Series

Outstanding Music and Lyrics

Outstanding Music Supervision

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.