Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Can Four ‘Succession’ Stars Dominate the Field?

UPDATED: April 28, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:

Multiple actors from HBO’s “Succession” are favored in this category to snag the very likelihood of eight available spots. Kieran Culkin and Matthew McFadyen seem to be leading with the buzz for their performances during the third season while Nicholas Braun and Alan Ruck are fan favorites, heavily in the discussion. After “Succession” all five directing spots at the DGA Awards, could they take half the spots in this race?

Multiple actors from the same television series seem to be the theme this awards season with “Better Call Saul” (Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito and Michael Mando), “The Morning Show” (Billy Crudup and Steve Carell), “Severance” (John Turturro and Christopher Walken) and others.

Read more: Variety’s Awards Circuit Emmys Predictions Hub

The Emmy eligibility period runs from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022. The deadline for entering programs for Primetime programming and uploading all entry materials is on May 12, 2022, at 6:00 PM PT.

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The full television awards season calendar is linked here.

2021 category winner: Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” (Netflix)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

Apple TV Plus Apple TV Plus

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK SERIES NETWORK 1 Kieran Culkin “Succession” HBO/HBO Max 2 Billy Crudup “The Morning Show” Apple TV+ 3 Jonathan Banks “Better Call Saul” AMC 4 Matthew Macfadyen “Succession” HBO/HBO Max 5 Oh Yeong-Soo “Squid Game” Netflix 6 John Turturro “Severance” Apple TV+ 7 Giancarlo Esposito “Better Call Saul” AMC 8 Gil Birmingham “Yellowstone” Paramount Network NEXT IN LINE 9 Alan Ruck “Succession” HBO/HBO Max 10 Nicholas Braun “Succession” HBO/HBO Max OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS 11 Eric Dane “Euphoria” HBO/HBO Max 12 David Harbour “Stranger Things” Netflix 13 Christopher Walken “Severance” Apple TV+ 14 Chris Sullivan “This Is Us” NBC 15 Steve Carell “The Morning Show” Apple TV+ 16 Mark Duplass “The Morning Show” Apple TV+ 17 Tramell Tillman “Severance” Apple TV+ 18 Bill Camp “American Rust” Showtime 19 Bill Nighy “The Man Who Fell to Earth” Showtime 20 Mandy Patinkin “The Good Fight” Paramount+ ALSO IN CONTENTION 21 Park Hae-Soo “Squid Game” Netflix 22 Owen Wilson “Loki” Disney+ 23 Michael Mando “Better Call Saul” AMC 24 Clancy Brown “Dexter: New Blood” Showtime 25 Jack Alcott “Dexter: New Blood” Showtime 26 Joe Keery “Stranger Things” Netflix 27 Edward James Olmos “Mayans M.C.” FX 28 Adrien Brody “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” HBO/HBO Max 29 Asante Blackk “This Is Us” NBC 30 Hayden Christiansen “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Disney+ UNRANKED CONTENDERS — Adrian Holmes “Bel-Air” Peacock — Alano Miller “Dexter: New Blood” Showtime — Alfonso Herrera “Ozark” Netflix — Anupam Tripathi “Squid Game” Netflix — Asia Kate Dillon “Billions” Showtime — Calam Lynch “Bridgerton” Netflix — Caleb McLaughlin “Stranger Things” Netflix — Charlie Heaton “Stranger Things” Netflix — Clarke Peters “The Man Who Fell to Earth” Showtime — Dave Bautista “See” Apple TV+ — David Alvarez “American Rust” Showtime — Devon Sawa “Chucky” Syfy — Felix Solis “Ozark” Netflix — Finn Wolfhard “Stranger Things” Netflix — Gaten Matarazzo “Stranger Things” Netflix — Giancarlo Esposito “Godfather of Harlem” Epix — Griffin Dunne “This Is Us” NBC — Jamie Bell “Shining Girls” Apple TV+ — Jamie Campbell Bower “Stranger Things” Netflix — Jason Clarke “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” HBO/HBO Max — Jason Segel “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” HBO/HBO Max — Jimmi Simpson “The Man Who Fell to Earth” Showtime — Jimmi Simpson “Pachinko” Apple TV+ — Joel Edgerton “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Disney+ — Jonathan Pryce “Slow Horses” Apple TV+ — Joseph Quinn “Stranger Things” Netflix — Kumail Nanjiani “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Disney+ — Luke Newton “Bridgerton” Netflix — Luke Thompson “Bridgerton” Netflix — Martins Imhangbe “Bridgerton” Netflix — Matthew Modine “Stranger Things” Netflix — Mustafa Shakir “Cowboy Bebop” Netflix — Noah Schnapp “Stranger Things” Netflix — Olly Sholotan “Bel-Air” Peacock — Quincy Isaiah “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” HBO/HBO Max — Richard Rankin “Outlander” Starz — Richard Schiff “The Good Doctor” ABC — Richard Thomas “Ozark” Netflix — Rob Delaney “The Man Who Fell to Earth” Showtime — Rupert Grint “Servant” Apple TV+ — Rupert Young “Bridgerton” Netflix — Taylor Handley “Mayor of Kingstown” Paramount+ — Tom Pelphrey “Outer Range” Amazon Prime Video — Travis Fimmel “Raised by Wolves” HBO/HBO Max — Will Patton “Outer Range” Amazon Prime Video

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Supporting Actor Drama)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television's most prestigious artistic award. There are many records held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: Peter Dinklage is the most awarded actor in this category, with four individual wins for his turn as Tyrion Lannister on HBO's "Game of Thrones." Art Carney, Don Knotts and Aaron Paul are the second most awarded with three wins each. "Game of Thrones," "L.A. Law" and "The West Wing" each have four wins for its actors in this category over its runs, the most of any television series.

For nominations: Peter Dinklage is the most nominated person in this category with eight nominations, all for each season of "Game of Thrones." Five actors are tied behind him with six nominations: Jonathan Banks, Ed Begley Jr, Will Geer, Jimmy Smits, and Bruce Weitz. Banks and Begley Jr are the only two to have not won yet in any Primetime Emmy category.

"Hill Street Blues" is the series that has received the most nominations in this category over its run, with 16 nominations with "L.A. Law" and "The West Wing" close behind with 15 and 14 nods, respectively.

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes - Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.