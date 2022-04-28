Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Can Four ‘Succession’ Stars Dominate the Field?

×

Other notable contenders include Jonathan Banks, Gil Birmingham, Billy Crudup, David Harbour, John Turturro and Oh Yeong-Soo

2022 Emmys Predictions - Supporting Actor
UPDATED: April 28, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY

Multiple actors from HBO’s “Succession” are favored in this category to snag the very likelihood of eight available spots. Kieran Culkin and Matthew McFadyen seem to be leading with the buzz for their performances during the third season while Nicholas Braun and Alan Ruck are fan favorites, heavily in the discussion. After “Succession” all five directing spots at the DGA Awards, could they take half the spots in this race?

Multiple actors from the same television series seem to be the theme this awards season with “Better Call Saul” (Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito and Michael Mando), “The Morning Show” (Billy Crudup and Steve Carell), “Severance” (John Turturro and Christopher Walken) and others.

The Emmy eligibility period runs from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022. The deadline for entering programs for Primetime programming and uploading all entry materials is on May 12, 2022, at 6:00 PM PT.

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The full television awards season calendar is linked here.

2021 category winner: Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” (Netflix)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:

Lazy loaded image
Apple TV Plus Apple TV Plus
AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
RANK SERIES NETWORK
1 Kieran Culkin “Succession” HBO/HBO Max
2 Billy Crudup “The Morning Show” Apple TV+
3 Jonathan Banks “Better Call Saul” AMC
4 Matthew Macfadyen “Succession” HBO/HBO Max
5 Oh Yeong-Soo “Squid Game” Netflix
6 John Turturro “Severance” Apple TV+
7 Giancarlo Esposito “Better Call Saul” AMC
8 Gil Birmingham “Yellowstone” Paramount Network
NEXT IN LINE
9 Alan Ruck “Succession” HBO/HBO Max
10 Nicholas Braun “Succession” HBO/HBO Max
OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS
11 Eric Dane “Euphoria” HBO/HBO Max
12 David Harbour “Stranger Things” Netflix
13 Christopher Walken “Severance” Apple TV+
14 Chris Sullivan “This Is Us” NBC
15 Steve Carell “The Morning Show” Apple TV+
16 Mark Duplass “The Morning Show” Apple TV+
17 Tramell Tillman “Severance” Apple TV+
18 Bill Camp “American Rust” Showtime
19 Bill Nighy “The Man Who Fell to Earth” Showtime
20 Mandy Patinkin “The Good Fight” Paramount+
ALSO IN CONTENTION
21 Park Hae-Soo “Squid Game” Netflix
22 Owen Wilson “Loki” Disney+
23 Michael Mando “Better Call Saul” AMC
24 Clancy Brown “Dexter: New Blood” Showtime
25 Jack Alcott “Dexter: New Blood” Showtime
26 Joe Keery “Stranger Things” Netflix
27 Edward James Olmos “Mayans M.C.” FX
28 Adrien Brody “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” HBO/HBO Max
29 Asante Blackk “This Is Us” NBC
30 Hayden Christiansen “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Disney+
UNRANKED CONTENDERS
Adrian Holmes “Bel-Air” Peacock
Alano Miller “Dexter: New Blood” Showtime
Alfonso Herrera “Ozark” Netflix
Anupam Tripathi “Squid Game” Netflix
Asia Kate Dillon “Billions” Showtime
Calam Lynch “Bridgerton” Netflix
Caleb McLaughlin “Stranger Things” Netflix
Charlie Heaton “Stranger Things” Netflix
Clarke Peters “The Man Who Fell to Earth” Showtime
Dave Bautista “See” Apple TV+
David Alvarez “American Rust” Showtime
Devon Sawa “Chucky” Syfy
Felix Solis “Ozark” Netflix
Finn Wolfhard “Stranger Things” Netflix
Gaten Matarazzo “Stranger Things” Netflix
Giancarlo Esposito “Godfather of Harlem” Epix
Griffin Dunne “This Is Us” NBC
Jamie Bell “Shining Girls” Apple TV+
Jamie Campbell Bower “Stranger Things” Netflix
Jason Clarke “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” HBO/HBO Max
Jason Segel “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” HBO/HBO Max
Jimmi Simpson “The Man Who Fell to Earth” Showtime
Jimmi Simpson “Pachinko” Apple TV+
Joel Edgerton “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Disney+
Jonathan Pryce “Slow Horses” Apple TV+
Joseph Quinn “Stranger Things” Netflix
Kumail Nanjiani “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Disney+
Luke Newton “Bridgerton” Netflix
Luke Thompson “Bridgerton” Netflix
Martins Imhangbe “Bridgerton” Netflix
Matthew Modine “Stranger Things” Netflix
Mustafa Shakir “Cowboy Bebop” Netflix
Noah Schnapp “Stranger Things” Netflix
Olly Sholotan “Bel-Air” Peacock
Quincy Isaiah “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” HBO/HBO Max
Richard Rankin “Outlander” Starz
Richard Schiff “The Good Doctor” ABC
Richard Thomas “Ozark” Netflix
Rob Delaney “The Man Who Fell to Earth” Showtime
Rupert Grint “Servant” Apple TV+
Rupert Young “Bridgerton” Netflix
Taylor Handley “Mayor of Kingstown” Paramount+
Tom Pelphrey “Outer Range” Amazon Prime Video
Travis Fimmel “Raised by Wolves” HBO/HBO Max
Will Patton “Outer Range” Amazon Prime Video

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Supporting Actor Drama)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television's most prestigious artistic award. There are many records held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: Peter Dinklage is the most awarded actor in this category, with four individual wins for his turn as Tyrion Lannister on HBO's "Game of Thrones." Art Carney, Don Knotts and Aaron Paul are the second most awarded with three wins each. "Game of Thrones," "L.A. Law" and "The West Wing" each have four wins for its actors in this category over its runs, the most of any television series.

For nominations: Peter Dinklage is the most nominated person in this category with eight nominations, all for each season of "Game of Thrones." Five actors are tied behind him with six nominations: Jonathan Banks, Ed Begley Jr, Will Geer, Jimmy Smits, and Bruce Weitz. Banks and Begley Jr are the only two to have not won yet in any Primetime Emmy category.

"Hill Street Blues" is the series that has received the most nominations in this category over its run, with 16 nominations with "L.A. Law" and "The West Wing" close behind with 15 and 14 nods, respectively.

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes - Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.

  • The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.

