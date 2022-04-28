Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Actors With Witty Monologues and Hilarious Tunes Command the Race

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.
UPDATED: April 28, 2022
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Following the trend in the race for outstanding comedy series, there’s heavy competition in this race where Brett Goldstein won last year for Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso.” So Goldstein seems like a safe bet to return but uncertain if his Emmy-nominated counterparts – Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Jeremy Swift – are such sure things.
Splitting focus with “Ted Lasso” is the hilarious “whodunit” series “The Afterparty,” featuring numerous standout and awards-worthy turns from Ben Schwartz, Dave Franco and Jamie Demetriou. As more voters and viewers discover it, they could become viable contenders in the mix.
Also, many veterans from returning comedies are back in full force. Henry Winkler’s beloved “Barry” character, Gene Cousineau, brought him his long-overdue Emmy for the first season. Still, he lost to now four-time winner Tony Shalhoub for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Both are in the thick of it again, but their co-stars could be more substantial in the race this time around, including Anthony Carrigan and Stephen Root (“Barry”) and Luke Kirby and Michael Zegen (“Maisel”).
Broadcast networks may have the best showing in this category with multiple men from “Saturday Night Live” vying for love, most notably Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang, while “Abbott Elementary” could bring Chris Perfetti or Tyler James Williams into the fold.
Let’s not forget the farewell seasons for “Atlanta” (a strong play for Brian Tyree Henry and an overdue Lakeith Stanfield), “Black-ish” (Laurence Fishburne), and perhaps even “Insecure” (for Jay Ellis).
This is not the complete list of submitted contenders. Additions are added (and updated) every Thursday.
The Emmy eligibility period runs from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022. The deadline for entering programs for Primetime programming and uploading all entry materials is on May 12, 2022, at 6:00 PM PT.
The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.
The programs and potential nominees listed below are incomplete and subject to change. The full television awards season calendar is linked here.
2021 category winner: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Supporting Actor Comedy)
The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television's most prestigious artistic award. Many records are held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.
For wins: Don Knotts has the most awards in this category with five, winning them all for "The Andy Griffith Show." John Larroquette and David Hyde Pierce are second in line with four.
"The Andy Griffith Show" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" are the most awarded series with five wins, with "Frasier," "Modern Family" and "Night Court" next in line with four apiece.
For nominations: David Hyde Pierce is the most nominated actor in this category with 11, all for his turn as Niles Crane for "Frasier." Harry Morgan is next in line with nine, followed by Ty Burrell with eight. Jason Alexander and Peter Boyle are the most nominated actors without winning seven nods.
"M*A*S*H" garnered the most nominations in this category for its actors with 21 with "Cheers" and "Modern Family" with 19.
About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)
The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes - Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.
- The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.