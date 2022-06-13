Emmy Predictions: Unstructured Reality Program – Let’s Get Real About Finally Rewarding ‘The Real World: Homecoming’

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

UPDATED: June 13, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING REALITY SERIES (UNSTRUCTURED)

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:

The one that started it all, the nostalgia was in overdrive revisiting the casts of Los Angeles and New Orleans in the past year, with the latter being the best outing yet of the Paramount+ revival series “The Real World Homecoming.” Yet, despite being the kickoff for reality TV, “The Real World” has never received an Emmy nomination. Time to change that? I’d imagine so, especially with the dynamic returning cast of Danny, Melissa, Tokyo, Kelley and more. As Daniel D’Addario, chief tv critic for Variety stated in his column, “As chewily, imperfectly complicated as these threads were, there were as many elements of this season that stuck in the mind for their utter unresolvability. The picture that emerged as the season wore on was of a group of people who were uniquely equipped to understand one another’s experience but uniquely incentivized, after cameras stopped rolling, to move forward without one another’s company.”

The spin-off series “Untucked” from the darling “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which has won multiple Emmys, hasn’t been a definite go-to for the TV Academy, winning its first Emmy last year in this category. So can it be an ongoing occurrence for VH1 moving forward? The show is also fresh off its win at the fourth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

There’s nothing like a show that takes place in Hollywood’s backyard, as the look at the real estate brokers of The Oppenheim Group is coming off their first Emmy nom last year. Nabbing two MTV Movie + TV Awards this year, including best docu-reality show and best reality star for Chrishell Stause, “Selling Sunset” has a solid stronghold in this category leading to the opening of Emmy voting. So perhaps they will bring home a big Emmy commission this season?

Courtesy of Greg Swales/Hulu

Hulu spent a lot of dollars to bring arguably the most famous family onto its streaming platform, and they’re not shying away about trying to get it some Emmy attention for the first time. Unsure if the TV Academy will warm up to “The Kardashians,” the family that everyone loves to hate (or hate to love), but they’re the closest they’ve ever to Emmy attention since “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” was never in an earshot in its 15 seasons.

Coming off a surprise nomination during the last Emmy ceremony, the Bravo series “Below Deck” has now been a well-regarded show that gets love from critics and consumers, a rarity in the reality climate.

Representing reality television with substance, the purely human Showtime series “Couples Therapy” takes a raw view of couples. Even though it has yet to find love from the Emmys, there’s always time for a first-timer to enter the mix.

The predictions chart does not have all the submitted contenders and will be revealed when ballots open.

Read more: Variety’s Awards Circuit Emmys Predictions Hub.

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The complete television awards season calendar is linked here.

2021 category winner: “RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked” (VH1)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP — “Go Big Before You Go Home” Episode 107 — Pictured: (l-r) Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Melissa Gorga, Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer — (Photo by: Karolina Wojtasik/Peacock) Courtesy of Karolina Wojtasik/Peacock

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK SERIES NETWORK 1 “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” VH1 2 “Selling Sunset” Netflix 3 The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans” MTV 4 “The Kardashians” Hulu 5 “Below Deck” Bravo NEXT IN LINE 6 “90 Day Fiancé” TLC 7 “Couples Therapy” Showtime 8 “Cheer” Netflix 9 “Chillin Island” HBO/HBO Max 10 “We’re Here” HBO/HBO Max UNRANKED CONTENDERS — “Bling Empire” To be added — “Born for Business” Peacock — “Braxton Family Values” To be added — “Canine Intervention” To be added — “Chrisley Knows Best” To be added — “Court Cam” To be added — “Crikey!” To be added — “Darcey & Stacey” To be added — “Deadliest Catch” To be added — “Everybody Loves Natti” Amazon Prime Video — “House of Ho” To be added — “Intervention” To be added — “Life Below Zero” National Geographic — “Married to Medicine” To be added — “Naked and Afraid” To be added — “Paris in Love” Peacock — “sMothered” To be added — “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” HBO/HBO Max — “The Bradshaw Bunch” To be added — “The Curse of Oak Island” To be added — “The Expats International Ingrams” To be added — “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” To be added — “The Real Housewives of Miami” Peacock — “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” Peacock — “Undercover Billionaire” To be added

