Emmy Predictions: Structured Reality Program – ‘Queer Eye’ and ‘Shark Tank’ are Invested to Break an Emmy Winning Record

UPDATED: June 23, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:

Netflix won its ninth (overall) statuette for its flagship reality program “Queer Eye” in 2021, which landed six noms across the board. The Fab 5, also contending for reality host, continue to attract voters and could walk away with the prize once again for the sixth season.

With four wins in this category, it’s currently tied with ABC’s “Shark Tank” as the most awarded ever. One of the two could break the all-time winning record this year.

The ABC series has dominated for the past 12 years, with 10 total nominations in this category, with the iconic panel of “judges.” Remaining relevant in our current climate of small business expansion, it could be among the favorites once again. However, it hasn’t won since 2017.

There are 36 shows vying for attention, which will allow five nominees to be named.

With 19 previous noms, PBS’ “Antiques Roadshow” has owned this corner of the Emmys for some time, and is currently the most nominated series in the category’s history. What’s impressive is it’s managed to do it without loud and splashy awards campaigning. Instead, executive producer Marsha Bemko, senior producer Sam Farrell and producer Sarah Elliott know how to reach the key voters.

Love Is Blind. Deepti Vempati in season 2 of Love Is Blind Cr. Adrian S. Burrows Sr./Netflix © 2022 ADRIAN S. BURROWS SR./NETFLIX

Coming back for its second season, even though it didn’t quite hit all the magical notes of the first, Kinetic Content’s dating experiment “Love is Blind” still did gangbusters on Netflix’s platform and could be one of its many reality programs that gets love.

Food Network could have a possible entry with “Restaurant: Impossible” while HGTV’s “Married to Real Estate” and Magnolia Network’s “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” continues to garner support.

Also watch out for HBO’s “My Mom, Your Dad” or TLC’s “Dr. Pimple Popper” that could break into the fray. Both seem right on the bubble for recognition.

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

2021 category winner: “Queer Eye” (Netflix)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

“Dr. Pimple Popper” remedies skin ailments. Courtesy of Discovery Communications

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK SERIES NETWORK 1 “Queer Eye” Netflix 2 “Shark Tank” ABC 3 “Antiques Roadshow” PBS 4 “Love is Blind” Netflix 5 “My Mom, Your Dad” HBO NEXT IN LINE 6 “Married to Real Estate” HGTV 7 “Dr. Pimple Popper” TLC 8 “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” Magnolia Network 9 “Restaurant: Impossible” Food Network 10 “Impractical Jokers” truTV UNRANKED CONTENDERS — “All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite” To be added — “Beachfront Bargain Hunt” To be added — “Best of the Worst” To be added — “Botched” E! — “Celebrity IOU” To be added — “Cesar Milan: Better Human Better Dog” To be added — “Dirty Jobs” Discovery Channel — “Filth Fighter” To be added — “Fix My Flip” To be added — “Flip or Flop” HGTV — “Ghost Adventures” Discovery+ — “Home Sweet Home” Peacock — “Home Town Kickstart” To be added — “Home Town: Ben’s Workshop” To be added — “Houses with History” To be added — “Lil Jon Wants to Do What?” To be added — “Love in the Jungle” To be added — “RuPaul’s Drag Race The Pit Stop with Monét X Change” VH1 — “Snapped” To be added — “Temptation Island” To be added — “The Challenge: Aftermath with Devyn Simone” Paramount+ — “The Fixers” To be added — “The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On” Netflix — “Tough Love with Hilary Farr” To be added — “VH1’s Out of the Closet” VH1 — “We Need to Talk About America” To be added

