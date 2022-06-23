Emmy Predictions: Structured Reality Program – ‘Queer Eye’ and ‘Shark Tank’ are Invested to Break an Emmy Winning Record

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.
UPDATED: June 23, 2022
2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
Netflix won its ninth (overall) statuette for its flagship reality program “Queer Eye” in 2021, which landed six noms across the board. The Fab 5, also contending for reality host, continue to attract voters and could walk away with the prize once again for the sixth season.
With four wins in this category, it’s currently tied with ABC’s “Shark Tank” as the most awarded ever. One of the two could break the all-time winning record this year.
The ABC series has dominated for the past 12 years, with 10 total nominations in this category, with the iconic panel of “judges.” Remaining relevant in our current climate of small business expansion, it could be among the favorites once again. However, it hasn’t won since 2017.
There are 36 shows vying for attention, which will allow five nominees to be named.
With 19 previous noms, PBS’ “Antiques Roadshow” has owned this corner of the Emmys for some time, and is currently the most nominated series in the category’s history. What’s impressive is it’s managed to do it without loud and splashy awards campaigning. Instead, executive producer Marsha Bemko, senior producer Sam Farrell and producer Sarah Elliott know how to reach the key voters.
Coming back for its second season, even though it didn’t quite hit all the magical notes of the first, Kinetic Content’s dating experiment “Love is Blind” still did gangbusters on Netflix’s platform and could be one of its many reality programs that gets love.
Food Network could have a possible entry with “Restaurant: Impossible” while HGTV’s “Married to Real Estate” and Magnolia Network’s “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” continues to garner support.
Also watch out for HBO’s “My Mom, Your Dad” or TLC’s “Dr. Pimple Popper” that could break into the fray. Both seem right on the bubble for recognition.
The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.
2021 category winner: “Queer Eye” (Netflix)
About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)
The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes - Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.
- The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.