Emmy Predictions: Reality Host – It’s Time to Name Padma Lakshmi the ‘Top’ Host at the Primetime Emmys

UPDATED: June 23, 2022
2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING HOST OF A REALITY OR REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:
Eighty-three submissions will yield six nominees for outstanding host for a reality or reality competition series.
When there were multiple hosts of Bravo’s staple, they were nominated in this category many times, including the past two ceremonies. The show is poised to make a play again in other categories including competition, directing and editing, while the talent of Padma Lakshmi, along with judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, cannot be discounted. With three previous nominations in the category, Lakshmi has never won, receiving a boost from the Critics Choice Real TV Awards earlier this month.
With 11 Primetime Emmy Awards, RuPaul, the most commercially successful drag queen in history is also the most honored person of color in the awards ceremony’s history. There are no signs that the love for the VH1 series and its host will abate.
The queen of body positivity, Lizzo helmed a standout episode of “Saturday Night Live” earlier this year and led her own hunt for confident women to join her world tour. It was a fan favorite and the Amazon Prime Video series could receive well-deserved attention.
The fab five – Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness – are definitely Emmy favorites. The much-loved revival of “Queer Eye” has won nine Emmys since its 2018 debut. The group has been nominated in the hosting heat for the past three ceremonies, but they’ve yet to take home the trophy. Can Netflix get the series to the finish line this time around?
The new six-part baking reality show brought together “Saturday Night Live” alumni and Emmy winners Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg. Could the Peacock series knead enough votes for the duo to be nommed once again, especially with other projects in the running in different categories?
The talented Will Arnett has had an incredible year in the TV realm with roles in “The Morning Show,” “Our Flag Means Death” and “Murderville.” So perhaps his hosting gig on Fox’s Lego construction show, calling back to his beloved “Batman” voice work, could do the trick.
Nicole Byer, the hilarious comedian made history as the first Black woman ever to be nominated in this category in 2020, and she earned another nomination in 2021. As a result, the hit Netflix baking show continues to rise.
The business dream team on ABC’s long-running hit series – Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary – has found love before — the show has four wins thus far — and their magic still throws a spell on voters.
Along with pulling duties on the “Today” show, Carson Daly is a staple in the industry and could sneak into the mix once again for the NBC singing competition series.
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the dynamic duo of Amazon’s new fashion competition series won this category for “Project Runway” in 2013. After getting off to a slow start following its 2020 debut, the show’s DGA nomination earlier this year could mean that TV Academy voters will pay attention to the program and its many charming qualities.
Read more: Variety’s Awards Circuit Emmys Predictions Hub.
The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.
The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The complete television awards season calendar is linked here.
2021 category winner: RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:
