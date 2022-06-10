Emmy Predictions: Reality Competition Program – VH1 Goes for Five Consecutive Wins With ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

UPDATED: June 10, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:

Four wins in a row for VH1’s drag competition program, with RuPaul making history last year as the most awarded person of color at the Emmys. A frontrunner once again for its 14th season, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is something you can expect to see, especially with those prominent personalities on the stage once again.

“The Circle,” hosted by the wonderous Michelle Buteau, is as popular as ever, with the fourth season bringing the first LGBTQ winner with Frank Grimsley and the fan-favorite “Bru” Brubaker. Netflix may be able to squeak this one out.

Fifteen Emmy wins later, the CBS competition show “The Amazing Race,” celebrated over two decades of memorable TV continues to be an Emmy darling, and there’s no indication it will stop anytime soon.

Nineteen seasons later, Bravo’s culinary contest has impressive numbers, with Padma Lakshmi continuing to gain industry respect. Look for the love for “Top Chef” to continue as it ventures into its 20th season.

James Clark/Amazon Prime Video

Thirteen women competing to be dancers for music sensation Lizzo’s world tour brought the fierce confidence we like to see on television but are never afforded the opportunity. So Amazon Prime has mounted a loud campaign to get “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” recognized, and they might succeed.

It’s been six years since the TV Academy recognized the once-dominating singing competition “American Idol.” In its fifth-year revival on ABC, can the charms of judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, with seasoned host Ryan Seacrest, bring it back to the Emmys?

While singing competition shows have struggled with ratings and TV Academy voters, NBC’s 21st season of “The Voice” was still as big as any other program with coaches Kelly Clarkson (winner with contestant Girl Named Tom), John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton. After missing out in 2020, it returned with a nom last year and could pop up again.

The voguing competition series “Legendary” on HBO Max missed out in this category for its inaugural season but did pick up a pair of creative arts noms. As more discover it, there’s a chance to show up unexpectedly.

Once one of the biggest shows on television after premiering in 2019, the charm for “The Masked Singer” subsided significantly this year when the producers decided to cast none other than controversial politician Rudy Guiliani, which produced one of the lowest-rated episodes of the series’ history. The TV Academy may pass on the Fox program altogether.

The bake-off competition series “Nailed It” is popular on Netflix, with host Nicole Byer bringing the laughs and charm to each episode. It’s been nominated in this race before, and this looks like an easy pickup for a nom.

This list below is not complete and more shows will be added during the phase one voting period.

Read more: Variety’s Awards Circuit Emmys Predictions Hub

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The programs and potential nominees listed below are incomplete and subject to change. The complete television awards season calendar is linked here.

2021 category winner: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

The Circle Season 4. Rachel Evans as Rachel in The Circle Season 4. Cr. Tom Dymond/Netflix © 2022. Tom Dymond/Netflix

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK SERIES NETWORK 1 “RuPaul’s Drag Race” VH1 2 “Nailed It!” Netflix 3 “Top Chef” Bravo 4 “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” Amazon Prime Video 5 “The Amazing Race” CBS NEXT IN LINE 6 “The Voice” NBC 7 “The Circle” Netflix 8 “Legendary” HBO/HBO Max 9 “The Masked Singer” Fox 10 “American Idol” ABC ALSO IN CONTENTION 11 “The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies” MTV 12 “Survivor” CBS 13 “Tough as Nails” CBS 14 “Making the Cut” Amazon Prime Video 15 “Queen of the Universe” Paramount+ UNRANKED CONTENDERS — “America’s Got Talent” NBC — “American Song Contest” NBC — “Baking It” NBC — “Bullsh*t: The Game Show” Netflix — “Chopped” Food Network — “Dancing with the Stars” ABC — “Hell’s Kitchen” Fox — “Making It” NBC — “That’s My Jam” NBC — “The Bachelor” ABC — “The Bachelorette” ABC — “The Wall” NBC — “The Wall” ABC — “The Weakest Link” NBC

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Reality Competition Program)

Awards history to be added.

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.