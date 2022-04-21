Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Limited Series – Amanda Seyfried and Lily James Among Stunning Transformations in the Race

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.
UPDATED: April 21, 2022
2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:
Between incredible transformations like Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”) and Renée Zellweger (“The Thing About Pam”), and impressive voice works like Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”) and Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”), the category is brimming with talent.
After winning the Oscar for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Jessica Chastain (“Scenes from a Marriage”) hopes to go the way of Helen Mirren and Kate Winslet, who both won Emmys and Oscars in the same year.
Among the leading ladies are some of Hollywood’s biggest stars such as Julia Roberts (“Gaslit”), Viola Davis (“The First Lady”) and Nicole Kidman (“Nine Perfect Strangers” and “Roar”), who can shake things up.
Then we have some breakouts and committed actresses having banner years like Jenna Ortega (“The Fallout”) and Beanie Feldstein (“Impeachment: American Horror Story”).
The Emmy eligibility period runs from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022. The deadline for entering programs for Primetime programming and uploading all entry materials is on May 12, 2022, at 6:00 PM PT.
The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.
The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The full television awards season calendar is linked here.
2021 category winner: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” (HBO/HBO Max)
ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:
AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Lead Actress Limited Series)
The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television’s most prestigious artistic award. There are many records held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.
For wins: Helen Mirren has the most wins in this category with four – “Prime Suspect: The Scent of Darkness” (1995), “The Passion of Ayn Rand” (1999), “Elizabeth I” (2005) and “Prime Suspect: The Final Act” (2006). Patty Duke and Laura Linney each have the second most with three.
For nominations: Helen Mirren is the most nominated actress in this category with 10. Judy Davis and Jessica Lange are second with seven each.
