Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Drama Series – Can Zendaya Make More History with ‘Euphoria’?

UPDATED: April 21, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:

Zendaya, already the youngest actress to win lead actress drama in Emmy history, looks to extend her record with a possible second win for “Euphoria.” She’s also the second Black woman to win the category following Viola Davis for “How to Get Away with Murder,” so she would also be the first Black woman to win multiple leading trophies.

She’ll face stiff competition from Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), and any number of her co-stars that are vying for a spot including Juliette Lewis and Tawny Cypress.

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, the co-leading duo from “Killing Eve” have a decent shot for their farewell season of the BBC series. Other dark horses for recognition include Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”), Carrie Coon (“The Gilded Age”), Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”), and perhaps even Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”).

The Emmy eligibility period runs from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022. The deadline for entering programs for Primetime programming and uploading all entry materials is on May 12, 2022, at 6:00 PM PT.

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The full television awards season calendar is linked here.

2021 category winner: Olivia Colman, “The Crown” (Netflix)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK CONTENDER SERIES NETWORK 1 Zendaya “Euphoria” HBO/HBO Max 2 Melanie Lynskey “Yellowjackets” Showtime 3 Laura Linney “Ozark” Netflix 4 Sandra Oh “Killing Eve” BBC America 5 Jodie Comer “Killing Eve” BBC America 6 Jennifer Aniston “The Morning Show” Apple TV+ NEXT IN LINE 7 Juliette Lewis “Yellowjackets” Showtime 8 Mandy Moore “This Is Us” NBC 9 Reese Witherspoon “The Morning Show” Apple TV+ 10 Elisabeth Moss “Shining Girls” Apple TV+ 11 Sissy Spacek “Night Sky” Amazon Prime Video 12 Caitríona Balfe “Outlander” Starz 13 Aunjanue Ellis “61st Street” AMC 14 Yuh-jung Youn “Pachinko” Apple TV+ 15 Tawny Cypress “Yellowjackets” Showtime 16 Annie Murphy “Kevin Can F**k Himself” AMC 17 Simone Ashley “Bridgerton” Netflix 18 Carrie Coon “The Gilded Age” HBO/HBO Max 19 Christine Baranski “The Good Fight” Paramount+ 20 Octavia Spencer “Truth Be Told” Apple TV+ ALSO IN CONTENTION 21 Angela Bassett “9-1-1” Fox 22 Anna Paquin “Flack” Amazon Prime Video 23 Kristin Scott Thomas “Slow Horses” Apple TV+ 24 Katja Herbers “Evil” Paramount+ 25 Sonequa Martin-Green “Star Trek: Discovery” Paramount+ 26 Queen Latifah “The Equalizer” CBS 27 Naomie Harris “The Man Who Fell to Earth” Showtime 28 Sue Ann Pien “As We See It” Amazon Prime Video 29 Uma Thurman “Suspicion” Apple TV+ 30 Catalina Sandino Moreno “From” Epix UNRANKED CONTENDERS — Amanda Collin “Raised by Wolves” HBO/HBO Max — Daniella Pineda “Cowboy Bebop” Netflix — Emily Hampshire “Chapelwaite” Epix — Golshifteh Farahani “Invasion” Apple TV+ — Imogen Poots “Outer Range” Amazon Prime Video — Jennifer Connelly “Snowpiercer” TNT — Julianne Moore “Lisey’s Story” Apple TV+ — Lauren Ambrose “Servant” Apple TV+ — Maura Tierney “American Rust” Showtime — Molly Parker “Lost in Space” Netflix — Neve Campbell “The Lincoln Lawyer” Netflix — Niv Sultan “Tehran” Apple TV+ — Rosamund Pike “The Wheel of Time” Amazon Prime Video — Rutina Wesley “Queen Sugar” OWN — Winona Ryder “Stranger Things” Netflix

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Lead Actress Drama)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television's most prestigious artistic award. There are many records held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: Tyne Daly and Michael Learned have the most awards in this category with four, while Barbara Bain, Kathy Baker, Edie Falco and Loretta Young all have three each. "Cagney & Lacey" is the series with the most awards in this category, with six.

For nominations: Angela Lansbury has the most nominations in this category with 12, which were all consecutive, failing to win. The next most nominated actors are Sharon Gless, Mariska Hargitay, Michael Learned and Julianna Margulies, with eight apiece.

"Cagney & Lacey" and "Murder, She Wrote" are the series with the most nominations in this category, with 12 each.

