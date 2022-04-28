Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Should Pundits Make Room for Colin Firth in ‘The Staircase’?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.
UPDATED: April 28, 2022
2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:
Early word is very promising for Colin Firth’s work on HBO’s “The Staircase” alongside Toni Collette, which could be a latecomer to a race that has been dominated by Michael Keaton’s work in Hulu’s “Dopesick.”
Oscar Isaac will be pulling double duty with Marvel’s “Moon Knight” and HBO’s “Scenes from a Marriage,” the latter of which is a stronger awards play, given the competition in this tight race.
Established and respected veterans are in the mix such as Ben Foster in”The Survivor” by Oscar-winner Barry Levinson, the only television movie with the best chance at multiple awards recognition (at the moment).
Samuel L. Jackson was honored with an Honorary Oscar earlier this year, and he could add an Emmy to hit for his passion project, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” on Apple TV+.
Other big names eyeing consideration are Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”), Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”), Sean Penn (“Gaslit”) and Tom Hiddleston (“The Essex Serpent”).
The Emmy eligibility period runs from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022. The deadline for entering programs for Primetime programming and uploading all entry materials is on May 12, 2022, at 6:00 PM PT.
The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.
The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change.
2021 category winner: Ewan McGregor, "Halston" (Netflix)
ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:
AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Lead Actor Limited)
The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television's most prestigious artistic award. There are many records held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.
For wins: This category has had many rule changes and inceptions in its history, but it's worth noting that Laurence Olivier has the most wins in this category, with four with Peter Ustinov behind him with three.
For nominations: Hal Holbrook has the most nominations in this category of any actor with seven, while Benedict Cumberbatch and Laurence Olivier follow close behind with six apiece.
About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)
The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes - Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.
- The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.