Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Should Pundits Make Room for Colin Firth in ‘The Staircase’?

UPDATED: April 28, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:

Early word is very promising for Colin Firth’s work on HBO’s “The Staircase” alongside Toni Collette, which could be a latecomer to a race that has been dominated by Michael Keaton’s work in Hulu’s “Dopesick.”

Oscar Isaac will be pulling double duty with Marvel’s “Moon Knight” and HBO’s “Scenes from a Marriage,” the latter of which is a stronger awards play, given the competition in this tight race.

Established and respected veterans are in the mix such as Ben Foster in”The Survivor” by Oscar-winner Barry Levinson, the only television movie with the best chance at multiple awards recognition (at the moment).

Samuel L. Jackson was honored with an Honorary Oscar earlier this year, and he could add an Emmy to hit for his passion project, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” on Apple TV+.

Other big names eyeing consideration are Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”), Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”), Sean Penn (“Gaslit”) and Tom Hiddleston (“The Essex Serpent”).

The Emmy eligibility period runs from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022. The deadline for entering programs for Primetime programming and uploading all entry materials is on May 12, 2022, at 6:00 PM PT.

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The full television awards season calendar is linked here.

2021 category winner: Ewan McGregor, “Halston” (Netflix)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

Courtesy of HBO

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK SERIES NETWORK 1 Michael Keaton “Dopesick” Hulu 2 Ben Foster “The Survivor” HBO/HBO Max 3 Andrew Garfield “Under the Banner of Heaven” FX 4 Oscar Isaac “Scenes from a Marriage” HBO/HBO Max 5 Sebastian Stan “Pam and Tommy” Hulu 6 Samuel L. Jackson “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” Apple TV+ NEXT IN LINE 7 Liev Schreiber “Ray Donovan: The Movie” Showtime 8 Colin Firth “The Staircase” HBO/HBO Max 9 Tom Hiddleston “The Essex Serpent” Apple TV+ 10 Sean Penn “Gaslit” Starz OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS 11 Paul Bettany “A Very British Scandal” Amazon Prime Video 12 Clive Owen “Impeachment: American Crime Story” FX 13 Joshua Jackson “Dr. Death” Peacock 14 Jamie Dornan “The Tourist” HBO/HBO Max 15 Tim McGraw “1883” Paramount+ 16 Himesh Patel “Station Eleven” HBO/HBO Max 17 Jared Leto “WeCrashed” Apple TV+ 18 Sam Elliott “1883” Paramount+ 19 Jaden Michael “Colin in Black and White” Netflix 20 Hamish Linklater “Midnight Mass” Netflix ALSO IN CONTENTION 21 David Thewlis “Landscapers” HBO/HBO Max 22 Tony Goldwyn “The Hot Zone: Anthrax” National Geographic 23 Ben Whishaw “This is Going to Hurt” BBC One 24 Martin Freeman “Angelyne” Peacock 25 Oscar Isaac “Moon Knight” Disney+ 26 Jeremy Renner “Hawkeye” Disney+ 27 Will Ferrell “The Shrink Next Door” Apple TV+ 28 Paul Rudd “The Shrink Next Door” Apple TV+ 29 David Oyelowo “The Girl Before” HBO/HBO Max 30 Bruce Davison “The Manor” Amazon Prime Video UNRANKED CONTENDERS — Charlie Day “I Want You Back” Amazon Prime Video — Finn Wittrock “American Horror Story: Double Feature” FX — Harry Connick Jr. “Annie Live!” NBC — John Cameron Mitchell “Joe vs. Carole” Peacock — Joseph Gordon-Levitt “Super Pumped” Showtime — Kevin Hart “True Story” Netflix — Kevin Hart “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes'” ABC — Louis Patridge “Pistol” FX — Miles Teller “The Offer” Paramount+ — Stephen Graham “Help” Channel 4 — Tom Riley “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” Netflix — William Jackson Harper “Love Life” HBO/HBO Max — Zach Braff “Moonshot” HBO/HBO Max — Zach Braff “Cheaper by the Dozen” Disney+

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Lead Actor Limited)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television's most prestigious artistic award. There are many records held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: This category has had many rule changes and inceptions in its history, but it's worth noting that Laurence Olivier has the most wins in this category, with four with Peter Ustinov behind him with three.

For nominations: Hal Holbrook has the most nominations in this category of any actor with seven, while Benedict Cumberbatch and Laurence Olivier follow close behind with six apiece.

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes - Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.