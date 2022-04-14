×

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Drama Series – ‘Better Call’ Bob Odenkirk to the Emmy Stage for his Final Season

2022 Emmys Predictions - Lead Actor
UPDATED: April 14, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY

It’s just the beginning of what will be a very competitive Emmy race for lead actor drama. Bob Odenkirk could rally a groundswell of support for his farewell season of “Better Call Saul” from AMC but he’ll face the double dose of Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong from HBO’s “Succession.”

Not to mention, Lee Jung-jae, who won the Critics Choice and SAG Award for “Squid Game” is very much on the table. It’ll be interesting to see where Adam Scott could fit into the conversation with an excellent inaugural season of “Severance” from Apple TV+.

There’s plenty more to consider but it’s still early, with lots more to cover, including Variety’s reporting that “Loki” will be submitted in the drama categories.

The Emmy eligibility period runs from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022. The deadline for entering programs for Primetime programming and uploading all entry materials is on May 12, 2022, at 6:00 PM PT.

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The full television awards season calendar is linked here.

2021 category winner: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” (Netflix)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:

Lee Jung-jae stars in Netflix’ “Squid Game”. Everett Collection
AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
RANK SERIES NETWORK
1 Bob Odenkirk “Better Call Saul” AMC
2 Jeremy Strong “Succession” HBO
3 Lee Jung-jae “Squid Game” Netflix
4 Brian Cox “Succession” HBO
5 Jason Bateman “Ozark” Netflix
6 Kevin Costner “Yellowstone” Paramount Network
NEXT IN LINE
7 Sterling K. Brown “This Is Us” NBC
8 Adam Scott “Severance” Apple TV+
9 John C. Reilly “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” HBO
10 Courtney B. Vance “61st Street” AMC
OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS
11 Milo Ventimiglia “This Is Us” NBC
12 Jonathan Bailey “Bridgerton” Netflix
13 J.K. Simmons “Night Sky” Amazon Prime Video
14 Josh Brolin “Outer Range” Amazon Prime Video
15 Lee Min-Ho “Pachinko” Apple TV+
16 Chiwetel Ejiofor “The Man Who Fell to Earth” Showtime
17 Gary Oldman “Slow Horses” Apple TV+
18 Jeff Daniels “American Rust” Showtime
19 Mike Colter “Evil” Paramount+
20 Paul Giamatti “Billions” Showtime
ALSO IN CONTENTION
21 Tom Hiddleston “Loki” Disney+
22 Ewan McGregor “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Disney+
23 Justin Hartley “This Is Us” NBC
24 Omar Sy “Lupin” Netflix
25 Sam Heughan “Outlander” Starz
26 Sam Waterston “Law and Order” NBC
27 Tom Blyth “Billy the Kid” Epix
28 Michael C. Hall “Dexter: New Blood” Showtime
29 Cillian Murphy “Peaky Blinders” BBC
30 Forest Whitaker “Godfather of Harlem” Epix
UNRANKED CONTENDERS
Abubakar Salim “Raised by Wolves” HBO/HBO Max
Adrien Brody “Chapelwaite” Epix
Alan Ritchson “Reacher” Amazon Prime Video
Ansel Elgort “Tokyo Vice” HBO/HBO Max
Anson Mount “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Paramount+
Anthony Anderson “Law and Order” NBC
Bill Pullman “The Sinner” USA Network
Billy Bob Thornton “Goliath” Amazon Prime Video
Clive Owen “Lisey’s Story” Apple TV+
Corey Stoll “Billions” Showtime
Damson Idris “Snowfall” FX
Daveed Diggs “Snowpiercer” TNT
Freddie Highmore “The Good Doctor” ABC
Harold Perrineau “From” Epix
J.D. Pardo “Mayans M.C.” FX
Jabari Banks “Bel-Air” Peacock
Jared Harris “Foundation” Apple TV+
Jason Mamoa “See” Apple TV+
Jeremy Renner “Mayor of Kingstown” Paramount+
Jim Sturgess “Home Before Dark” Apple TV+
John Cho “Cowboy Bebop” Netflix
Ken Watanabe “Tokyo Vice” HBO/HBO Max
Lee Pace “Foundation” Apple TV+
Morgan Spector “The Gilded Age” HBO
Patrick Stewart “Star Trek: Picard” Paramount+
Peter Krause “9-1-1” Fox
Rick Glassman “As We See It” Amazon Prime Video
Sean Bean “Snowpiercer” TNT
Temuera Morrison “The Book of Boba Fett” Disney+
Toby Kebbell “Servant” Apple TV+
Wagner Moura “Shining Girls” Apple TV+

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Lead Actor Drama)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television’s most prestigious artistic award. There are many records held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: Bryan Cranston (AMC’s “Breaking Bad”) and Dennis Franz (ABC’s “NYPD Blue”) hold the record for the most wins in this category with four, with the former winning three consecutively and the latter two. Five actors have won three times — Bill Cosby, Peter Falk, James Gandolfini, James Spader and Robert Young.

Four actors have been nominated in this category eight times – Raymond Burr, Peter Falk, Dennis Franz, and Jon Hamm. James Garner has the second most nods with seven. Michael C. Hall, Hugh Laurie, Martin Sheen and Kiefer Sutherland have the most nominations at six, without winning (although Sheen has won an Emmy for guest actor in a comedy series for “Murphy Brown” in 1994).

“NYPD Blue” has the leading series to have nominations in this category with 14, followed by “St. Elsewhere” at 10 and “Columbo,” “Law & Order” and “Mad Men” at eight apiece.

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions

  • Outstanding Drama Series
    • Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
    • Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
    • Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
    • Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
    • Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
    • Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
  • Outstanding Comedy Series
    • Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
    • Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
    • Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
    • Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
    • Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
    • Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
  • Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
    • Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
    • Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
    • Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
    • Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
    • Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie
    • Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
  • Outstanding Competition Program
  • Outstanding Variety Talk Series
    • Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
    • Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
    • Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

2022 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions

  • Outstanding Television Movie
  • Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
  • Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
  • Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
  • Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
  • Outstanding Reality Host
  • Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
  • Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
  • Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
  • Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
  • Outstanding Animated Program
  • Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
  • Outstanding Voice-Over Performance
  • Outstanding Narrator
  • Outstanding Structured Program
  • Outstanding Unstructured Program
  • Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
  • Outstanding Documentary Special
  • Outstanding Documentary Filmmaking
  • Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
  • Outstanding Main Title Design
  • Outstanding Main Title Theme Music
  • Outstanding Music for Series
  • Outstanding Music for Limited Series
  • Outstanding Music and Lyrics
  • Outstanding Music Supervision

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.

  • The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.

