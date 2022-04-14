Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Legends Steve Martin and Martin Short Top Stacked Category

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE

Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE EMMYS HUB

To see old predictions and commentary, click the EMMY PREDICTIONS ARCHIVES

For film awards predictions go to THE OSCARS HUB

UPDATED: April 14, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:

We’re just getting started as we await the return of Bill Hader’s beloved “Barry” after a long hiatus. Donald Glover is sure to generate traction as well with the final season of “Atlanta.”

We’re likely to see a double dose of the comedic legends, Steve Martin and Martin Short for “Only Murders in the Building” while Nicholas Hoult hopes to remain in the conversation space for “The Great.”

There are plenty of newcomers in the mix as well like Sam Richardson (“The Afterparty”), Will Arnett (“Murderville”) and others to bring up along the way.

The Emmy eligibility period runs from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022. The deadline for entering programs for Primetime programming and uploading all entry materials is on May 12, 2022, at 6:00 PM PT.

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The full television awards season calendar is linked here.

2021 category winner: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

HBO Max

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK SERIES NETWORK 1 Jason Sudeikis “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+ 2 Bill Hader “Barry” HBO/HBO Max 3 Steve Martin “Only Murders in the Building” Hulu 4 Martin Short “Only Murders in the Building” Hulu 5 Donald Glover “Atlanta” FX 6 Will Arnett “Murderville” Netflix NEXT IN LINE 7 Don Cheadle “Black Monday” Showtime 8 Larry David “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO/HBO Max 9 Nicholas Hoult “The Great” Hulu 10 Anthony Anderson “Black-ish” ABC OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS 11 Kayvan Novak “What We Do in the Shadows” FX 12 Sam Richardson “The Afterparty” Apple TV+ 13 Ralph Macchio “Cobra Kai” Netflix 14 Ted Danson “Mr. Mayor” NBC 15 Keegan-Michael Key “Schmigadoon!” Apple TV+ 16 Andy Samberg “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” NBC 17 Kenan Thompson “Kenan” NBC 18 William Zabka “Cobra Kai” Netflix 19 Matt Berry “What We Do in the Shadows” FX 20 Will Forte “MacGruber” Peacock ALSO IN CONTENTION 21 Greg Kinnear “Shining Vale” Starz 22 John Cena “Peacemaker” HBO/HBO Max 23 John Goodman “The Conners” ABC 24 Dave Burd “Dave” FX 25 Danny McBride “The Righteous Gemstones” HBO/HBO Max 26 Ricky Gervais “After Life” Netflix 27 Rhys Darby “Our Flag Means Death” HBO/HBO Max 28 Drew Tarver “The Other Two” Comedy Central 29 Michael Cimino “Love, Victor” Hulu 30 Utkarsh Abmbudkar “Ghosts” CBS UNRANKED CONTENDERS — Asa Butterfield “Sex Education” Netflix — Topher Grace “Home Economics” ABC — Craig Robinson “Killing It” Peacock — DeRon Horton “Dear White People” Netflix — Alan Tudyk “Resident Alien” Syfy — Stephen Merchant “The Outlaws” Amazon Prime Video — Elisha Williams “The Wonder Years” ABC — Rafe Spall “Trying” Apple TV+ — Robbie Amell “Upload” Amazon Prime Video — Mark Indelicato “With Love” Amazon Prime Video — Josh Gad “Wolf Like Me” Peacock — Iain Armitage “Young Sheldon” CBS

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Lead Actor Comedy)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television’s most prestigious artistic award. There are many records held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: Four actors have won the most prizes in this category, with four in all of Emmy history – Michael J. Fox, Kelsey Grammer, Carroll O’Connor and Jim Parsons. Fox and O’Connor have won three consecutive years. Except for Fox, Grammer (“Frasier”), O’Connor (“All in the Family”) and Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”) won for the same television series. Fox won three for “Family Ties” and the other for “Spin City.” Four men have three times – Don Adams, John Lithgow, Tony Shalhoub and Dick Van Dyke.

For nominations: Ted Danson has the most nominations ever in this category with 14 (winning twice for “Cheers”). Alan Alda and Kelsey Grammer are next in line with 11, while Michael J. Fox, Carroll O’Connor and Tony Shalhoub have eight each.

John Goodman, Matt LeBlanc and Hal Linden have the most nominations without ever winning for lead actor in a comedy series. Goodman (“Roseanne”) and Linden (“Barney Miller”) were all nominated for the same series. LeBlanc’s nods are split between “Friends” (3) and “Episodes” (4).

“Cheers” and “M*A*S*H” are the leading series with nominations in this category, with 11 with “Frasier” and “The Odd Couple” (1970-1975) nabbing 10. NBC has won this category the most for any network with 26, while CBS and ABC have 19 and 11 wins. Amazon Prime Video is the first and only streaming platform to win this category for Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”) in two consecutive years.

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions

2022 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions

Outstanding Television Movie

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Reality Host

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Outstanding Animated Program

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Outstanding Voice-Over Performance

Outstanding Narrator

Outstanding Structured Program

Outstanding Unstructured Program

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Outstanding Documentary Special

Outstanding Documentary Filmmaking

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Music for Series

Outstanding Music for Limited Series

Outstanding Music and Lyrics

Outstanding Music Supervision

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.