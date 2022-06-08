Emmy Predictions: Guest Actress in a Drama Series – HBO Leads the Guest Acting Races With the Women of ‘Succession’

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

UPDATED: June 8, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:

Hope Davis has made her mark on multiple series this year — NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” HBO’s “Minx” and her exceptional work as Sandi Furness on HBO’s “Succession.” With two prior Emmy nominations for “In Treatment” and “The Special Relationship,” the talented Davis could be a dominating force, along with her co-star Harriet Walter.

Having been invited to the Emmy party before for her portrayal of Lady Caroline Collingwood on “Succession,” Harriet Walter is in the running again for the third season. With her co-star Hope Davis also in the mix, the two could garner more Emmy attention, perhaps one even taking home the trophy.

HBO

All hail the queen that is Martha Kelly. A year that included stints on “American Gods,” “American Auto,” “Grace and Frankie,” “Gaslit,” “The Great North,” Hacks” and “I Love That for You,” her most masterful work was as the drug-dealing Laurie on HBO’s addiction series. Striking fear into the viewers, the role demands the character actor should be a bonafide star.

Off a powerful film performance in the drama “Mass,” Martha Plimpton is a well-regarded actor in the television realm with three career noms. As intake officer, K. Faraday on the Showtime drama, the industry respect for her along with her acting talent could be enough to slip her into the race.

As Lee Ji-yeong in Netflix’s record-breaking non-English-language series, Lee makes the most out of her three episodes. The show is a contender across the board, and the awards campaign will be looking to maximize every available category.

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The full television awards season calendar is linked here.

2021 category winner: “The Crown” (Netflix)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK SERIES NETWORK 1 Harriet Walter “Succession” HBO/HBO Max 2 Hope Davis “Succession” HBO/HBO Max 3 Lee You-Mi “Squid Game” Netflix 4 Martha Kelly “Euphoria” HBO/HBO Max 5 Martha Plimpton “The Man Who Fell to Earth” Showtime NEXT IN LINE 6 Sanaa Lathan “Succession” HBO/HBO Max 7 Madeline Brewer “Shining Girls” Apple TV+ 8 Jacki Weaver “Yellowstone” Paramount Network 9 Yuna “Pachinko” Apple TV+ 10 Dey Young “This Is Us” NBC ALSO IN CONTENTION 11 Karen Aldridge “Severance” Apple TV+ 11 Jordana Spiro “Ozark” Netflix 13 Alexandra Breckenridge “This Is Us” NBC 14 Rachel Hilson “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” HBO/HBO Max 15 Camille Cottin “Killing Eve” BBC America 16 Amybeth McNulty “Stranger Things” Netflix 17 Gabrielle Pizzolo “Stranger Things” Netflix 18 Genevieve Lemon “Pieces of Her” Netflix 19 Jennifer Morrison “This Is Us” NBC 20 Harriet Cains “Bridgerton” Netflix UNRANKED CONTENDERS — Alani ‘La La’ Anthony “The Chi” Showtime — April Parker Jones “Bel-Air” Peacock — Deirdre O’Connell “Outer Range” Amazon Prime Video — Ashlie Atkinson “The Gilded Age” HBO — Bel Powley “The Morning Show” Apple TV+ — Betty Buckley “Law & Order: Organized Crime” NBC — Betty Buckley “The Cleaning Lady” Fox — Debra Christofferson “9-1-1” Fox — Ellen Burstyn “Law & Order: Organized Crime” NBC — Eun Chae Jung “Pachinko” Apple TV+ — Julie Halston “Gossip Girl” HBO/HBO Max — Kathy Najimy “The Morning Show” Apple TV+ — Katie Aselton “The Morning Show” Apple TV+ — Linda Emond “The Gilded Age” HBO — Lisa Edelstein “9-1-1: Lonestar” Fox — Lucy Punch “Gossip Girl” HBO/HBO Max — Marcia Gay Harden “The Morning Show” Apple TV+ — Mindy Kaling “The Morning Show” Apple TV+ — Sophie Okonedo “Wheel of Time” Amazon Prime Video — Sonya Walger “Night Sky” Amazon Prime Video — Toni Belafonte “9-1-1” Fox

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Guest Actress in a Drama Series)

