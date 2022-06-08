×

Emmy Predictions: Guest Actress in a Comedy Series – Will Kim Kardashian Get Her F–king Ass Up and Work for an Emmy Nom?

Kim Kardashian - Saturday Night Live
UPDATED: June 8, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:

The most famous person in the world for simply being famous, Kim Kardashian had all the best “Saturday Night Live” writers show up for her hosting gig on the sketch series. Aside from getting boyfriend Pete Davidson in the process, her new reality show “The Kardashians” will also have eyes on it, which could help her snag votes for the NBC show.

Back for a possible second Emmy nom, Jane Adams’ beloved Nina Daniels is in the mix again for the sophomore season of “Hacks.” While Laurie Metcalf will also be in the conversation this time, don’t count Adams out for another shortlist appearance.

In addition to executive producing, writing and starring in her Emmy-contending “Abbott Elementary,” Quinta Brunson returns to her roots on Robin Thede’s magnificent HBO sketch series. The TV Academy has loved to double, triple and even quadruple nominate performers before. So if voters are checking her off in other spots, this could be a no-brainer pick-up for her.

As soon as Jane Lynch walked onto the screen as former comedy partner Sazz Pataki in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” we knew an Emmy nomination wouldn’t be too far away. While she is a familiar face, she may split votes with her other supporting actress role in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and co-star Tina Fey.

Seven Emmys have Tracey Ullman’s name engraved in them. HBO’s comedy series starring Larry David has managed multiple guest acting spots before, even when the show itself came up short. Ullman’s work on the latest season could be enough to push her into the fold, possibly getting a shot at another Emmy victory.

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The full television awards season calendar is linked here.

2021 category winner: “The Crown” (Netflix)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
RANK CONTENDER SERIES NETWORK
1 Jane Lynch “Only Murders in the Building” Hulu
2 Kim Kardashian West “Saturday Night Live” NBC
3 Tracey Ullman “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO/HBO Max
4 Jane Adams “Hacks” HBO/HBO Max
5 Quinta Brunson “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max
6 Laurie Metcalf “Hacks” HBO/HBO Max
NEXT IN LINE
7 Tina Fey “Only Murders in the Building” Hulu
8 Kelly Bishop “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Amazon Prime Video
9 Billie Eilish “Saturday Night Live” NBC
10 Selena Gomez “Saturday Night Live” NBC
ALSO IN CONTENTION
11 Ellie Taylor “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+
12 Jane Krakowski “Schmigadoon!” Apple TV+
13 Elizabeth Perkins “Barry” HBO/HBO Max
14 Susie Essman “Hacks” HBO/HBO Max
15 Lizzo “Saturday Night Live” NBC
16 Natasha Lyonne “Saturday Night Live” NBC
17 Sharon Stone “The Flight Attendant” HBO/HBO Max
18 Gillian Anderson “The Great” Hulu
19 Leslie Jones “Our Flag Means Death” HBO/HBO Max
20 Wanda Sykes “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max
UNRANKED CONTENDERS
Alex Borstein “Resident Alien” Syfy
Amber Ruffin “Girls5eva” Peacock
Amy Landecker “Minx” HBO/HBO Max
Amy Sedaris “Girls5eva” Peacock
Andrea Martin “Harlem” Amazon Prime Video
Ariana DeBose “Saturday Night Live” NBC
Birdie Silverstein “With Love” Amazon Prime Video
Carolyn Michelle Smith “Russian Doll” Netflix
Chelsea Peretti “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” NBC
Da’Vine Joy Randolph “Only Murders in the Building” Hulu
Dolly Parton “Grace and Frankie” Netflix
Essence Atkins “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max
Fran Drescher “Mr. Mayor” NBC
Harriet Sansom Harris “Hacks” HBO/HBO Max
Harriet Walker “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+
Janine Brito “Girls5eva” Peacock
Jasmine Guy “Harlem” Amazon Prime Video
Jennifer Nettles “The Righteous Gemstones” HBO/HBO Max
Jordana Brewster “The Other Two” HBO/HBO Max
Josie Totah “Mr. Mayor” NBC
Julie Bowen “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO/HBO Max
Kaitlin Olson “Hacks” HBO/HBO Max
Kaley Cuoco “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO/HBO Max
Kate Walsh “Emily in Paris” Netflix
Kathy Griffin “Search Party” HBO/HBO Max
Kellee Stewart “Killing It” Peacock
Kimia Behpoornia “Atypical” Netflix
Lea DeLaria “Physical” Apple TV+
Lidia Porto “Made for Love” HBO/HBO Max
Lucy Liu “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO/HBO Max
Mary Steenburgen “Mr. Mayor” NBC
Maya Lynne Robinson “Grand Crew” NBC
Maya Rudolph “MacGruber” Peacock
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max
Millicent Martin “Grace and Frankie” Netflix
Ming-Na Wen “Hacks” HBO/HBO Max
Niecy Nash “Never Have I Ever” Netflix
Oona O’Brien “Cobra Kai” Netflix
Patti Harrison “Made for Love” HBO/HBO Max
Raven-Symoné “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max
Sara Gilbert “Atypical” Netflix
Taylor Zakhar Perez “Minx” HBO/HBO Max
Vanessa Williams “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max
Veronica Cartwright “The Resident” Syfy
Wendy Malick “Physical” Apple TV+
Ziwe “Dickinson” Apple TV+
Zoë Kravitz “Saturday Night Live” NBC

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Guest Actress in a Comedy Series)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television’s most prestigious artistic award.

Historic category data to be added.

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions

2022 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.

  • The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.

