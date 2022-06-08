Emmy Predictions: Guest Actress in a Comedy Series – Will Kim Kardashian Get Her F–king Ass Up and Work for an Emmy Nom?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.
UPDATED: June 8, 2022
2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:
The most famous person in the world for simply being famous, Kim Kardashian had all the best “Saturday Night Live” writers show up for her hosting gig on the sketch series. Aside from getting boyfriend Pete Davidson in the process, her new reality show “The Kardashians” will also have eyes on it, which could help her snag votes for the NBC show.
Back for a possible second Emmy nom, Jane Adams’ beloved Nina Daniels is in the mix again for the sophomore season of “Hacks.” While Laurie Metcalf will also be in the conversation this time, don’t count Adams out for another shortlist appearance.
In addition to executive producing, writing and starring in her Emmy-contending “Abbott Elementary,” Quinta Brunson returns to her roots on Robin Thede’s magnificent HBO sketch series. The TV Academy has loved to double, triple and even quadruple nominate performers before. So if voters are checking her off in other spots, this could be a no-brainer pick-up for her.
As soon as Jane Lynch walked onto the screen as former comedy partner Sazz Pataki in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” we knew an Emmy nomination wouldn’t be too far away. While she is a familiar face, she may split votes with her other supporting actress role in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and co-star Tina Fey.
Seven Emmys have Tracey Ullman’s name engraved in them. HBO’s comedy series starring Larry David has managed multiple guest acting spots before, even when the show itself came up short. Ullman’s work on the latest season could be enough to push her into the fold, possibly getting a shot at another Emmy victory.
The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.
The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The full television awards season calendar is linked here.
2021 category winner: “The Crown” (Netflix)
ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:
- The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.