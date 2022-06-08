Emmy Predictions: Guest Actress in a Comedy Series – Will Kim Kardashian Get Her F–king Ass Up and Work for an Emmy Nom?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

UPDATED: June 8, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:

The most famous person in the world for simply being famous, Kim Kardashian had all the best “Saturday Night Live” writers show up for her hosting gig on the sketch series. Aside from getting boyfriend Pete Davidson in the process, her new reality show “The Kardashians” will also have eyes on it, which could help her snag votes for the NBC show.

Back for a possible second Emmy nom, Jane Adams’ beloved Nina Daniels is in the mix again for the sophomore season of “Hacks.” While Laurie Metcalf will also be in the conversation this time, don’t count Adams out for another shortlist appearance.

In addition to executive producing, writing and starring in her Emmy-contending “Abbott Elementary,” Quinta Brunson returns to her roots on Robin Thede’s magnificent HBO sketch series. The TV Academy has loved to double, triple and even quadruple nominate performers before. So if voters are checking her off in other spots, this could be a no-brainer pick-up for her.

As soon as Jane Lynch walked onto the screen as former comedy partner Sazz Pataki in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” we knew an Emmy nomination wouldn’t be too far away. While she is a familiar face, she may split votes with her other supporting actress role in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and co-star Tina Fey.

Seven Emmys have Tracey Ullman’s name engraved in them. HBO’s comedy series starring Larry David has managed multiple guest acting spots before, even when the show itself came up short. Ullman’s work on the latest season could be enough to push her into the fold, possibly getting a shot at another Emmy victory.

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The full television awards season calendar is linked here.

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK CONTENDER SERIES NETWORK 1 Jane Lynch “Only Murders in the Building” Hulu 2 Kim Kardashian West “Saturday Night Live” NBC 3 Tracey Ullman “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO/HBO Max 4 Jane Adams “Hacks” HBO/HBO Max 5 Quinta Brunson “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max 6 Laurie Metcalf “Hacks” HBO/HBO Max NEXT IN LINE 7 Tina Fey “Only Murders in the Building” Hulu 8 Kelly Bishop “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Amazon Prime Video 9 Billie Eilish “Saturday Night Live” NBC 10 Selena Gomez “Saturday Night Live” NBC ALSO IN CONTENTION 11 Ellie Taylor “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+ 12 Jane Krakowski “Schmigadoon!” Apple TV+ 13 Elizabeth Perkins “Barry” HBO/HBO Max 14 Susie Essman “Hacks” HBO/HBO Max 15 Lizzo “Saturday Night Live” NBC 16 Natasha Lyonne “Saturday Night Live” NBC 17 Sharon Stone “The Flight Attendant” HBO/HBO Max 18 Gillian Anderson “The Great” Hulu 19 Leslie Jones “Our Flag Means Death” HBO/HBO Max 20 Wanda Sykes “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max UNRANKED CONTENDERS — Alex Borstein “Resident Alien” Syfy — Amber Ruffin “Girls5eva” Peacock — Amy Landecker “Minx” HBO/HBO Max — Amy Sedaris “Girls5eva” Peacock — Andrea Martin “Harlem” Amazon Prime Video — Ariana DeBose “Saturday Night Live” NBC — Birdie Silverstein “With Love” Amazon Prime Video — Carolyn Michelle Smith “Russian Doll” Netflix — Chelsea Peretti “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” NBC — Da’Vine Joy Randolph “Only Murders in the Building” Hulu — Dolly Parton “Grace and Frankie” Netflix — Essence Atkins “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max — Fran Drescher “Mr. Mayor” NBC — Harriet Sansom Harris “Hacks” HBO/HBO Max — Harriet Walker “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+ — Janine Brito “Girls5eva” Peacock — Jasmine Guy “Harlem” Amazon Prime Video — Jennifer Nettles “The Righteous Gemstones” HBO/HBO Max — Jordana Brewster “The Other Two” HBO/HBO Max — Josie Totah “Mr. Mayor” NBC — Julie Bowen “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO/HBO Max — Kaitlin Olson “Hacks” HBO/HBO Max — Kaley Cuoco “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO/HBO Max — Kate Walsh “Emily in Paris” Netflix — Kathy Griffin “Search Party” HBO/HBO Max — Kellee Stewart “Killing It” Peacock — Kimia Behpoornia “Atypical” Netflix — Lea DeLaria “Physical” Apple TV+ — Lidia Porto “Made for Love” HBO/HBO Max — Lucy Liu “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO/HBO Max — Mary Steenburgen “Mr. Mayor” NBC — Maya Lynne Robinson “Grand Crew” NBC — Maya Rudolph “MacGruber” Peacock — Michaela Jaé Rodriguez “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max — Millicent Martin “Grace and Frankie” Netflix — Ming-Na Wen “Hacks” HBO/HBO Max — Niecy Nash “Never Have I Ever” Netflix — Oona O’Brien “Cobra Kai” Netflix — Patti Harrison “Made for Love” HBO/HBO Max — Raven-Symoné “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max — Sara Gilbert “Atypical” Netflix — Taylor Zakhar Perez “Minx” HBO/HBO Max — Vanessa Williams “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max — Veronica Cartwright “The Resident” Syfy — Wendy Malick “Physical” Apple TV+ — Ziwe “Dickinson” Apple TV+ — Zoë Kravitz “Saturday Night Live” NBC

