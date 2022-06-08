Emmy Predictions: Guest Actor in a Drama Series – There’s Nothing ‘Strange’ About Giving Robert Englund a Deserved Emmy Nom

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.
UPDATED: June 8, 2022
2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:
Horror icon Robert Englund steps into the “Stranger Things” universe and will receive a considerable push by Netflix to land his first Emmy nom. Returning after a long hiatus, the popular series dropped late into the eligibility window, which could help Englund, especially with TV voters who may have shorter memories.
Tom Pelphrey was one of the most remarkable Emmy omissions when “Ozark” dominated the Emmys. His Ben Davis has never received a nom and this is the voters’ last opportunity to reward his clever turn. Getting more eyes on him due to his supporting work on “Outer Range,” it would be disappointing to see this character go unrecognized.
With two submitted performances in other acting categories (“Chapelwaite” and “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”), Adrien Brody’s Josh Aaronson on “Succession,” undoubtedly one of the leading contenders of the year, is sure to break through with one or two guest noms. But will it be Alexander Skarsgård or Brody?
Colman Domingo has been building to his big awards moment for years, and with HBO’s “Euphoria” looking to have a better showing at the Emmys than its inaugural season, his work as Ali could be among the noms the show receives. He also gets a boost with his work on “Fear the Walking Dead.”
A staple of the beloved NBC drama series as William H. Hill, Randall’s father, who gave him up for adoption Ron Cephas Jones competed in guest actor three other times, winning twice. One more for the farewell season is not farfetched, but he’ll also have votes going toward his co-stars Dulé Hill and others.
The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.
The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The full television awards season calendar is linked here.
2021 category winner: “The Crown” (Netflix)
About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)
The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.
- The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.