Emmy Predictions: Guest Actor in a Drama Series – There’s Nothing ‘Strange’ About Giving Robert Englund a Deserved Emmy Nom

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE

Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE EMMYS HUB

To see old predictions and commentary, click the EMMY PREDICTIONS ARCHIVES

For film awards predictions go to THE OSCARS HUB

UPDATED: June 8, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:

Horror icon Robert Englund steps into the “Stranger Things” universe and will receive a considerable push by Netflix to land his first Emmy nom. Returning after a long hiatus, the popular series dropped late into the eligibility window, which could help Englund, especially with TV voters who may have shorter memories.

Tom Pelphrey was one of the most remarkable Emmy omissions when “Ozark” dominated the Emmys. His Ben Davis has never received a nom and this is the voters’ last opportunity to reward his clever turn. Getting more eyes on him due to his supporting work on “Outer Range,” it would be disappointing to see this character go unrecognized.

With two submitted performances in other acting categories (“Chapelwaite” and “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”), Adrien Brody’s Josh Aaronson on “Succession,” undoubtedly one of the leading contenders of the year, is sure to break through with one or two guest noms. But will it be Alexander Skarsgård or Brody?

Colman Domingo has been building to his big awards moment for years, and with HBO’s “Euphoria” looking to have a better showing at the Emmys than its inaugural season, his work as Ali could be among the noms the show receives. He also gets a boost with his work on “Fear the Walking Dead.”

A staple of the beloved NBC drama series as William H. Hill, Randall’s father, who gave him up for adoption Ron Cephas Jones competed in guest actor three other times, winning twice. One more for the farewell season is not farfetched, but he’ll also have votes going toward his co-stars Dulé Hill and others.

Read more: Variety’s Awards Circuit Emmys Predictions Hub

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The full television awards season calendar is linked here.

2021 category winner: “The Crown” (Netflix)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

THIS IS US, Ron Cephas Jones ©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collectio

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK SERIES NETWORK 1 Tom Pelphrey “Ozark” Netflix 2 Robert Englund “Stranger Things” Netflix 3 Colman Domingo “Euphoria” HBO/HBO Max 4 Adrien Brody “Succession” HBO/HBO Max 5 Ron Cephas Jones “This Is Us” NBC NEXT IN LINE 6 Alexander Skarsgård “Succession” HBO/HBO Max 7 Martin Short “The Morning Show” Apple TV+ 8 Marlon Wayans “Bel-Air” Peacock 9 Dulé Hill “This Is Us” NBC 10 Lou Diamond Phillips “The Cleaning Lady” Fox ALSO IN CONTENTION 11 Rupert Evans “Bridgerton” Netflix 12 Will Arnett “The Morning Show” Apple TV+ 13 Woong In Jung “Pachinko” Apple TV+ 14 Junwoo Han “Pachinko” Apple TV+ 15 Dae Ho Lee “Pachinko” Apple TV+ 16 Rob Morgan “Stranger Things” Netflix 17 Hasan Minhaj “The Morning Show” Apple TV+ 18 Yul Vazquez “Severance” Apple TV+ 19 Harry Greenwood “Pieces of Her” Netflix 20 John Douglas Thompson “The Gilded Age” HBO/HBO Max UNRANKED CONTENDERS — Aidan Quinn “Law & Order: Organized Crime” NBC — Angel Oquendo “9-1-1: Lonestar” Fox — Angus O’Brien “Night Sky” Amazon Prime Video — Asante Jones “9-1-1” Fox — Barry Del Sherman “Outer Range” Amazon Prime Video — Brian Tee “Chicago Med” NBC — Dylan McDermott “Law & Order: Organized Crime” NBC — Jesse Spencer “Chicago Fire” NBC — John Lithgow “Dexter: New Blood” Showtime — Kim Estes “9-1-1” Fox — Malcolm McDowell “Gossip Girl” HBO/HBO Max — Michael Gill “The Gilded Age” HBO/HBO Max — Wallace Shawn “Gossip Girl” HBO/HBO Max

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Guest Actor in a Drama Series)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television’s most prestigious artistic award.

Historic category data to be added.

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions

2022 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.