Emmy Predictions: Guest Actor in a Comedy Series – Jerrod Carmichael’s Breakout Year Deserves Multiple Nominations

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE

Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE EMMYS HUB

To see old predictions and commentary, click the EMMY PREDICTIONS ARCHIVES

For film awards predictions go to THE OSCARS HUB

UPDATED: June 8, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:

A breakout performer of the TV year, Jerrod Carmichael had a killer week that involved his stand-up special dropping on HBO and his memorable hosting gig on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” a show with many winners in this category.

Oscar Isaac is contending with two performances in lead actor limited for HBO’s “Scenes From a Marriage” and Disney+’s “Moon Knight.” After being snubbed for “Show Me a Hero” in 2015 and being an executive producer on both of the series, a fifth shot at an Emmy nom could come for his brilliant commitment to hosting the long-running sketch comedy series.

As deli chain owner Teddy Dimas, Nathan Lane owns each Hulu’s murder-mystery series scene that he’s in. He could become the most nominated actor in the history of the guest actor comedy category (beginning in 1975). Lane and the late Fred Willard are currently tied with the most noms in the category, with five each.

Deaf actor James Caverly will try to land a spot alongside his co-star Nathan Lane, and his chances are improving. With Troy Kotsur the second Deaf actor to win an Oscar for “CODA,” there is a renewed effort to recognize more diverse acting talents. Unfortunately, only one Deaf person in history has won an Emmy in any category. Time to change that.

James Lance’s Trent Crimm is back again for the second season of Apple’s Emmy-winning comedy series. Making his mark on four episodes this year, Lance could land his first Emmy nom for his extraordinary work as a sports reporter.

There’s also the double dose of the men from “Hacks” with Devon Sawa and Christopher McDonald heavy in the discussion, as long as they don’t vote split.

Read more: Variety’s Awards Circuit Emmys Predictions Hub

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The full television awards season calendar is linked here.

2021 category winner: “The Crown” (Netflix)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK CONTENDER SERIES NETWORK 1 Nathan Lane “Only Murders in the Building” Hulu 2 James Caverly “Only Murders in the Building” Hulu 3 Jerrod Carmichael “Saturday Night Live” NBC 4 James Lance “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+ 5 Oscar Isaac “Saturday Night Live” NBC 6 Devon Sawa “Hacks” HBO/HBO Max NEXT IN LINE 7 Conan O’Brien “Murderville” Netflix 8 Jason Sudeikis “Saturday Night Live” NBC 9 Christopher McDonald “Hacks” HBO/HBO Max 10 Benedict Cumberbatch “Saturday Night Live” NBC ALSO IN CONTENTION 11 LeRoy McClain “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Amazon Prime Video 12 Sting “Only Murders in the Building” Hulu 13 Miguel Sandoval “Barry” HBO/HBO Max 14 Orlando Jones “Abbott Elementary” ABC 15 Bill Hader “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO/HBO Max 16 Kumail Nanjiani “Murderville” Netflix 17 Jason Isaacs “The Great” Hulu 18 Sam Richardson “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+ 19 Sharlto Copley “Russian Doll” Netflix 20 David Duchovny “The Chair” Netflix UNRANKED CONTENDERS — Albert Brooks “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO/HBO Max — Andrew Bachelor “Black-ish” ABC — Anthony Head “Ted Lasso” Netflix — Billy Eichner “Dickinson” Apple TV+ — Caldwell Tidicue “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max — Colton Dunn “Grand Crew” NBC — Common “Never Have I Ever” Netflix — Craig Robinson “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” NBC — Danny DeVito “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” HBO/HBO Max — David Alan Grier “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max — EJ Johnson “With Love” Amazon Prime Video — Eric Andre “The Righteous Gemstones” HBO — Forest Whitaker “Young Rock” NBC — Fred Savage “The Afterparty” Apple TV+ — George Clooney “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” HBO/HBO Max — Gideon Glick “The Other Two” HBO/HBO Max — Isaiah Mustafa “Black-ish” ABC — Jake Gyllenhaal “Saturday Night Live” NBC — James Urbaniak “Made for Love” HBO/HBO Max — Jason MacDonald “Welcome to Flatch” Fox — Jason Schwartzman “I Love That for You” Showtime — Jeremiah Kraft “Girls5eva” Peacock — Jeremy O. Harris “Emily in Paris” Netflix — John Mulaney “Saturday Night Live” NBC — John Early “Killing It” Peacock — John Marshall Jones “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max — John Waters “Search Party” HBO/HBO Max — Jonathan Groff “Life and Beth” Hulu — Jonathan Majors “Saturday Night Live” NBC — Josh Gad “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO/HBO Max — Kalen Allen “With Love” Amazon Prime Video — Keith Arthur Bolden “Cobra Kai” Netflix — Kel Mitchell “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max — Kevin Makely “Young Rock” NBC — Kieran Culkin “Saturday Night Live” NBC — Kofi Siriboe “Insecure” HBO/HBO Max — Lance Reddick “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max — Marc Evan Jackson “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” NBC — Mario Cantone “Girls5eva” Peacock — Marshawn Lynch “Murderville” Netflix — Martin Short “Schmigadoon!” Apple TV+ — Michael Ealy “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max — Neil Flynn “Girls5eva” Peacock — Owen Wilson “Saturday Night Live” NBC — Paul Rudd “Saturday Night Live” NBC — Paul Walter Hauser “Cobra Kai” Netflix — Peter Gallagher “Grace and Frankie” Netflix — Rami Malek “Saturday Night Live” NBC — Reid Scott “The Afterparty” Apple TV+ — Reid Scott “Black-ish” ABC — Richard E. Grant “The Outlaws” Amazon Prime Video — Rizwan Manji “Atypical” Netflix — Robert Ray Wisdom “Barry” HBO/HBO Max — Ronny Chieng “Young Rock” NBC — Ryan Phillippe “I Love That for You” Showtime — Sean Astin “Young Rock” NBC — Seth Rogen “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO/HBO Max — Simu Liu “Saturday Night Live” NBC — Tahj Mowry “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max — Theo Germaine “Work in Progress” Showtime — Tim Bagley “Grace and Frankie” Netflix — Tim Heidiker “Killing It” Peacock — Tommy Davidson “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max — Tuc Watkins “The Other Two” HBO/HBO Max — Vince Vaughn “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO/HBO Max — Will Forte “Saturday Night Live” NBC — Willem Dafoe “Saturday Night Live” NBC — Woody Harrelson “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO/HBO Max

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Guest Actor in a Comedy Series)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television’s most prestigious artistic award.

Historic category data to be added.

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions

2022 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.