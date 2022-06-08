×

Emmy Predictions: Guest Actor in a Comedy Series – Jerrod Carmichael’s Breakout Year Deserves Multiple Nominations

Jerrod Carmichael - Saturday Night Live
UPDATED: June 8, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:

A breakout performer of the TV year, Jerrod Carmichael had a killer week that involved his stand-up special dropping on HBO and his memorable hosting gig on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” a show with many winners in this category.

Oscar Isaac is contending with two performances in lead actor limited for HBO’s “Scenes From a Marriage” and Disney+’s “Moon Knight.” After being snubbed for “Show Me a Hero” in 2015 and being an executive producer on both of the series, a fifth shot at an Emmy nom could come for his brilliant commitment to hosting the long-running sketch comedy series.

As deli chain owner Teddy Dimas, Nathan Lane owns each Hulu’s murder-mystery series scene that he’s in. He could become the most nominated actor in the history of the guest actor comedy category (beginning in 1975). Lane and the late Fred Willard are currently tied with the most noms in the category, with five each.

Deaf actor James Caverly will try to land a spot alongside his co-star Nathan Lane, and his chances are improving. With Troy Kotsur the second Deaf actor to win an Oscar for “CODA,” there is a renewed effort to recognize more diverse acting talents. Unfortunately, only one Deaf person in history has won an Emmy in any category. Time to change that.

James Lance’s Trent Crimm is back again for the second season of Apple’s Emmy-winning comedy series. Making his mark on four episodes this year, Lance could land his first Emmy nom for his extraordinary work as a sports reporter.

There’s also the double dose of the men from “Hacks” with Devon Sawa and Christopher McDonald heavy in the discussion, as long as they don’t vote split.

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The full television awards season calendar is linked here.

2021 category winner: “The Crown” (Netflix)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
RANK CONTENDER SERIES NETWORK
1 Nathan Lane “Only Murders in the Building” Hulu
2 James Caverly “Only Murders in the Building” Hulu
3 Jerrod Carmichael “Saturday Night Live” NBC
4 James Lance “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+
5 Oscar Isaac “Saturday Night Live” NBC
6 Devon Sawa “Hacks” HBO/HBO Max
NEXT IN LINE
7 Conan O’Brien “Murderville” Netflix
8 Jason Sudeikis “Saturday Night Live” NBC
9 Christopher McDonald “Hacks” HBO/HBO Max
10 Benedict Cumberbatch “Saturday Night Live” NBC
ALSO IN CONTENTION
11 LeRoy McClain “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Amazon Prime Video
12 Sting “Only Murders in the Building” Hulu
13 Miguel Sandoval “Barry” HBO/HBO Max
14 Orlando Jones “Abbott Elementary” ABC
15 Bill Hader “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO/HBO Max
16 Kumail Nanjiani “Murderville” Netflix
17 Jason Isaacs “The Great” Hulu
18 Sam Richardson “Ted Lasso” Apple TV+
19 Sharlto Copley “Russian Doll” Netflix
20 David Duchovny “The Chair” Netflix
UNRANKED CONTENDERS
Albert Brooks “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO/HBO Max
Andrew Bachelor “Black-ish” ABC
Anthony Head “Ted Lasso” Netflix
Billy Eichner “Dickinson” Apple TV+
Caldwell Tidicue “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max
Colton Dunn “Grand Crew” NBC
Common “Never Have I Ever” Netflix
Craig Robinson “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” NBC
Danny DeVito “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” HBO/HBO Max
David Alan Grier “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max
EJ Johnson “With Love” Amazon Prime Video
Eric Andre “The Righteous Gemstones” HBO
Forest Whitaker “Young Rock” NBC
Fred Savage “The Afterparty” Apple TV+
George Clooney “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” HBO/HBO Max
Gideon Glick “The Other Two” HBO/HBO Max
Isaiah Mustafa “Black-ish” ABC
Jake Gyllenhaal “Saturday Night Live” NBC
James Urbaniak “Made for Love” HBO/HBO Max
Jason MacDonald “Welcome to Flatch” Fox
Jason Schwartzman “I Love That for You” Showtime
Jeremiah Kraft “Girls5eva” Peacock
Jeremy O. Harris “Emily in Paris” Netflix
John Mulaney “Saturday Night Live” NBC
John Early “Killing It” Peacock
John Marshall Jones “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max
John Waters “Search Party” HBO/HBO Max
Jonathan Groff “Life and Beth” Hulu
Jonathan Majors “Saturday Night Live” NBC
Josh Gad “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO/HBO Max
Kalen Allen “With Love” Amazon Prime Video
Keith Arthur Bolden “Cobra Kai” Netflix
Kel Mitchell “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max
Kevin Makely “Young Rock” NBC
Kieran Culkin “Saturday Night Live” NBC
Kofi Siriboe “Insecure” HBO/HBO Max
Lance Reddick “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max
Marc Evan Jackson “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” NBC
Mario Cantone “Girls5eva” Peacock
Marshawn Lynch “Murderville” Netflix
Martin Short “Schmigadoon!” Apple TV+
Michael Ealy “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max
Neil Flynn “Girls5eva” Peacock
Owen Wilson “Saturday Night Live” NBC
Paul Rudd “Saturday Night Live” NBC
Paul Walter Hauser “Cobra Kai” Netflix
Peter Gallagher “Grace and Frankie” Netflix
Rami Malek “Saturday Night Live” NBC
Reid Scott “The Afterparty” Apple TV+
Reid Scott “Black-ish” ABC
Richard E. Grant “The Outlaws” Amazon Prime Video
Rizwan Manji “Atypical” Netflix
Robert Ray Wisdom “Barry” HBO/HBO Max
Ronny Chieng “Young Rock” NBC
Ryan Phillippe “I Love That for You” Showtime
Sean Astin “Young Rock” NBC
Seth Rogen “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO/HBO Max
Simu Liu “Saturday Night Live” NBC
Tahj Mowry “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max
Theo Germaine “Work in Progress” Showtime
Tim Bagley “Grace and Frankie” Netflix
Tim Heidiker “Killing It” Peacock
Tommy Davidson “A Black Lady Sketch Show” HBO/HBO Max
Tuc Watkins “The Other Two” HBO/HBO Max
Vince Vaughn “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO/HBO Max
Will Forte “Saturday Night Live” NBC
Willem Dafoe “Saturday Night Live” NBC
Woody Harrelson “Curb Your Enthusiasm” HBO/HBO Max

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Guest Actor in a Comedy Series)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television’s most prestigious artistic award.

Historic category data to be added.

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions

2022 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.

  • The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.

