Final Emmy Predictions: Documentary (Series) – Beauty of ‘The Beatles’ Takes On the Horrors of Bill Cosby

UPDATED: July 9, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY (SERIES)

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:

Directed and produced by visionary filmmaker and Oscar-winner Peter Jackson (“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”), the eight hour special has been a critical smash and huge on the streaming platform. Already picking up accolades along the way, including the PGA prize, a nomination seems like a lock for “The Beatles: Get Back.”

“We Need to Talk About Cosby” Showtime

An Emmy-winner for his “United Shades of America” series, W. Kamau Bell’s intense and eye-opening exploration of the life, career and conviction (and overturning of that conviction) of Bill Cosby was among the best works to screen at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, where it was acquired by Showtime. “We Need to Talk About Cosby” could go the distance.

Executive produced by Emmy darling Ryan Murphy, “The Andy Warhol Diaries” follows the artist as he narrates his own diary entries through the employment of AI technology (voiced by Bill Irwin), as weell as contemporaries and other Warhol experts. The Netflix series could strike a chord of nostalgia with members.

Ry Russo-Young (Gotham Award winner “You Won’t Miss Me”) turns the camera on herself in “Nuclear Family,” the three-episode series, offering a poignant examination of her mother’s fight to keep her children after being sued by the sperm donors. The timely nature of the piece could strike a chord with voters, especially as reproductive rights continue to be under attack in America.

“NYC Epicenters: 9/11→2021½” is a sobering look at life and death told through the eyes of one of cinema’s masters, Spike Lee. The miniseries chronicles New York City from the Sept. 11 attacks up to the COVID-19 pandemic, sharpening the hard truth of the city’s never-ending fight for survival. Already an Emmy winner, anything Lee touches remains in the awards conversation.

A four-part look into the rise and courage of Earvin Johnson, also known as Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers superstar. One of the last drops into the race, if enough of the TV Academy got to “They Call Me Magic,” it could be a shoo-in for some love, especially voters who remember the “Showtime” Lakers of the 1980s.

Following the life of controversial figure and Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West, “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” is an intimate portrait of his rise from musician to businessman. In addition, it’s one of the more viewed docs in contention this year.

The Andy Warhol Diaries. Andy Warhol in The Andy Warhol Diaries. Cr. Netflix © 2022 Andy Warhol Foundation/Netflix

Helmed by director Chris Smith, whose “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond” (2017) and “Fyre” (2019) received Emmy nominations, the seven-episode HBO docu-series “100 Foot Wave,” revolving around big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara was a massive hit with critics in July 2021. Goodwill and a second season pickup carries it far with voters.

“McCartney 3,2, 1” – the six-part series, produced by Rick Rubin, icon Paul McCartney discusses his work with the Beatles and as one of the greatest solo artists of all time. Likely helped immensely by the other Beatles doc in the race, it stands a solid chance of squeezing into the category.

One of the new kids on the block, the series follows actor Will Smith (pre-Oscars slap) as he sets out to offer insight into some of the world’s most remote and uncharted locations. With executive producers Ari Handel, Darren Aronofsky and Jane Root, this could be an interesting test to see how Smith will either tank (or increase) the chances for Emmy love.

Also in the mix is “Everything’s Gonna Be All White” from Showtime, “Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes” from HBO,” “American Masters” from PBS and “Voir” from Netflix.

2021 category winner: “Secrets of the Whales” (Disney+)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK SERIES NETWORK 1 “The Beatles: Get Back” Disney+ 2 “We Need to Talk About Cosby” Showtime 3 “Nuclear Family” HBO 4 “NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½” HBO 5 “The Andy Warhol Diaries” Netflix NEXT IN LINE 6 “Secrets of Playboy” A&E 7 “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” Netflix 8 “They Call Me Magic” Apple TV+ 9 “McCartney 3,2,1” Hulu 10 “Everything’s Gonna Be All White” Showtime ALSO IN CONTENTION 11 “Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes” HBO 12 “American Masters” PBS 13 “Welcome to Earth” National Geographic 14 “The Invisible Pilot” HBO 15 “Music Box” HBO 16 “100 Foot Wave” HBO 17 “Voir” Netflix 18 “Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story” Peacock 19 “Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives” Netflix 20 “Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer” Netflix UNRANKED CONTENDERS — “Accused: Guilty or Innocent?” To be added — “Always Jane” To be added — “Artful” To be added — “Behind the Attraction” To be added — “Bug Out” To be added — “Cold Case Files” To be added — “Conversation with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes” Peacock — “Dear…” Apple TV+ — “Diana” To be added — “Eden: Untamed Planet” To be added — “Heist” To be added — “Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed” To be added — “Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers In America” To be added — “Jailhouse Redemption” To be added — “Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury” To be added — “Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole” To be added — “King of the Con” To be added — “Last Chance Transplant” To be added — “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary” To be added — “LulaRich” To be added — “Muhammad Ali” To be added — “Mysterious Death of Easy E” To be added — “Naomi Osaka” To be added — “New York Homicide” To be added — “Once Upon a Time in Queens” To be added — “Origins of Hip Hop” To be added — “Our Great National Parks” Netflix — “Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy” To be added — “Preaching Evil: A Wife on the Run with Jarren Jeffe” To be added — “Profiled: The Black Man” To be added — “Real PD: Kansas City” To be added — “Reframed: Marilyn Monroe” To be added — “Rich & Shameless” To be added — “Secrets of the Chippendales Murders” To be added — “Serengeti II” To be added — “The American Presidency with Bill Clinton” To be added — “The Big Conn” Apple TV+ — “The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For” To be added — “The Deep End” To be added — “The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet” To be added — “The Missing Children” To be added — “The Program: Prison Detox” To be added — “The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin” HBO — “Tiger King 2” Netflix — “UFO” Showtime — “Untold” Netflix — “Uprising” To be added — “Who Do You Believe?” To be added — “Worst Roommate Ever” Netflix — “WWE Evil” To be added

