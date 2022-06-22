Emmy Predictions: Directing (Limited Series or TV Movie) – Is ‘Pam & Tommy’s’ Talking Penis the Winning Formula for Craig Gillespie?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.
UPDATED: June 22, 2022
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” submitted four episodes, which isn’t ideal. Still, the talking penis episode by Craig Gillespie (voiced by Jason Mantzoukas, who is submitted for outstanding character voice-over performance) could be enough to get him over the hump (no pun intended). Despite fantastic work on television series such as “United States of Tara,” Gillespie has never been nominated for an Emmy. So this could be his window to his first nom.
Assessing the rest of the field of contenders, two sure-fire bets for the directing race from a limited series or tv movie side of the Emmys during the final days of nomination voting – Mike White’s helming of the entirety of HBO’s “The White Lotus” and Danny Strong’s pivotal work on the last episode of Hulu’s “Dopesick.”
With 131 submissions, there will be six nominees (strange given there will only be five named for outstanding limited or anthology series and outstanding tv movie). Of course, that doesn’t mean we’ll get at least one from each side, but the field is stacked with talented names and filmmakers.
Taylor Sheridan’s one-two punch with Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone,” which he’ll be contending for a nom on the drama side, along with his work on Paramount+’s “1883,” could help him land at least one (or two) mentions on the morning.
HBO’s “Station Eleven” momentum has been picking up in the last few weeks, and I suspect there might be a surprise nom or two in the offing for the adaptation.
One of the lesser items to note is the likelihood that not many women nor directors of color are hotly in the mix. Brazilian Antonio Campos could squeak in for an episode of HBO’s “The Staircase” while his network counterpart Reinaldo Marcus Green could be in the discussion if enough voters gave time to “We Own the City.” For women, it looks as though Liz Hannah (“The Dropout”) and Courtney Hunt (“Under the Banner of Heaven”) are the best bets for representation in the lineup, with big names like Ava DuVernay (“Colin in Black and White”) also angling for a spot.
The past few years have given the likes of Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”), Barry Jenkins (“The Underground Railroad”) and Jessica Yu (“Fosse/Verdon”), with a multitude of others. So hopefully, we don’t see a shutout.
More names in the mix, and more voting days ahead.
The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.
The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The complete television awards season calendar is linked here.
2021 category winner: Scott Frank for “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.