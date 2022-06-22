Emmy Predictions: Directing (Drama Series) – ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘This Is Us’ May Have Submitted Too Many Episodes to the TV Academy
Other contenders include directors from 'Ozark,' 'Severance,' 'Stranger Things', 'Succession' and 'Yellowjackets'
UPDATED: June 22, 2022
2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS: OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:
AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and NBC’s “This Is Us” may have given the TV Academy too many choices, by submitting seven episodes each for outstanding directing for a drama series, with each of them having many of its cast members seeking attention.
“Better Call Saul” has the usual suspects of Vince Gilligan but also has actors Rhea Seehorn and Giancarlo Esposito angling for recognition. For “This Is Us,” multiple cast members are in the running – Jon Huertas, Mandy Moore, Chris Sullivan and Milo Ventimiglia. Strangely, Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin, also directed an episode in this final season and wasn’t among the submissions, rather just seeking his first nom in lead actor (drama) alongside Sterling K. Brown (who didn’t helm an episode). Never nominated for directing and writing, the best shot for the show to finally receive recognition is for the series finale “Us” by Ken Olin.
How many directors from “Succession” can make the cut for the Primetime Emmy Awards? Unfortunately, at the Directors Guild of America, they took up all five available slots. Still, with 230 submissions, seven nominees will be recognized, and you can safely assume two will make the cut, including the DGA winner Mark Mylod (“All the Bells Say”).
There are other series with multiple directing possibilities, such as Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” which has the infamous “Dear Billy” episode helmed by Shawn Levy submitted, alongside the “mid-season finale” of “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” from The Duffer Brothers.
Also wrapping its television run, Netflix’s “Ozark” could be a safe bet for former Emmy directing winner Jason Bateman, who helmed “A Hard Way to Go” but will now have his lead actress (drama) contending co-star Laura Linney in the mix for her episode titled “Pound of Flesh and Still Kickin’.”
One overdue director seeking Emmy love is Ben Stiller, who steered one of the best television episodes from this eligibility year with the season one finale of Apple TV+’s “Severance” with the cliffhanging line, “she’s alive!” But, of course, any version of this year’s nominees that don’t include Stiller is a crime against the spirit of recognizing television achievements.
Director Hwang has chosen to submit the pilot episode, titled “Red Light, Green Light” from Netflix’s “Squid Game” instead of the emotional bloodbath of “Gganbu” (episode six). However, it may not be much of a difference as he helmed the entire series, and often, the episode submission is only arbitrary. Therefore, Hwang Dong-Hyuk will need to embrace by the branch of the TV Academy.
“Squid Game” isn’t the only show that submitted pilots for its directors. Karyn Kusama is a strong bet for Showtime’s “Yellowjackets,” while Oscar and Emmy-winner Adam McKay will vie for attention for “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.” Other series opener helmers also include visionary filmmaker Michael Mann for HBO’s “Tokyo Vice.”
The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.