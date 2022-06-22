Emmy Predictions: Directing (Comedy Series) – Could the Cancellation of ‘Saved by the Bell’ Bring Zack Morris to the Emmys?
Other contenders include 'Abbott Elementary,' 'Barry,' "Hacks,' 'Hawkeye' and 'Only Murders in the Building'
2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS: OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:
The strategy for networks submitting pilot episodes for inaugural seasons has proven to be successful at the Primetime Emmys over the last few years, most recently with HBO’s “Hacks” won last year over Apple’s “Ted Lasso” (which was nominated for the pilot, along with two other episodes).
The freshman series such as “Abbott Elementary” has its first episode in play by Randall Einhorn, and the season’s best episode, “Ava vs. Superintendent,” directed by Matthew A. Cherry.
Christopher Miller chose not to go the pilot route, choosing the musical episode “Yasper” as his submission, which is the smarter choice.
This year, it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out with a program like Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” which has put up two entries – “True Crime” (the pilot episode by Jamie Babbit) and the iconic “The Boy from 6B” (helmed by Cherien Dabis).
Other feasible possibilities include Sterlin Harjo’s “Reservation Dogs” and Trent O’Donnell’s “Ghosts” that could make a big splash.
It helps that some of the big returning Emmy players like “Barry” and “Hacks” put up one episode each this year. Unfortunately, “Ted Lasso” opted for four entries, and it’s still a mystery whether they can land multiple entries once again. Its best shot seems to be with Declan Lowney’s episode “Inverting the Pyramid of Success.”
The finales of shows are also likely striking the nostalgia notes with Anton Cropper’s “Homegoing” episode of ABC’s “Black-ish” and Prentice Penny’s “Everything Gonna Be, Okay?” from HBO’s “Insecure.”
Speaking of swan songs, with “Saved by the Bell” being canceled by Peacock, the streamer has submitted Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s directed episode of “The Gift,” which saw Jessie trying to convince Kelly to apply to medical school and take the MCATs. How heartwarming would it be to see Zack Morris get some Emmy love for the outgoing reboot series? We’ve seen crazier things happen on nomination morning.
The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.