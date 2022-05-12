Emmy Predictions: TV Movie – Can the Animated Film ‘The House’ Make History for Netflix?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

UPDATED: May 12, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY:

Barry Levinson’s “The Survivor” looks like a sure-fire bet to crack into this space while the animated feature, “The House” from Netflix could make history as the first animated movie to be recognized in this category.

Could we see the likes of Steven Soderbergh (“Kimi”) break into the field, or perhaps even some genre films like the horror-comedy “Fresh?”

The Emmy eligibility period runs from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022. The deadline for entering programs for Primetime programming and uploading all entry materials is on May 12, 2022, at 6:00 PM PT.

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The full television awards season calendar is linked here.

2021 category winner: “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

survivor Leo Pinter

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK FILM NETWORK 1 “The Survivor” HBO/HBO Max 2 “The House” Netflix 3 “I Want You Back” Amazon Prime Video 4 “Kimi” HBO/HBO Max 5 “Fresh” Hulu NEXT IN LINE 6 “The Fallout” HBO/HBO Max 7 “The Sky is Everywhere” Apple TV+ 8 “Ray Donovan: The Movie” Showtime 9 “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers” Disney+ 10 “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” The Roku Channel UNRANKED CONTENDERS — “8-Bit Christmas” HBO/HBO Max — “Better Nate Than Never” Disney+ — “Bingo Hell” Amazon Prime Video — “Birds of Paradise” Amazon Prime Video — “Black as Night” Amazon Prime Video — “Book of Love” Amazon Prime Video — “Cheaper by the Dozen” Disney+ — “Help” Channel 4 — “Jolt” Amazon Prime Video — “Line Sisters” Lifetime — “Madres” Amazon Prime Video — “Moonshot” HBO/HBO Max — “Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon” Paramount+ — “Salt N’ Pepa” Lifetime — “The Bad Seed Returns” Lifetime — “The Manor” Amazon Prime Video — “The Valet” Hulu — “The Voyeurs” Amazon Prime Video — “The Waltons: Homecoming” The CW — “Vanished: Searching for My Sister” Lifetime

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Best Television Movie)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television's most prestigious artistic award. There are many records held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

This category has continually undergone rule changes and inceptions over the years, making it misleading to account for significant historical wins and nominations. "Black Mirror" is a series with the most wins at three while "Sherlock" has the most nominations at four.

On the network front, HBO has the most wins in this category with 22 while NBC is second with nine. Netflix is the first and only streamer to have won this category - for three consecutive years with "Black Mirror."

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes - Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.