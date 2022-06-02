Emmy Predictions: Drama Series – Horror Genre Will Find Love Thanks to ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Yellowjackets’

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.
UPDATED: June 2, 2022
2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: After a long hiatus, the smash-hit series, “Stranger Things” from The Duffer Brothers have finally returned with its infectious cast and engaging and mysterious story. The Netflix show has always represented the populist choice among consumers, but has it been gone too long, with so many shows making returns after long pauses due to COVID?
After stumbling for the last few years, Showtime has come roaring back with the incredible and evocative drama series, “Yellowjackets.” With an all-star female cast, which includes veterans and newcomers, the groundwork laid in the first season, emulating past Emmy favorites like “Lost,” could blow the doors off the Emmy crowd.
Representing broadcast television across the board, the NBC tearjerking “This Is Us” has come to its end, and people are emotional about saying goodbye, which likely includes TV Academy voters. As broadcast and cable continue to fight to stay relevant in the streaming game, can the show with one of the best ensembles in decades, send an industry message by winning the most coveted TV prize?
Although star Zendaya made history as the youngest lead actress drama winner ever for the HBO hit series, “Euphoria,” the show itself was snubbed across the board, something that people still remember and are keen to correct with the second season. Taking on the serious subject matter, it captures the zeitgeist in a substantial method.
The western genre is making a comeback with Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” sitting near the top of the fray. The hurdle will be that despite the buzz that has been palpable for the Taylor Sheridan produced show, as the show contends for its third season, how many TV Academy voters will give it the time to “catch up” in order to follow the latest narrative developments? Stars like Kevin Costner will surely help clear that hurdle.
Read more: Variety's Awards Circuit Emmys Predictions Hub
The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.
The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The full television awards season calendar is linked here.
2021 category winner: “The Crown” (Netflix)
ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS:
AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Best Drama Series)
The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television’s most prestigious artistic award. Many records are held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.
For wins: HBO’s “Game of Thrones” holds the record for most wins for a series in a single year with 12 (in 2015, 2016 and 2019), most collective wins for a drama series with 59 (across eight seasons), most wins for a single episode with six (for “Battle of the Bastards” in 2016) and most wins for a series and drama series in its final season with 12 (in 2019). “Game of Thrones” is also tied for most wins for outstanding drama series with four – along with “Hill Street Blues,” “L.A. Law,” “Mad Men” and “The West Wing.” “Hill Street Blues,” “Mad Men” and “The West Wing” won their four awards consecutively. “The West Wing” also holds the record for most wins in its first season with nine, while it shares the record for most wins for acting across an entire drama series at nine, along with “Breaking Bad” and “The Sopranos.” Netflix’s “The Crown” is the only series to sweep all the major categories in 2020, winning all four acting races, writing and directing.
Four shows have won this category three times: “The Defenders,” “Dragnet,” “Playhouse 90,” which all won consecutively, and “Upstairs, Downstairs.”
For nominations: “Game of Thrones” holds the record for most nominations overall for an entire drama series with 161. It also has the most nominations for a drama series in a single year and its final season with 32 (2019). AMC’s “Mad Men” holds the record for the most nominations without a win in a single year, going zero for 17 (in 2012). “NYPD Blue” holds the record for most nominations in its first season at 27 (in 1994), while “Law & Order” has the record for most nominations ever for an entire drama series at 11.
For networks, NBC has the most wins in this category with 21, with CBS following with 18. Hulu and Netflix are the only streaming services to win this category, with “The Handmaid’s Tale” in 2017 and “The Crown” in 2020.
About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)
The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.
- The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.