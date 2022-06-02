Emmy Predictions: Drama Series – Horror Genre Will Find Love Thanks to ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Yellowjackets’

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

UPDATED: June 2, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: After a long hiatus, the smash-hit series, “Stranger Things” from The Duffer Brothers have finally returned with its infectious cast and engaging and mysterious story. The Netflix show has always represented the populist choice among consumers, but has it been gone too long, with so many shows making returns after long pauses due to COVID?

After stumbling for the last few years, Showtime has come roaring back with the incredible and evocative drama series, “Yellowjackets.” With an all-star female cast, which includes veterans and newcomers, the groundwork laid in the first season, emulating past Emmy favorites like “Lost,” could blow the doors off the Emmy crowd.

Representing broadcast television across the board, the NBC tearjerking “This Is Us” has come to its end, and people are emotional about saying goodbye, which likely includes TV Academy voters. As broadcast and cable continue to fight to stay relevant in the streaming game, can the show with one of the best ensembles in decades, send an industry message by winning the most coveted TV prize?

Although star Zendaya made history as the youngest lead actress drama winner ever for the HBO hit series, “Euphoria,” the show itself was snubbed across the board, something that people still remember and are keen to correct with the second season. Taking on the serious subject matter, it captures the zeitgeist in a substantial method.

The western genre is making a comeback with Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” sitting near the top of the fray. The hurdle will be that despite the buzz that has been palpable for the Taylor Sheridan produced show, as the show contends for its third season, how many TV Academy voters will give it the time to “catch up” in order to follow the latest narrative developments? Stars like Kevin Costner will surely help clear that hurdle.

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The full television awards season calendar is linked here.

2021 category winner: “The Crown” (Netflix)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

Showtime Showtime

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK SERIES NETWORK PRODUCER(S) 1 “Succession” HBO/HBO Max Jesse Armstrong, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Mark Mylod, Jane Tranter, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy 2 “Squid Game” Netflix Hwang Dong-hyuk, Kim Jiyeon 3 “Ozark” Netflix Jason Bateman, Bill Dubuque, Patrick Markey, Chris Mundy, Mark Williams, Matthew Spiegel, Paul Kolsby, John Shiban, Laura Deeley, Wes Hagan, Laura Linney, Dana Scott, Ning Zhou, Juanita Diana Feeney, David Manson, Peter Thorell, Tudor Jones 4 “Severance” Apple TV+ Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Dan Erickson, Andrew Colville, Chris Black, John Cameron, Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Aoife McArdle, Amanda Overton, Gerry Robert Byrne 5 “Better Call Saul” AMC Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gennifer Hutchison, Diana Mercer, Alison Tatlock, Michael Morris, Bob Odenkirk, Nina Jack, Diane Mercer, Robin Sweet, Gordon Smith, Jonathan Glatzer 6 “This Is Us” NBC Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Donald Todd, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, Kay Oyegun 7 “Yellowjackets” Showtime Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, Drew Comins, Karyn Kusama, Liz Phang, Jamie Travis, Brad Van Arragon, Jamie Travis, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, Ani Arutyunyan 8 “Stranger Things” Netflix The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, Matt Thunell, Karl Gajdusek, Iain Paterson, Curtis Gwinn NEXT IN LINE 9 “Euphoria” HBO/HBO Max Sam Levinson, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Gary Lennon, Mirit Toovi, Tmira Yardeni, Yoram Mokadi, Jim Kleverweis, Zendaya, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Hunter Schafer, Tyler Romary, Philipp A. Barnett, Jamie Feldman, Kenneth Yu, Harrison Kreiss 10 “Yellowstone” Paramount Network John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, John Vohlers, Michael Polaire 11 “Bridgerton” Netflix To be added 12 “Outer Range” Amazon Prime Video To be added 13 “Pachinko” Apple TV+ To be added 14 “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” HBO/HBO Max To be added 15 “The Morning Show” Apple TV+ To be added 16 “Killing Eve” BBC America To be added 17 “Slow Horses” Apple TV+ To be added 18 “The Gilded Age” HBO/HBO Max Julian Fellowes, Gareth Neame, Michael Engler, David Crockett, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Sonja Warfield 19 “Loki” Disney+ To be added 20 “The Book of Boba Fett” Disney+ To be added ALSO IN CONTENTION 21 “Law and Order” NBC To be added 22 “Outlander” Starz To be added 23 “Mayans M.C.” FX To be added 24 “The Good Fight” Paramount+ To be added 25 “Evil” Paramount+ To be added 26 “Bel-Air” Peacock To be added 27 “61st Street” AMC To be added 28 “The Man Who Fell to Earth” Showtime Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, John Hlavin, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rola Bauer, Françoise Guyonnet, Kate DiMento, Chris Leanza, Michael Alaimo, Jason Zimmerman, John Lopez, Jane Maggs, Adrian Kelly, Helen Shang, Bill Wolkoff 29 “Star Trek: Discovery” Paramount+ To be added 30 “The Cleaning Lady” Fox To be added UNRANKED CONTENDERS — “9-1-1: Lonestar” Fox To be added — “9-1-1” Fox To be added — “American Rust” Showtime To be added — “As We See It” Amazon Prime Video To be added — “Billions” Showtime Perri Kipperman, Andrew Ross Sorkin, Ben Mezrich, ELi Attie, Beth Schacter, Theo Travers, Mike Harrop, April Taylor, Adam R. Perlman, Brian Koppelman, David Levien — “Billy the Kid” Epix To be added — “Black Mafia Family” Starz To be added — “Bosch: Legacy” Amazon Prime Video To be added — “Chapelwaite” Epix To be added — “Chicago Fire” NBC To be added — “Chicago Med” NBC To be added — “Chicago P.D.” NBC To be added — “Chucky” Syfy To be added — “Cowboy Bebop” Netflix To be added — “Dexter: New Blood” Showtime Clyde Phillips, Scott Reynolds, Michael C. Hall, Marcos Siega, Bill Carraro, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Veronica West, Tony Saltzman, Warren Hsu Leonard, Judson Schwartz — “FBI: International” NBC To be added — “FBI: Most Wanted” NBC To be added — “FBI” NBC To be added — “Flack” Amazon Prime Video To be added — “Foundation” Apple TV+ To be added — “From” Epix To be added — “Gentleman Jack” HBO/HBO Max To be added — “Godfather of Harlem” Epix To be added — “Goliath” Amazon Prime Video To be added — “Grey’s Anatomy” ABC To be added — “Halo” Paramount+ Steven Spielberg, Steven Kane, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Otto Bathurst, Toby Leslie,

Kyle Killen, Scott Pennington, Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor, Bonnie Ross — “Hanna” Amazon Prime Video To be added — “Heels” Starz To be added — “Home Before Dark” Apple TV+ To be added — “I Know What You Did Last Summer” Amazon Prime Video To be added — “Invasion” Apple TV+ To be added — “Kevin Can F**k Himself” AMC To be added — “La Brea” NBC To be added — “Law & Order: Organized Crime” NBC To be added — “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” NBC To be added — “Lost in Space” Netflix To be added — “Lupin” Netflix To be added — “Mayor of Kingstown” Paramount+ To be added — “My Brilliant Friend” HBO/HBO Max To be added — “New Amsterdam” NBC To be added — “Night Sky” Amazon Prime Video To be added — “Nine Perfect Strangers” Hulu To be added — “One of Us Is Lying” Peacock To be added — “Peaky Blinders” BBC To be added — “Pieces of Her” Netflix To be added — “Power Book II: Ghost” Starz To be added — “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Starz To be added — “Queen Sugar” OWN To be added — “Raised by Wolves” HBO/HBO Max To be added — “Reacher” Amazon Prime Video To be added — “Seal Team” Paramount+ Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and David Boreanaz — “See” Apple TV+ To be added — “Servant” Apple TV+ To be added — “Shining Girls” Apple TV+ To be added — “Snowfall” FX To be added — “Snowpiercer” TNT To be added — “Star Trek: Picard” Paramount+ Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin,

Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin — “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Paramount+ Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin,

Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Aaron Baiers — “State of the Union” SundanceTV To be added — “Suspicion” Apple TV+ To be added — “Swagger” Apple TV+ To be added — “Tehran” Apple TV+ To be added — “The Chi” Showtime Lena Waithe, Justin Hillian, Aaron Kaplan, Common, Derek Dudley, Shelby Stone, Rick Famuyiwa, Rishi Rajani, Gandja Monteiro, Jewel Coronel, Patrik-Ian Polk. Resheida Brady, Michael Pendell — “The Endgame” NBC To be added — “The Equalizer” CBS To be added — “The Expanse” Amazon Prime Video To be added — “The Good Doctor” ABC To be added — “The L Word: Generation Q” Showtime Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moenning, Leisha Hailey, Ilene Chaiken, Maisha Closson, Allyce Ozarski, Kristen Campo, Marja-Lewis Ryan, Melody Derloshon, Jonnell Lennon — “The Lincoln Lawyer” Netflix To be added — “The Sinner” USA Network To be added — “The Tourist” HBO/HBO Max To be added — “The Wheel of Time” Amazon Prime Video To be added — “The Witcher” Netflix To be added — “Tokyo Vice” HBO/HBO Max To be added — “Truth Be Told” Apple TV+ To be added — “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” Hulu To be added — “Y: The Last Man” FX To be added — “You” Netflix To be added

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Best Drama Series)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television’s most prestigious artistic award. Many records are held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: HBO’s “Game of Thrones” holds the record for most wins for a series in a single year with 12 (in 2015, 2016 and 2019), most collective wins for a drama series with 59 (across eight seasons), most wins for a single episode with six (for “Battle of the Bastards” in 2016) and most wins for a series and drama series in its final season with 12 (in 2019). “Game of Thrones” is also tied for most wins for outstanding drama series with four – along with “Hill Street Blues,” “L.A. Law,” “Mad Men” and “The West Wing.” “Hill Street Blues,” “Mad Men” and “The West Wing” won their four awards consecutively. “The West Wing” also holds the record for most wins in its first season with nine, while it shares the record for most wins for acting across an entire drama series at nine, along with “Breaking Bad” and “The Sopranos.” Netflix’s “The Crown” is the only series to sweep all the major categories in 2020, winning all four acting races, writing and directing.

Four shows have won this category three times: “The Defenders,” “Dragnet,” “Playhouse 90,” which all won consecutively, and “Upstairs, Downstairs.”

For nominations: “Game of Thrones” holds the record for most nominations overall for an entire drama series with 161. It also has the most nominations for a drama series in a single year and its final season with 32 (2019). AMC’s “Mad Men” holds the record for the most nominations without a win in a single year, going zero for 17 (in 2012). “NYPD Blue” holds the record for most nominations in its first season at 27 (in 1994), while “Law & Order” has the record for most nominations ever for an entire drama series at 11.

For networks, NBC has the most wins in this category with 21, with CBS following with 18. Hulu and Netflix are the only streaming services to win this category, with “The Handmaid’s Tale” in 2017 and “The Crown” in 2020.

About the Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.