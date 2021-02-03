SAG Predictions: Best Stunt Ensemble – ‘Tenet’ Could Be The Surest Thing for SAG-AFTRA

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

2021 SAG AWARDS PREDICTIONS:

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A CAST ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE

UPDATED: Feb. 3, 2021

First and foremost, to the SAG Awards show producers, it’s time to place the stunt ensemble awards on the televised show. The stunt community of artists (and yes, they are artists) has been fighting for more recognition in their space for decades. While it’s fabulous that the guild instituted the award in 2007, they currently hand it out on the red carpet. Give them their moment. Oscars should also follow suit for the award in the future (which, by the way, will inadvertently give them the once proposed and quickly abandoned “popular movie” category).

In terms of category analysis, “Tenet” seems to be the one that is the favorite after running up buildings and orchestrating amazing car chase sequences. This could also be an excellent spot to show love to Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Old Guard.” Despite mixed reviews, “Mulan” and “Wonder Woman 1984” might be able to find the room with voters still. The predecessor of the latter won this award back in 2017. There are usually a couple of entries that turn heads (examples like “Les Miserables” and “Nocturnal Animals”), so we should expect some shocks. Perhaps, “The Prom?”

(from left) Johanna Leonberger (Helena Zengel) and Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks) in News of the World, co-written and directed by Paul Greengrass. Courtesy of Bruce Talamon/Univer

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

"Tenet" (Warner Bros.) PRODUCERS: Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas

DIRECTOR: Christopher Nolan

SYNOPSIS: Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.

STARRING: John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh "The Midnight Sky" (Netflix) DIRECTOR: George Clooney

SYNOPSIS: This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine, a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

STARRING: George Clooney, Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, Tiffany Boone, Caoilinn Springall "Mulan" (Disney Plus) DIRECTOR: Niki Caro

SYNOPSIS: A young Chinese maiden disguises herself as a male warrior in order to save her father.

STARRING: Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Tzi Ma, Jet Li, Jason Scott Lee, Yosan An, Rosalind Chao "Wonder Woman 1984" (HBO Max/Warner Bros.) DIRECTOR: Patty Jenkins

SYNOPSIS: Rewind to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

STARRING: Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen "News of the World" (Universal Pictures) DIRECTOR: Paul Greengrass

SYNOPSIS: A Civil War veteran agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home.

STARRING: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Elizabeth Marvel, Mare Winningham, Michael Angelo Covino, Ray McKinnon

NEXT IN LINE CONTENDERS :

"The Old Guard" (Netflix) DIRECTOR: Gina Prince-Bythewood

SYNOPSIS: A covert team of immortal mercenaries is suddenly exposed and must now fight to keep their identity a secret just as an unexpected new member is discovered..

STARRING: Charlize Theron, Kiki Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts. "The Hunt" (Universal Pictures) DIRECTOR: Craig Zobel

SYNOPSIS: Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are, or how they got there. They don't know they've been chosen - for a very specific purpose - The Hunt.

STARRING: Hilary Swank, Betty Gilpin "Birds of Prey" (Warner Bros.) DIRECTOR: Cathy Yan

SYNOPSIS: After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord.

STARRING: Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong "Sonic the Hedgehog" (Paramount Pictures) DIRECTOR: Jeff Fowler

SYNOPSIS: After discovering a small, blue, fast hedgehog, a small-town police officer must help him defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments on him..

STARRING: Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter "The Outpost" (Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment) DIRECTOR: Rod Lurie

SYNOPSIS: A small team of U.S. soldiers battle against hundreds of Taliban fighters in Afghanistan.

STARRING: Scott Eastwood, Orlando Bloom, Caleb Landry Jones

Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios

UNRANKED AWARDS CONTENDERS :

† = no release date scheduled / could be delayed / may not be eligible

†† = could be campaigned in lead or supporting categories / original or adapted screenplay categories

The SAG Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 4, 2021

