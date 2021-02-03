SAG Predictions: Best Cast Ensemble – ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ Is The Only ‘Lock’ For the Actors

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE COLLECTIVE

DRAFT>>>PRE SEASON>>>REGULAR SEASON>>>POST SEASON

2021 SAG AWARDS PREDICTIONS:

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A CAST ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE

UPDATED: Feb. 3, 2021

One of the strongest indicators of overall support for a film from the actors’ branch, it’s where films like “Spotlight” and “Crash” found their road to best picture success. “The Trial of the Chicago 7” has an immersive and strong cast that probably makes it the favorite in the category at the moment. If “Nomadland” is steamrolling its way to the Dolby Theatre stage, this will cement it with a nomination, much like “Slumdog Millionaire” with its unknown cast.

PRECURSORS LEADER (Ensemble): “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Awards Circuit Winners Chart (2020-2021)

A24’s “Minari” Photo courtesy of A24

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix) CAST: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, Jeremy Strong

–

PRODUCERS: Stuart M. Besser, Matt Jackson, Marc Platt, Tyler Thompson

DIRECTOR: Aaron Sorkin

SYNOPSIS: The story of 7 people on trial stemming from various charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. "Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures) CAST: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Swankie

–

PRODUCERS: Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao

DIRECTOR: Chloé Zhao

SYNOPSIS: After losing everything in the Great Recession, an old woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad. "One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios) CAST: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom, Jr.

–

PRODUCERS: Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Jody Klein

DIRECTOR: Regina King

SYNOPSIS: A fictional account of one incredible night in 1964, where four icons of activism, sports and music – Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke – gathered, discussing their roles in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the ’60s. "Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios) CAST: Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Mathieu Almaric, Lauren Ridloff

–

PRODUCERS: Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche, Bill Benz, Kathy Benz

DIRECTOR: Darius Marder

SYNOPSIS: A heavy-metal drummer's life is thrown into freefall when he begins to lose his hearing. "Minari" (A24) CAST: Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Alan S. Kim, Yuh-jung Youn, Will Patton

–

PRODUCERS: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Christina Oh

DIRECTOR: Lee Isaac Chung

SYNOPSIS: A Korean family moves to Arkansas to start a farm in the 1980s.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020): (L to R)

Michael Potts as Slow Drag, Glynn Turman as Toldeo, Colman Domingo as Cutler, and Chadwick Boseman as Levee.

Cr. David Lee / Netflix David Lee/Netflix

NEXT IN LINE CONTENDERS :

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix) CAST: Chadwick Boseman, Dusan Brown, Jonny Coyne, Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, Taylour Paige, Michael Potts, Jeremy Shamos, Glynn Turman

–

PRODUCERS: Todd Black, Denzel Washington, Dany Wolf

DIRECTOR: George C. Wolfe

SYNOPSIS: Chicago, 1927. A recording session. Tensions rise between Ma Rainey, her ambitious horn player and the white management determined to control the uncontrollable "Mother of the Blues". Based on Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's play. "Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix) CAST: Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Jonathan Majors, Chadwick Boseman, Isiah Witlock, Jr,, Norm Lewis

–

PRODUCERS: Jon Kilik, Spike Lee, Beatriz Levin, Lloyd Levin

DIRECTOR: Spike Lee

SYNOPSIS: Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide. "Mank" (Netflix) CAST: Tom Burke, Lily Collins, Joseph Cross, Charles Dance, Monika Gossman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Jamie McShane, Tuppence Middleton, Toby Leonard Moore, Gary Oldman, Tom Pelphrey, Amanda Seyfried, Sam Troughton

–

PRODUCERS: David Fincher, Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski

DIRECTOR: David Fincher

SYNOPSIS: 1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles. "Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features) CAST: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox, Molly Shannon, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Max Greenfield, Alison Brie, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Connie Britton, Chris Lowell, Adam Brody, Sam Richardson

–

PRODUCERS: Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, Ashley Fox

DIRECTOR: Emerald Fennell

SYNOPSIS: A young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against those who cross her path. "The Prom" (Netflix) CAST: Meryl Streep, Jo Ellen Pellman, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Ariana DeBose, Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells. Tracey Ullman

–

PRODUCERS: Adam Anders, Dori Berinstein, Chad Beguelin, Bill Damaschke, Bob Martin, Ryan Murphy, Scott Robertson, Matthew Sklar, Alexis Martin Woodall

DIRECTOR: Ryan Murphy

SYNOPSIS: A troupe of hilariously self-obsessed theater stars swarm into a small conservative Indiana town in support of a high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom.

THE MIDNIGHT SKY (2020)

Producer Grant Heslov, Felicity Jones, Tiffany Boone and Director George Clooney on the set of The Midnight Sky.

Cr. Philippe Antonello/NETFLIX Philippe Antonello/NETFLIX

UNRANKED AWARDS CONTENDERS :

† = no release date scheduled / could be delayed / may not be eligible

†† = could be campaigned in lead or supporting categories / original or adapted screenplay categories

The Screen Actors Guild Awards, hosted by SAG-AFTRA is an annual award show that has become one of the most important and key indicators for the Oscars. Four films have won the most SAG awards with three: 1999’s “American Beauty,” 2002’s “Chicago,” 2011’s “The Help” and 2017’s “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Three movies have been nominated for the most SAG awards with five: 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love,” “Chicago” and 2008’s “Doubt.”

The SAG Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 4, 2021

Academy Awards Predictions (All Categories)

2021 Golden Globes Predictions (Film)

2021 SAG Awards Predictions (Film)