2021 Oscars Predictions: All Awards Categories

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.
UPDATED: Sept. 17, 2020 (Pre-Season)
Academy Awards Predictions
2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Picture
2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Director
2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Actor
2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Actress
2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actor
2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress
2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Original Screenplay
2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay
2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Animated Feature
2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Production Design
2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Cinematography
2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Costume Design
2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Film Editing
2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Makeup and Hairstyling
2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Sound
2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Visual Effects
2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Original Score
2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Original Song [coming soon]
2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Documentary Feature [coming soon]
2021 Oscar Predictions: Best International Feature [coming soon]
2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Animated Short [coming soon]
2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Documentary Short [coming soon]
2021 Oscar Predictions: Best Live-Action Short [coming soon]
The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners are selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). 17 branches are represented within the near 10,000 person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects, and writers.