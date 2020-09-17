Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Is It Time for Bill Murray’s Awards Run?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE COLLECTIVE.

2021 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

It’s been peculiarly quiet in the supporting actor race as TIFF gave us hopefuls like David Strathairn (“Nomadland”) and any of the four men from “One Night in Miami.” With critics citing a different “stand out” among the cast, it may take some time to find a consensus pick from Regina King’s directorial debut. The same goes for any of the men from “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” A24 and Apple TV Plus are looking forward to film-goers discovering “On the Rocks” and seeing if writer/director Sofia Coppola can offer the same magic that she achieved with Bill Murray for “Lost in Translation.” With a planned supporting campaign, this category is always a good place to reward a veteran (i.e. J.K. Simmons, James Coburn).

† = no release date scheduled / could be delayed / may not be eligible

†† = could be campaigned in lead or supporting categories / original or adapted screenplay categories

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

David Strathairn

"Nomadland" (Netflix)

Chadwick Boseman †/††

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)

Bill Murray

"On the Rocks" (A24/Apple TV Plus)

Leslie Odom, Jr. †/††

"One NIght in Miami" (Amazon Studios)

Lakeith Stanfield †/††

"Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)



NEXT IN LINE CONTENDERS :

Frank Langella

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

Shia LeBeouf ††

"Pieces of a Woman" (Netflix)

Sacha Baron Cohen ††

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

Forest Whitaker

"Respect" (United Artists Releasing)

Chadwick Boseman

"Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix)



TOP-TIER AWARDS CONTENDERS :

Eddie Redmayne ††

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

Kingsley Ben-Adir †/††

"One Night in Miami..." (Amazon Studios)

Mark Rylance

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons ††

"I'm Thinking of Ending Things" (Netflix)

Tzi Ma

"Mulan" (Walt Disney Pictures)

Charles Dance

"Mank" (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons

"Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)

Lucas Hedges

"French Exit" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Jeremy Strong

The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

Aldis Hodge †/††

"One Night in Miami..." (Amazon Studios)



ALSO IN CONTENTION :

Robert Pattinson

"Tenet" (Warner Bros.)

Christian Vazquez

"I Carry You With Me" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

Billy Crystal

"Standing Up, Falling Down" (Shou! Factory)

Richard E. Grant

"Everybody's Talking About Jamie" (20th Century Studios)

Oscar Isaac

"Dune." (Warner Bros.)

Bo Burnham †

"Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)

Caleb Landry Jones

"The Outpost" (Screen Media Films)

Orion Lee

"First Cow" (A24)

Matthew Macfadyen

"The Assistant" (Bleecker Street)



MORE AWARDS CONTENDERS :

James Corden

"The Prom" (Netflix)

Michael Stuhlbarg

"Shirley" (Neon)

Tom Burke

"Mank" (Netflix)

David Alvarez

"West Side Story" (20th Century Studios)

Colman Domingo †

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)

Brian Dennehy

"Driveways" (FilmRise)

Hugh Laurie

"The Personal History of David Copperfield" (Searchlight Pictures)

J.K. Simmons

"Palm Springs" (Hulu/Neon)

Richard Jenkins

"Kajillionaire" (Focus Features)

Graham Greene

"Antlers" (Searchlight Pictures)



UNRANKED AWARDS CONTENDERS :

Gabriel Basso, “Hillbilly Elegy” (Netflix)†

“Hillbilly Elegy” (Netflix)† Steve Buscemi, “The King of Staten Island” (Universal Pictures)

“The King of Staten Island” (Universal Pictures) Willem Dafoe, “The Card Counter” (Focus Features)

“The Card Counter” (Focus Features) Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton” (Disney Plus)†

“Hamilton” (Disney Plus)† Idris Elba, “Concrete Cowboy” (No U.S. Distribution)†

“Concrete Cowboy” (No U.S. Distribution)† Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton” (Disney Plus)†

“Hamilton” (Disney Plus)† Armie Hammer, “Death on the Nile” (20th Century Studios)

“Death on the Nile” (20th Century Studios) Christopher Jackson, “Hamilton” (Disney Plus)†

“Hamilton” (Disney Plus)† Richard Jenkins, “The Humans” (A24)†

“The Humans” (A24)† Quest Love, “Soul” (Pixar)

“Soul” (Pixar) Richard Madden, “Eternals” (Marvel Studios)

“Eternals” (Marvel Studios) Kumail Nanjiani, “Eternals” (Marvel Studios)

“Eternals” (Marvel Studios) Woody Norman, “C’mon C’mon” (A24)†

“C’mon C’mon” (A24)† Leslie Odom, Jr., “Hamilton” (Disney Plus)†/††

“Hamilton” (Disney Plus)†/†† Chris Pine, “Wonder Woman 1984” (Warner Bros.)

“Wonder Woman 1984” (Warner Bros.) Corey Stoll, “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios) Bob Wells, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) Steven Yeun, “The Humans” (A24)†

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners are selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). 17 branches are represented within the near 10,000 person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects, and writers.