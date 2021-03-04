Oscars Predictions: Best Production Design – Can ‘Tenet’ Hold On Through Voting?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

2021 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

UPDATED: Mar. 4, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: The Art Directors Guild gave momentum to “Mulan,” “Promising Young Woman” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” in the production design race. The usual suspects such as “Mank, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Tenet” were among the nominees as well. Some interesting inclusions were “Birds of Prey,” “Pinocchio” and “Wonder Woman 1984” in Fantasy Feature, which interestingly didn’t have “Mulan,” which went into Period Feature. Missing out were Oscar contenders “Emma,” “The Personal History of David Copperfield” and “One Night in Miami.”

PRECURSORS LEADER: “Mank” (Netflix) – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Courtesy of Netflix

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

"Mank" (Netflix)

Donald Graham Burt (production designer), Jan Pascale (set designer) OSCAR HISTORY:

Burt - 1 nomination, 1 win (2008's "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button")

Pascale - 1 nomination (2005's "Good Night, and Good Luck.")

–

DIRECTOR: David Fincher

SYNOPSIS: 1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles.

STARRING: Tom Burke, Lily Collins, Joseph Cross, Charles Dance, Monika Gossman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Jamie McShane, Tuppence Middleton, Toby Leonard Moore, Gary Oldman, Tom Pelphrey, Amanda Seyfried, Sam Troughton "News of the World" (Universal Pictures)

David Crank (production designer), Elizabeth Keenan (set designer) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Paul Greengrass

SYNOPSIS: A Civil War veteran agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home.

STARRING: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Elizabeth Marvel, Mare Winningham, Michael Angelo Covino, Ray McKinnon "Tenet" (Warner Bros.)

Nathan Crowley (production designer), Kathy Lucas (set designer) OSCAR HISTORY:

Crowley - 5 nominations (most recent for 2018's "First Man")

Lucas - 1 nomination (2018's "First Man")

–

DIRECTOR: Christopher Nolan

SYNOPSIS: Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.

STARRING: John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh "Mulan" (Disney Plus)

Grant Major (production designer), Anne Kuljian (set designer) OSCAR HISTORY:

Major - 4 nominations, 1 win (2004's "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King")

–

DIRECTOR: Niki Caro

SYNOPSIS: A young Chinese maiden disguises herself as a male warrior in order to save her father.

STARRING: Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Tzi Ma, Jet Li, Jason Scott Lee, Yosan An, Rosalind Chao "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

Shane Valentino (production designer), Andrew Baseman (set designer) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Aaron Sorkin

SYNOPSIS: The story of 7 people on trial stemming from various charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

STARRING: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, Jeremy Strong

Carey Mulligan stars as “Cassandra” in director Emerald Fennell’s PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN, a Focus Features release.

Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features Courtesy of Focus Features

NEXT IN LINE :

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)

Mark Ricker (production designer), Karen O'Hara and Diana Stoughton (set designer) OSCAR HISTORY:

Ricker - Never nominated

O'Hara - 2 nominations, 1 win (2010's "Alice in Wonderland")

Stoughton - Never nominated

-

DIRECTOR: George C. Wolfe

SYNOPSIS: Chicago, 1927. A recording session. Tensions rise between Ma Rainey, her ambitious horn player and the white management determined to control the uncontrollable "Mother of the Blues". Based on Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's play.

STARRING: Chadwick Boseman, Dusan Brown, Jonny Coyne, Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, Taylour Paige, Michael Potts, Jeremy Shamos, Glynn Turman "Emma." (Focus Features)

Kave Quinn (production designer), Stella Fox (set designer) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Autumn de Wilde

SYNOPSIS: In 1800s England, a well meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friends.

STARRING: Anya Taylor-Joy, Callum Turner, Mia Goth, Josh O'Connor, Johnny Flynn, Tanya Reynolds, Bill Nighy "The Midnight Sky" (Netflix)

Jim Bissell (production designer), John Bush (set designer) OSCAR HISTORY:

Bissell - 1 nomination (2005's "Good Night, and Good Luck.")

Bush - 1 nomination (1999's "Topsy Turvy")

–

DIRECTOR: George Clooney

SYNOPSIS: This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine, a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

STARRING: George Clooney, Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, Tiffany Boone, Caoilinn Springall "Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)

Michael Perry (production designer), Rae Deslich (set designer) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Emerald Fennell

SYNOPSIS: A young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against those who cross her path.

STARRING: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox, Molly Shannon, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Max Greenfield, Alison Brie, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Connie Britton, Chris Lowell, Adam Brody, Sam Richardson "The Personal History of David Copperfield" (Searchlight Pictures)

Cristina Casali (production designer), Charlotte Dirickx (set designer) OSCAR HISTORY:

Casali - Never nominated

Dirickx - 1 nomination (2014's "Mr. Turner")

–

DIRECTOR: Armando Iannucci

SYNOPSIS: A modern take on Charles Dickens's classic tale of a young orphan who is able to triumph over many obstacles.

STARRING: Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, Peter Capaldi, Gwendoline Christie

ELI GOREE stars in ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI.Photo: Patti Perret .Courtesy of Amazon Studios Courtesy of Patti Perret/Amazon

ALSO IN CONTENTION :

"One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios)

Page Buckner (production designer), Janessa Hitsman (set designer) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Regina King

SYNOPSIS: A fictional account of one incredible night in 1964, where four icons of activism, sports and music – Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke – gathered, discussing their roles in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the ’60s.

STARRING: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom, Jr., Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey" (Netflix)

Gavin Bocquet (production designer), Rob Cameron (set designer) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: David E. Talbert

SYNOPSIS: Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.

STARRING: Forest Whitaker, Madelen Mills, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, Ricky Martin, Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose "Ammonite" (Neon)

Sarah Finlay (production designer), Sophie Hervieu (set designer) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Francis Lee

SYNOPSIS: 1840s England, acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter Mary Anning and a young woman sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship, altering both of their lives forever.

STARRING: Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, Fiona Shaw, Gemma Jones, James McArdle "The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Peter Francis, (production designer), Cathy Featherstone (set designer) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Florian Zeller

SYNOPSIS: A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

STARRING: Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Anthony Hopkins, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, Olivia Williams "The Prom" (Netflix)

Jamie Walker McCall (production designer), Gene Serdena (set designer) OSCAR HISTORY:

Walker McCall - Never nominated

Serdena - 2 nominations (2016's "Passengers" and 2013's "Her")

-

DIRECTOR: Ryan Murphy

SYNOPSIS: A troupe of hilariously self-obsessed theater stars swarm into a small conservative Indiana town in support of a high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom.

STARRING: Meryl Streep, Jo Ellen Pellman, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Ariana DeBose, Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells. Tracey Ullman "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (Hulu)

Daniel T. Dorrance (production designer), Pascale Deschênes (set designer) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Lee Daniels

SYNOPSIS: Follows Holiday during her career as she is targeted by the Federal Department of Narcotics with an undercover sting operation led by black Federal Agent Jimmy Fletcher, with whom she had a tumultuous affair.

STARRING: Andra Day, Trevante Rhodes, Natasha Lyonne, Garrett Hedlund, Rob Morgan, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Tyler James Williams "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)

Sam Lisenco (production designer), Rebecca Brown (set designer) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Shaka King

SYNOPSIS: The story of Fred Hampton, Chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, and his fateful betrayal by FBI informant William O'Neal.

STARRING: Lakeith Stanfield, Daniel Kaluuya, Dominique Fishback, Jesse Plemons, Martin Sheen, Dominique Thorne, Algee Smith, Lil Rel Howery, Jermaine Fowler "First Cow" (A24)

Anthony Gasparro (production designer), Vanessa Knoll (set designer) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Kelly Reichardt

SYNOPSIS: A skilled cook has traveled west and joined a group of fur trappers in Oregon, though he only finds true connection with a Chinese immigrant also seeking his fortune. Soon the two collaborate on a successful business.

STARRING: John Magaro, Orion Lee "Greyhound" (Apple TV Plus)

David Crank (production designer), Leonard R. Spears (set designer) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Aaron Schneider

SYNOPSIS: Several months after the U.S. entry into World War II, an inexperienced U.S. Navy commander must lead an Allied convoy being stalked by a German submarine wolf pack.

STARRING:Tom Hanks, Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham, Matt Helm, Rob Morgan, Travis Quentin "Radioactive" (Amazon Studios)

Michael Carlin (production designer), Robert Wischhusen-Hayes (set designer) OSCAR HISTORY:

Carlin - 1 nomination (2008's "The Duchess")

Wischhusen-Hayes - Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Marjane Satrapi

SYNOPSIS: It tells the true story of Marie Curie and her Nobel Prize-winning work that changed the world.

STARRING: Rosamund Pike, Sam Riley, Katherine Parkinson, Sian Brooke, Aneurin Barnard, Simon Russell Beale, Anya Taylor-Joy

