Oscars Predictions: Best Picture – ‘Nomadland’ and ‘One Night in Miami’ Land at Venice and TIFF

UPDATED: Sept. 17, 2020 (Pre-Season)

Venice and TIFF dropped a few Oscar contenders and kicked off the season. “Nomadland” and “One Night in Miami” received very high praise while “Ammonite” received a mixed bag of notices but there’s still a ways to go. “Pieces of a Woman” was picked up by Netflix and could spoil the party. Many studios are still waiting to see how the pandemic unfolds before making a decision to date or remove their films from the eligibility calendar. There are also some films that are finished and weren’t expected to drop, that just might in the end. We’re off to the races.

† = no release date scheduled / could be delayed / may not be eligible

†† = could be campaigned in lead or supporting categories / original or adapted screenplay categories

"Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)

Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Chloé Zhao (producers)

"Mank" (Netflix)

David Fincher, Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski (producers)

"Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)†

Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King (producers)

"One Night in Miami..." (Amazon Studios)†

Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Jody Klein (producers)

"West Side Story" (20th Century Studios)

Kristie Macosko Krieger, Kevin McCollum, Steven Spielberg (producers)

"The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Philippe Carcassonne, Simon Friend, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt, Christophe Spadone (producers)

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)†

Todd Black, Denzel Washington, Dany Wolf (producers)

"News of the World" (Universal Pictures)

Elizabeth Gabler, Gary Goetzman, Gregory Goodman, Tom Hanks, Gail Mutrux (producers)

"Soul" (Pixar)

Dana Murray (producer)

"Minari" (A24)

Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Christina Oh (producers)



"Dune" (Warner Bros.)

Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo Jr., Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve (producers)

"On the Rocks" (Apple Plus/Neon)

Sofia Coppola, Youree Henley (producers)

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

Stuart M. Besser, Matt Jackson, Marc Platt, Tyler Thompson (producers)

"The White Tiger" (Netflix)†

Ramin Bahrani, Mukul Deora (producers)

"Ammonite" (Neon)

Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly (producers)

"Hillbilly Elegy" (Netflix)

Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Erica Huggins, Karen Lunder (producers)

"Respect" (United Artists Releasing)

Scott Bernstein, Harvey Mason Jr. (producers)

"Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix)

Jon Kilik, Spike Lee, Beatriz Levin, Lloyd Levin (producers)

"The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (Paramount Pictures)†

Lee Daniels, Jordan Fudge, Tucker Tooley, Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Pamela Oas Williams (producers)

"Pieces of a Woman" (Netflix)

Ashley Levinson, Aaron Ryder, Kevin Turen (producers)



"The Midnight Sky" (Netflix)†

George Clooney, Grant Heslov (producers)

"No Time To Die" (United Artists Releasing)

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli (producers)

"Herself" (Amazon Studios)†

Rory Gilmartin, Ed Guiney, Sharon Horgan (producers)

"Onward" (Pixar)

Kori Rae (producer)

"First Cow" (A24)

Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino, Anish Savjani (producers)

"The Invisible Man" (Universal Pictures)

Jason Blum, Kylie du Fresne (producers)

"Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios)

Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche, Bill Benz, Cathy Benz (producers)

"The Assistant" (Bleecker Street)

Kitty Green, James Schamus, Scott Macaulay, P. Jennifer Dana, Ross Jacobson (producers)

"Wander Darkly" (Lionsgate)†

Lynette Howell Taylor, Samantha Housman, Monica Levinson, Shivani Rawat (producers)

"The Outpost" (Screen Media Films)

Paul Michael Merryman, Paul Tamasy, Marc Frydman, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, Les Weldon (producers)



"Everybody's Talking About Jamie" (20th Century Studios)

Arnon Milchan, Mark Herbert, Peter Carlton (producers)

"The Climb" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Michael Angelo Covino, Noah Lang, Kyle Marvin (producers)

"The Personal History of David Copperfield" (Searchlight Pictures)

Armando Iannucci, Kevin Loader (producers)

"Happiest Season" (Sony Pictures)

Marty Bowen, Isaac Klausner (producers)

"Let Them All Talk" (Warner Bros.)†

Gregory Jacobs (producer)

"Death on the Nile" (20th Century Studios)

Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, Simon Kinberg, Ridley Scott, Mark Gordon, Kevin J. Walshers (producers)

"Miss Juneteenth" (Vertical Entertainment)

Toby Halbrooks, Tim Headington, Jeanie Igoe, James M. Johnston, Theresa Page, Neil Creque Williams (producers)

"The King of Staten Island" (Universal Pictures)

Judd Apatow, Barry Mendel (producers)

"The Glorias" (Roadside Attractions)

Lynn Hendee, Alex Saks, Julie Taymor (producers)

"The Humans" (A24)†

Eli Bush, Scott Rudin (producers)



† = no release date scheduled / could be delayed / may not be eligible

†† = could be campaigned in lead or supporting categories / original or adapted screenplay categories

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners are selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). 17 branches are represented within the near 10,000 person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects, and writers.