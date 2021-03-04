Oscars Predictions: Best Original Screenplay – Globes Go For Sorkin, Solidifying Frontrunner Status In Screenplay

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: Sorkin may be the most nominated screenwriter at the Golden Globes, with eight of his nine feature scripts garnering nominations, with the exception of “Malice” (1993)., but Oscars is something different. While he feels definitively safe for a nomination, this is very much a race where anyone can turn it around at any moment (i.e., “Jojo Rabbit” at BAFTA last year). “Promising Young Woman” can pull this off with a WGA win while “Minari” can take SAG ensemble, and move things in its direction. “Sound of Metal” could be a late breaker and who knows what “Judas and the Black Messiah” has up its sleeve.

WATCH RECOMMENDATIONS BEFORE VOTING: “Miss Juneteenth” (Vertical Entertainment), “On the Rocks” (A24/Apple TV Plus), “Farewell Amor” (IFC Films), “Another Round” (Samuel Goldwyn Films), “The Forty-Year-Old Version” (Netflix), “The Climb” (Sony Pictures Classics), “The Assistant” (Bleecker Street), “Supernova” (Bleecker Street), “Happiest Season” (Hulu), “Onward” (Pixar), “Palmer” (Apple TV Plus)

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features) – Emerald Fennell

Carey Mulligan stars as “Cassandra” in director Emerald Fennell’s PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN, a Focus Features release.

Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features Courtesy of Focus Features

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

Aaron Sorkin OSCAR HISTORY:

(2017) - "Molly's Game" - best adapted screenplay

(2011) - "Moneyball" - best adapted screenplay

(2010) - "The Social Network" - best adapted screenplay - WINNER

DIRECTOR: Aaron Sorkin

SYNOPSIS: The story of 7 people on trial stemming from various charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

STARRING: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, Jeremy Strong "Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)

Emerald Fennell OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

DIRECTOR: Emerald Fennell

SYNOPSIS: A young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against those who cross her path.

STARRING: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox, Molly Shannon, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Max Greenfield, Alison Brie, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Connie Britton, Chris Lowell, Adam Brody, Sam Richardson "Minari" (A24)

Lee Isaac Chung OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

DIRECTOR: Lee Isaac Chung

SYNOPSIS: A Korean family moves to Arkansas to start a farm in the 1980s.

STARRING: Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Alan S. Kim, Yuh-jung Youn, Will Patton "Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios)

Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

DIRECTOR: Darius Marder

SYNOPSIS: A heavy-metal drummer's life is thrown into freefall when he begins to lose his hearing.

STARRING: Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Mathieu Almaric, Lauren Ridloff "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros)

Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

DIRECTOR: Shaka King

SYNOPSIS: The story of Fred Hampton, Chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, and his fateful betrayal by FBI informant William O'Neal.

STARRING: Lakeith Stanfield, Daniel Kaluuya, Dominique Fishback, Jesse Plemons, Martin Sheen, Dominique Thorne, Algee Smith, Lil Rel Howery, Jermaine Fowler

"Mank" (Netflix)

Jack Fincher OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: David Fincher

SYNOPSIS: 1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles.

STARRING: Tom Burke, Lily Collins, Joseph Cross, Charles Dance, Monika Gossman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Jamie McShane, Tuppence Middleton, Toby Leonard Moore, Gary Oldman, Tom Pelphrey, Amanda Seyfried, Sam Troughton "Soul" (Pixar)

Pete Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers OSCAR HISTORY:

(2015) - "Inside Out" - best animated feature (WINNER) and best original screenplay

(2009) - "Up" - best animated feature (WINNER) and best original screenplay

(2008) - "WALL-E" - best original screenplay

(2002) - "Mike's New Car" - best animated short

(2001) - "Monster's Inc." - best animated feature

(1995) - "Toy Story" - best original screenplay

DIRECTOR: Sofia Coppola

SYNOPSIS: A young mother reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York.

STARRING: Rashida Jones, Bill Murray, Marlon Wayans, Jessica Henwick, Jenny Slate "Palm Springs" (Hulu/Neon)

Andy Siara OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Max Barbakow

SYNOPSIS: When carefree Nyles and reluctant maid of honor Sarah have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated as they are unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.

STARRING: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons, Peter Gallagher, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" (Focus Features)

Eliza Hittman OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Eliza Hittman

SYNOPSIS: Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn and her cousin Skylar embark across state lines from rural Pennsylvania to New York City on a fraught journey of friendship, bravery and compassion.

STARRING: Sidney Flanigan, Talia Ryder, Théodore Pellerin "The Forty-Year-Old Version" (Netflix)

Radha Blank OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Radha Blank

SYNOPSIS: Radha is a down-on-her-luck NY playwright, who is desperate for a breakthrough before 40. Reinventing herself as rapper RadhaMUSPrime, she vacillates between the worlds of Hip Hop and theater in order to find her true voice.

STARRING: Radha Blank, Peter Kim, Oswin Benjamin, Imani Lewis, Antonio Ortiz, Haskiri Velazquez, T.J. Atoms

(from left) Claire Carlin (Maude Apatow) and Scott Carlin (Pete Davidson) in “The King of Staten Island,” directed by Judd Apatow. Photo credit: Mary Cybulski / Ll

"Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix)

Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee OSCAR HISTORY:

(2018) - "BlacKkKlansman" - best adapted screenplay (Lee, Willmott), director and picture (Lee)

(2016) - Honorary Award - WINNER

(1997) - "4 Little Girls" - best documentary feature (Lee)

(1989) - "Do the Right Thing" - best original screenplay (Lee)

–

DIRECTOR: Spike Lee

SYNOPSIS: Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide.

STARRING: Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Jonathan Majors, Chadwick Boseman, Isiah Witlock, Jr,, Norm Lewis "On the Rocks" (A24/Apple TV Plus)

Sofia Coppola OSCAR HISTORY: 3 nominations, 1 win

(2003) - "Lost in Translation" - best picture, director, original screenplay (WINNER)

–

DIRECTOR: Sofia Coppola

SYNOPSIS: A young mother reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York.

STARRING: Rashida Jones, Bill Murray, Marlon Wayans, Jessica Henwick, Jenny Slate "Another Round" (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Thomas Vinterberg, Tobias Lindholm OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Thomas Vinterberg

SYNOPSIS: Four friends, all high school teachers, test a theory that they will improve their lives by maintaining a constant level of alcohol in their blood.

STARRING: Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang "The King of Staten Island" (Universal Pictures)

Judd Apatow, Pete Davidson, Dave Sirus OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Judd Apatow

SYNOPSIS: Scott has been a case of arrested development since his firefighter dad died. He spends his days smoking weed and dreaming of being a tattoo artist until events force him to grapple with his grief and take his first steps forward in life.

STARRING: Pete Davidson, Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, Steve Buscemi, Bel Powley "The Assistant" (Bleecker Street)

Kitty Green OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Kitty Green

STARRING: Julia Garner, Matthew Macfadyen, Kristein Froseth, Clara Wong

STARRING: Julia Garner, Matthew Macfadyen, Kristein Froseth, Clara Wong "Miss Juneteenth" (Vertical Entertainment)

Channing Godfrey Peoples OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Channing Godfrey Peoples

SYNOPSIS: A former beauty queen and single mom prepares her rebellious teenage daughter for the "Miss Juneteenth" pageant.

STARRING: Nicole Beharie, Kendrick Sampson, Alexis Chikaeze, Lori Hayes "Ammonite" (Neon)

Francis Lee OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Francis Lee

SYNOPSIS: 1840s England, acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter Mary Anning and a young woman sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship, altering both of their lives forever.

STARRING: Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, Fiona Shaw, Gemma Jones, James McArdle "The Climb" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Michael Angelo Covino, Kyle Marvin OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Michael Angelo Covino

SYNOPSIS: A look at the friendship between two guys that spans over many years.

STARRING: Michael Angelo Covino, Kyle Marvin, Gayle Rankin "Land" (Focus Features)

Jesse Chatham, Erin Dignam OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Robin Wright

SYNOPSIS: A bereaved woman seeks out a new life, off the grid in Wyoming.

STARRING: Robin Wright, Demián Bichir, Sarah Dawn Pledge "Saint Maud" (A24)

Rose Glass OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Rose Glass

SYNOPSIS: Follows a pious nurse who becomes dangerously obsessed with saving the soul of her dying patient.

STARRING: Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle, Lily Knight

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. The most awarded films in Oscar history are “Ben-Hur,” “Titanic” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” at 11 statuettes. The most nominated films in Academy history are “All About Eve,” “Titanic” and “La La Land” at 14. “La La Land” is the only film of the three to have lost best picture. The biggest Oscar “losers,” meaning most nominated and walk away with zero awards, are 1977’s “The Turning Point” and 1985’s “The Color Purple” at 11 each. Woody Allen has the most wins in original screenplay with three and nominations at 16. Charles Brackett, Paddy Chayefsky, Quentin Tarantino and Billy Wilder have all won twice. Federico Fellini is the second most nominated writer with six nominations.

