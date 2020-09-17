Oscars Predictions: Best Original Score – Double Dose of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on the Horizon?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

The race for original score is always exciting as it is frustrating because we await the inevitable and shocking disqualifications from the music branch. Not sure what will happen this year but we seem to have quite a few composers who have the potential for multiple nominations including Oscar-winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Terence Blanchard and Hans Zimmer.

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

"Soul" (Pixar)

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

"Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)

Ludovico Einaudi

"Dune" (Warner Bros.)

Hans Zimmer

"Ammonite" (Neon)

Volker Bertelmann, Dustin O'Halloran

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

Daniel Pemberton



NEXT IN LINE CONTENDERS :

"Mank" (Netflix)†

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

"One Night in Miami..." (Amazon Studios)†

Terence Blanchard

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)†

Brandon Marsalis

"News of the World" (Universal Pictures)

James Newton Howard

"Respect" (United Artists Releasing)

Kris Bowers



TOP-TIER AWARDS CONTENDERS :

"The Midnight Sky" (Netflix)†

Alexandre Desplat

"Over the Moon" (Netflix)

Steven Price

"Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix)

Terence Blanchard

"The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (Paramount Pictures)

Kris Bowers

"Tenet" (Warner Bros.)

Ludwig Göransson

"The Glorias" (Roadside Attractions)

Elliot Goldenthal

"Eternals" (Marvel Studios)

Ramin Djawadi

"The White Tiger" (Netflix)

Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans

"No Time to Die" (United Artists Releasing)

Hans Zimmer

"Onward" (Pixar)

Jeff Danna, Mychael Danna



ALSO IN CONTENTION :

"Minari" (A24)

Emile Mosseri

"Wonder Woman 1984" (Warner Bros.)

Hans Zimmer

"The Outpost" (Screen Media Films)

Larry Groupé

"The Personal History of David Copperfield" (Searchlight Pictures)

Christopher Willis

"Death on the Nile" (20th Century Studios)

Patrick Doyle

"The King of Staten Island" (Universal Pictures)

Michael Andrews

"I'm Thinking of Ending Things" (Netflix)

Jay Wadley

"Hillbilly Elegy" (Netflix)†

David Fleming, Hans Zimmer

"Antlers" (Searchlight Pictures)

Javier Naverrete

"Arkansas" (Lionsgate)

Devendra Banhart



UNRANKED AWARDS CONTENDERS :

"Bad Hair" (Hulu) – Kris Bowers

(Hulu) – Kris Bowers "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn" (Warner Bros.) – Daniel Pemberton

(Warner Bros.) – Daniel Pemberton "Black Widow" (Marvel Studios) – Lorne Balfe†

(Marvel Studios) – Lorne Balfe† "Connected" (Sony Pictures) – Mark Mothersbaugh

(Sony Pictures) – Mark Mothersbaugh "Deep Water" (20th Century Studios) – Marcelo Zarvos

(20th Century Studios) – Marcelo Zarvos "Emma." (Focus Features) – David Schweitzer, Isobel Waller-Bridge

(Focus Features) – David Schweitzer, Isobel Waller-Bridge "Palm Springs" (Hulu/Neon) – Matthew Compton

(Hulu/Neon) – Matthew Compton "Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features) – Anthony Willis†

(Focus Features) – Anthony Willis† "Radioactive" (Amazon Studios) – Evgueni Galperine, Sacha Galperine

(Amazon Studios) – Evgueni Galperine, Sacha Galperine "Shirley" (Neon) – Tamar-kali

(Neon) – Tamar-kali "Wendy" (Searchlight Pictures) – Dan Romer, Benh Zeitlin

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners are selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). 17 branches are represented within the near 10,000 person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects, and writers.