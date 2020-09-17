Oscars Predictions: Best Film Editing – Chloé Zhao Looking to Emulate Alfonso Cuarón?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE COLLECTIVE.

2021 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:

BEST FILM EDITING

Chloé Zhao is playing multiple roles for impeccably crafted “Nomadland” and break some records if the film continues and builds the way it has following its TIFF and Venice debut. Alfonso Cuarón won editing the same year he also won best director for “Gravity.” There are legends in the mix this year to offer up a competitive landscape including frequent Spielberg collaborator Michael Kahn, pacemaking setter William Goldenberg and the gifted Kirk Baxter.

† = no release date scheduled / could be delayed / may not be eligible

†† = could be campaigned in lead or supporting categories / original or adapted screenplay categories

"Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)

Chloé Zhao

"Mank" (Netflix)

Kirk Baxter

"News of the World" (Universal Pictures)

William Goldenberg

"West Side Story" (20th Century Studios)

Sarah Broshar, Michael Kahn

"One Night in Miami..." (Amazon Studios)†

Tariq Anwar



"Dune" (Warner Bros.)

Joe Walker

"The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Yorgos Lamprinos

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)†

Andrew Mondshein

"Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)†

Kristan Sprague

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

Alan Baumgarten



"Minari" (A24)†

Harry Yoon

"No Time to Die" (United Artists Releasing)

Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

"Respect" (United Artists Releasing)

Avril Beukes

"Eternals" (Marvel Studios)

Dylan Tichenor, Craig Wood

"Tenet" (Warner Bros.)

Jennifer Lame

"Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)†

Frédéric Thoraval

"The White Tiger" (Netflix)†

Tim Streeto

"Herself" (Amazon Studios)†

Rebecca Lloyd

"The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (Paramount Pictures)

Jay Rabinowitz

"Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix)

Adam Gough



"On the Rocks" (A24/Apple TV Plus)

Sally Flack

"Wonder Woman 1984" (Warner Bros.)

Richard Pearson

"Mulan" (Walt Disney Pictures)

David Coulson

"Hillbilly Elegy" (Netflix)†

James Wilcox

"Ammonite" (Neon)

Chris Wyatt

"French Exit" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Hilda Rasula

"The Midnight Sky" (Netflix)†

Stephen Mirrione

"Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix)

Donna Berwick

"I'm Thinking of Ending Things" (Netflix)

Robert Frazen

"Palm Springs" (Hulu/Neon)

Andrew Dickler, Matt Friedman



The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners are selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). 17 branches are represented within the near 10,000 person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects, and writers.