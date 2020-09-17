Oscars Predictions: Best Director – Largest Landscape of Female Directors Vying for Awards Attention

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE COLLECTIVE.

2021 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:

BEST DIRECTOR

UPDATED: Sept. 17, 2020 (Pre-Season)

It’s coming up on 12 years since Kathryn Bigelow made history as the first and only woman to win best director at the Oscars. This year, there’s an unprecedented amount of women in contention with Regina King and Chloé Zhao getting huge boosts out of TIFF and Venice. Navigating COVID will be tough so there are some filmmakers that can make late-breaking noise or some default choices could bubble their way to the top. If King goes the distance this season to a nomination, she would be not only the first Black woman to be nominated for best director, but also the first Oscar-winning actor to be nominated for director following their acting win. Imagine that she could achieve what icons like Laurence Olivier, Barbra Streisand, Sean Penn and Denzel Washington could not in their trip to the directing chair.

† = no release date scheduled / could be delayed / may not be eligible

†† = could be campaigned in lead or supporting categories / original or adapted screenplay categories

Photo courtesy of Amazon Studios

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

Chloé Zhao

"Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)

David Fincher

"Mank" (Netflix)

Shaka King †

"Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)

Regina King †

"One Night in Miami..." (Amazon Studios)

Florian Zeller

"The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)



Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. / Image credit by Chia Bella James

NEXT IN LINE CONTENDERS :

Steven Spielberg

"West Side Story" (20th Century Studios)

Denis Villeneuve

"Dune" (Warner Bros.)

Paul Greengrass

"News of the World" (Universal Pictures)

George C. Wolfe †

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)

Lee Isaac Chung †

"Minari" (A24)



Photo by Niko Tavernise/NETFLIX © 2020

TOP-TIER AWARDS CONTENDERS :

Sofia Coppola

"On the Rocks" (A24/Apple TV Plus)

Ramin Bahrani †

"The White Tiger" (Netflix)

Aaron Sorkin

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

Ron Howard

"Hillbilly Elegy" (Netflix)

Francis Lee

"Ammonite" (Neon)

Liesl Tommy

"Respect" (United Artists Releasing)

Spike Lee

"Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix)

Lee Daniels †

"The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (Paramount Pictures)

Kornél Mundruczó †

"Pieces of a Woman" (Netflix)

Christopher Nolan

"Tenet" (Warner Bros.)



Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.

ALSO IN CONTENTION :

Niki Caro

"Mulan" (Disney Plus)

Pete Docter

"Soul" (Pixar)

Patty Jenkins

"Wonder Woman 1984" (Warner Bros.)

Azazel Jacobs

"French Exit" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Charlie Kaufman

"I'm Thinking of Ending Things" (Netflix)

Eliza Hittman

"Never Rarely Sometimes Always" (Focus Features)

Julia Hart †

"I'm Your Woman" (Amazon Studios)

Emerald Fennell †

"Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)

George Clooney †

"The Midnight Sky" (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao

"Eternals" (Marvel Studios)



Photo courtesy of United Artists Releasing/MGM

MORE AWARDS CONTENDERS :

Phyllida Lloyd †

"Herself" (Amazon Studios)

Darius Marder

"Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios)

Kitty Green

"The Assistant" (Bleecker Street)

Steven Soderbergh †

"Let Them All Talk" (Warner Bros.)

Cary Joji Fukunaga

"No Time to Die" (Lionsgate)

Kelly Reichardt

"First Cow" (A24)

Armando Iannucci

"The Personal History of David Copperfield" (Searchlight Pictures)

Judd Apatow

"The King of Staten Island" (Universal Pictures)

Rod Lurie

"The Outpost" (Screen Media Films)

Channing Godfrey Peoples

"Miss Juneteenth" (Vertical Entertainment)



Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

UNRANKED AWARDS CONTENDERS :

Max Barbakow, “Palm Springs” (Hulu/Neon)

“Palm Springs” (Hulu/Neon) Radha Blank, “The Forty-Year-Old-Version” (Netflix)

“The Forty-Year-Old-Version” (Netflix) Janicza Bravo, “Zola” (A24)†

“Zola” (A24)† Jonathan Buttrell, “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” (20th Century Studios)

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” (20th Century Studios) Scott Cooper, “Antlers” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Antlers” (Searchlight Pictures) Michael Angelo Covino, “The Climb” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“The Climb” (Sony Pictures Classics) Autumn de Wilde, “Emma.” (Focus Features)

“Emma.” (Focus Features) Clea DuVall, “Happiest Season” (Netflix)

“Happiest Season” (Netflix) Heidi Ewing, “I Carry You With Me” (Sony Pictures)

“I Carry You With Me” (Sony Pictures) Coky Giedroyc, “How to Build a Girl” (IFC Films)

“How to Build a Girl” (IFC Films) Rebecca Hall, “Passing” (No U.S. Distribution)†

“Passing” (No U.S. Distribution)† Miranda July, “Kajillionaire” (Focus Features)

“Kajillionaire” (Focus Features) Thomas Kail, “Hamilton” (Disney Plus)†

“Hamilton” (Disney Plus)† Glen Keane, “Over the Moon” (Netflix)

“Over the Moon” (Netflix) Stephen Karam, “The Humans” (A24)†

“The Humans” (A24)† Tom McCarthy, “Stillwater” (Focus Features)†

“Stillwater” (Focus Features)† Theodore Melfi, “The Starling” (Netflix)†

“The Starling” (Netflix)† Tara Miele, “Wander Darkly” (Lionsgate)

“Wander Darkly” (Lionsgate) Ryan Murphy, “The Prom” (Netflix)

“The Prom” (Netflix) Gavin O'Connor, “The Way Back” (Warner Bros.)

“The Way Back” (Warner Bros.) Marjane Satrapi, “Radioactive” (Amazon Studios)

“Radioactive” (Amazon Studios) Dan Scanlon, “Onward” (Pixar)

“Onward” (Pixar) Aaron Schneider, “Greyhound” (Apple TV Plus)

“Greyhound” (Apple TV Plus) Paul Schrader, “The Card Counter” (Focus Features)†

“The Card Counter” (Focus Features)† Ricky Straub, “Concrete Cowboy” (No U.S. Distribution)†

“Concrete Cowboy” (No U.S. Distribution)† Julie Taymor, “The Glorias” (Roadside Attractions)

“The Glorias” (Roadside Attractions) Leigh Whannell, “The Invisible Man” (Universal Pictures)

“The Invisible Man” (Universal Pictures) Benh Zeitlin, “Wendy” (Searchlight Pictures)

† = no release date scheduled / could be delayed / may not be eligible

†† = could be campaigned in lead or supporting categories / original or adapted screenplay categories

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners are selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). 17 branches are represented within the near 10,000 person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects, and writers.