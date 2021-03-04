Oscars Predictions: Best Costume Design – ‘One Night in Miami’ Is One of Many 1960s Threads Eyeing AMPAS

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

UPDATED: Mar. 4, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: “One Night in Miami” is having a resurgence after being in the race and trying to sustain since the Venice Film Festival at the end of last summer. Ann Roth is on her way to becoming the oldest nominee of all-time for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and the critical leader “Emma.” looks to be in a good position for a slot. We should start looking for some outside the box choices like “Mad Max: Fury Road” winner Jenny Beavan, who worked on “Doolittle.” Can Mark Bridges (“News of the World”) stay in the race? Can “Mulan” hold on to the moment its having with the tech branches? Are AMPAS cool enough to recognize the greatness of “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar?” Six days of voting ahead.

WATCH RECOMMENDATIONS BEFORE VOTING: “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros), “The Personal History of David Copperfield” (Searchlight Pictures), “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features), “Ammonite” (Neon), “I’m No Longer Here” (Netflix)

“Emma.” (Focus Features) – Alexandra Byrne

“Mulan” streamed on Disney Plus, eschewing cinemas. Jasin Boland..© 2019 Disney Enterprises

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)

Ann Roth (costume designer) OSCAR HISTORY: 4 nominations, 1 win (1996's "The English Patient")

DIRECTOR: George C. Wolfe

SYNOPSIS: Chicago, 1927. A recording session. Tensions rise between Ma Rainey, her ambitious horn player and the white management determined to control the uncontrollable "Mother of the Blues". Based on Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's play.

STARRING: Chadwick Boseman, Dusan Brown, Jonny Coyne, Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, Taylour Paige, Michael Potts, Jeremy Shamos, Glynn Turman "Emma." (Focus Features)

Alexandra Byrne (costume designer) OSCAR HISTORY: 5 nominations, 1 win (2007's "Elizabeth: The Golden Age")

DIRECTOR: Autumn de Wilde

SYNOPSIS: In 1800s England, a well meaning but selfish young woman meddles in the love lives of her friends.

STARRING: Anya Taylor-Joy, Callum Turner, Mia Goth, Josh O'Connor, Johnny Flynn, Tanya Reynolds, Bill Nighy "Mank" (Netflix)

Trish Summerville (costume designer) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

DIRECTOR: David Fincher

SYNOPSIS: 1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles.

STARRING: Tom Burke, Lily Collins, Joseph Cross, Charles Dance, Monika Gossman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Jamie McShane, Tuppence Middleton, Toby Leonard Moore, Gary Oldman, Tom Pelphrey, Amanda Seyfried, Sam Troughton "Mulan" (Walt Disney Pictures)

Bina Daigeler (costume designer) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

DIRECTOR: Niki Caro

SYNOPSIS: A young Chinese maiden disguises herself as a male warrior in order to save her father.

STARRING: Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Tzi Ma, Jet Li, Jason Scott Lee, Yosan An, Rosalind Chao "One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios)

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck (costume designer) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

DIRECTOR: Regina King

SYNOPSIS: A fictional account of one incredible night in 1964, where four icons of activism, sports and music – Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke – gathered, discussing their roles in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the ’60s.

STARRING: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom, Jr., Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson

"News of the World" (Universal Pictures)

Mark Bridges (costume designer) OSCAR HISTORY: 4 nominations, 2 wins (2011's "The Artist" and 2017's "Phantom Thread")

DIRECTOR: Paul Greengrass

SYNOPSIS: A Civil War veteran agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home.

STARRING: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Elizabeth Marvel, Mare Winningham, Michael Angelo Covino, Ray McKinnon "Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)

Nancy Steiner (costume designer) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Emerald Fennell

SYNOPSIS: A young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against those who cross her path.

STARRING: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox, Molly Shannon, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Max Greenfield, Alison Brie, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Connie Britton, Chris Lowell, Adam Brody, Sam Richardson "Judas and the Black Messiah" (HBO Max/Warner Bros.)

Charlese Antoinette Jones (costume designer) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

DIRECTOR: Shaka King

SYNOPSIS: The story of Fred Hampton, Chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, and his fateful betrayal by FBI informant William O'Neal.

STARRING: Lakeith Stanfield, Daniel Kaluuya, Dominique Fishback, Jesse Plemons, Martin Sheen, Dominique Thorne, Algee Smith, Lil Rel Howery, Jermaine Fowler "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey" (Netflix)

Michael Wilkinson (costume designer) OSCAR HISTORY: 1 nomination (2013's "American Hustle")

–

DIRECTOR: David E. Talbert

SYNOPSIS: Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.

STARRING: Forest Whitaker, Madelen Mills, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, Ricky Martin, Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose "Doolittle" (Universal Pictures)

Jenny Beavan (costume designer) OSCAR HISTORY: 10 nominations, 2 wins (1986's "A Room with a View" and 2016's "Mad Max: Fury Road")

DIRECTOR: Stephen Gaghan

SYNOPSIS: A physician who can talk to animals embarks on an adventure to find a legendary island with a young apprentice and a crew of strange pets.

STARRING: Robert Downey Jr, Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent, Jessie Buckley, Emma Thompson, Harry Collett, John Cena, Rami Malek, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez

Kristen Wig as Star and Annie Mumolo as Barb in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Photo Credit: Cate Cameron Cate Cameron/Lionsgate

"Ammonite" (Neon)

Michael O'Connor (costume designer) OSCAR HISTORY: 3 nominations, 1 win (2008's "The Duchess")

–

DIRECTOR: Francis Lee

SYNOPSIS: 1840s England, acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter Mary Anning and a young woman sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship, altering both of their lives forever.

STARRING: Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, Fiona Shaw, Gemma Jones, James McArdle "The Glorias" (Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment)

Sandy Powell (costume designer) OSCAR HISTORY: 15 nominations, 3 wins (1998's "Shakespeare in Love," 2004's "The Aviator" and 2009's "The Young Victoria")

–

DIRECTOR: Julie Taymor

SYNOPSIS: The story of feminist icon Gloria Steinem's itinerant childhood and its influence on her life as a writer, activist and organizer for women's rights worldwide.

STARRING: Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Timothy Hutton, Lorraine Toussaint, Janelle Monáe, Bette Midler "Pinocchio" (Roadside Attractions)

Massimo Cantini Parrini (costume designer) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Matteo Garrone

SYNOPSIS: Old woodcarver Geppetto's puppet creation, Pinocchio, magically comes to life with dreams of becoming a real boy. Easily led astray, Pinocchio tumbles from one misadventure to another as he is tricked, kidnapped and chased by bandits.

STARRING: Roberto Benigni, Federico Ielapi, Rocco Papaleo "The Prom" (Netflix)

Lou Eyrich (costume designer) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

DIRECTOR: Ryan Murphy

SYNOPSIS: A troupe of hilariously self-obsessed theater stars swarm into a small conservative Indiana town in support of a high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom.

STARRING: Meryl Streep, Jo Ellen Pellman, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Ariana DeBose, Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells. Tracey Ullman "The Personal History of David Copperfield" (Searchlight Pictures)

Suzie Harman, Robert Worley (costume designer) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Armando Iannucci

SYNOPSIS: A modern take on Charles Dickens's classic tale of a young orphan who is able to triumph over many obstacles.

STARRING: Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, Peter Capaldi, Gwendoline Christie "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (Hulu)

Paolo Nieddu (costume designer) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Lee Daniels

SYNOPSIS: Follows Holiday during her career as she is targeted by the Federal Department of Narcotics with an undercover sting operation led by black Federal Agent Jimmy Fletcher, with whom she had a tumultuous affair.

STARRING: Andra Day, Trevante Rhodes, Natasha Lyonne, Garrett Hedlund, Rob Morgan, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Tyler James Williams "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

Susan Lyall (costume designer) OSCAR HISTORY: 1 nomination (2013's "Nebraska")

–

DIRECTOR: Aaron Sorkin

SYNOPSIS: The story of 7 people on trial stemming from various charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

STARRING: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, Jeremy Strong "Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar" (Lionsgate)

Trayce Gigi Field (costume designer) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Kelly Reichardt

SYNOPSIS: Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time - ever.

STARRING: Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Jamie Dornan "Wonder Woman 1984" (Warner Bros.)

Lindy Hemming (costume designer) OSCAR HISTORY: 1 nomination, 1 win (1999's "Topsy-Turvy")

–

DIRECTOR: Patty Jenkins

SYNOPSIS: Rewind to the 1980s as Wonder Woman's next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

STARRING: Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)" (Warner Bros.)

Erin Benach (costume designer) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

–

DIRECTOR: Cathy Yan

SYNOPSIS: After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord.

STARRING: Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong

