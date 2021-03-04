Oscars Predictions: Best Cinematography – ‘I’m Thinking Of’ Lukasz Zal In the Race Again

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

UPDATED: Mar. 4, 2021

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: Łukasz Żal got into this race for “Cold War” and this category never has just newcomers so expect his work for “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” to make some headway, perhaps even with American Society of Cinematographers. As “The Trial of the Chicago 7” continues to grow in buzz and wins, Phedon Papamichael might muscle his way into the fray as well. Either way, this looks down to the top three for the moment, which would be all first-time nominees – Joshua James Richards (“Nomadland”), Erik Messerschmidt (“Mank”) and Dariusz Wolski (“News of the World”), all of which would be deserving of the statue.

WATCH RECOMMENDATIONS BEFORE VOTING: “The Invisible Man” (Universal Pictures), “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros), “The Midnight Sky” (Netflix), “Over the Moon” (Netflix), “Minari” (A24), “Farewell Amor” (IFC Films), “Saint Frances” (Oscilloscope Labatories)

PRECURSORS LEADER: “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) – Joshua James Richards

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

"Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)

Joshua James Richards (director of photography) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

DIRECTOR: Chloé Zhao

SYNOPSIS: After losing everything in the Great Recession, an old woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

STARRING: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Swankie, Bob Wells "Mank" (Netflix)

Erik Messerschmidt (director of photography) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

DIRECTOR: David Fincher

SYNOPSIS: 1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles.

STARRING: Tom Burke, Lily Collins, Joseph Cross, Charles Dance, Monika Gossman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Jamie McShane, Tuppence Middleton, Toby Leonard Moore, Gary Oldman, Tom Pelphrey, Amanda Seyfried, Sam Troughton "News of the World" (Universal Pictures)

Dariusz Wolski (director of photography) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

DIRECTOR: Paul Greengrass

SYNOPSIS: A Civil War veteran agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home.

STARRING: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Elizabeth Marvel, Mare Winningham, Michael Angelo Covino, Ray McKinnon "I'm Thinking of Ending Things" (Netflix)

Łukasz Żal (director of photography) OSCAR HISTORY: 2 nominations (2013's "Ida" and 2018's "Cold War")

DIRECTOR: Charlie Kaufman

SYNOPSIS: Full of misgivings, a young woman travels with her new boyfriend to his parents' secluded farm. Upon arriving, she comes to question everything she thought she knew about him, and herself.

STARRING: Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, David Thewlis, Toni Collette "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

Phedon Papamichael (director of photography) OSCAR HISTORY: 1 nomination (2013's "Nebraska")

DIRECTOR: Aaron Sorkin

SYNOPSIS: The story of 7 people on trial stemming from various charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

STARRING: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, Jeremy Strong

Chadwick Boseman in “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix) Photo courtesy of Netflix

NEXT IN LINE :

"Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)

Sean Bobbitt (director of photography) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

DIRECTOR: Shaka King

SYNOPSIS: The story of Fred Hampton, Chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, and his fateful betrayal by FBI informant William O'Neal.

STARRING: Lakeith Stanfield, Daniel Kaluuya, Dominique Fishback, Jesse Plemons, Martin Sheen, Dominique Thorne, Algee Smith, Lil Rel Howery, Jermaine Fowler "One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios)

Tami Reiker (director of photography) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

DIRECTOR: Regina King

SYNOPSIS: A fictional account of one incredible night in 1964, where four icons of activism, sports and music – Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke – gathered, discussing their roles in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the ’60s.

STARRING: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom, Jr., Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson "Tenet" (Warner Bros)

Hoyte van Hoytema (director of photography) OSCAR HISTORY: 1 nomination (2017's "Dunkirk")

DIRECTOR: Christopher Nolan

SYNOPSIS: Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.

STARRING: John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh "Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix)

Newton Thomas Sigel (director of photography) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

DIRECTOR: Spike Lee

SYNOPSIS: Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide.

STARRING: Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Jonathan Majors, Chadwick Boseman, Isiah Witlock, Jr,, Norm Lewis "Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)

Benjamin Kračun (director of photography) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

DIRECTOR: Emerald Fennell

SYNOPSIS: A young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against those who cross her path.

STARRING: Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox, Molly Shannon, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Max Greenfield, Alison Brie, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Connie Britton, Chris Lowell, Adam Brody, Sam Richardson

Melissa Lukenbaugh/A24

ALSO IN CONTENTION :

"Minari" (A24)

Lachlan Milne (director of photography) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

DIRECTOR: Lee Isaac Chung

SYNOPSIS: A Korean family moves to Arkansas to start a farm in the 1980s.

STARRING: Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Alan S. Kim, Yuh-jung Youn, Will Patton "First Cow" (A24)

Christopher Blauvelt (director of photography) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

DIRECTOR: Kelly Reichardt

SYNOPSIS: A skilled cook has traveled west and joined a group of fur trappers in Oregon, though he only finds true connection with a Chinese immigrant also seeking his fortune. Soon the two collaborate on a successful business.

STARRING: John Magaro, Orion Lee "The Midnight Sky" (Netflix)

Martin Ruhe (director of photography) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

DIRECTOR: George Clooney

SYNOPSIS: This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine, a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

STARRING: George Clooney, Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, Tiffany Boone, Caoilinn Springall "The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Ben Smithard (director of photography) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

DIRECTOR: Florian Zeller

SYNOPSIS: A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

STARRING: Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Anthony Hopkins, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, Olivia Williams "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)

Tobias A. Schliessler (director of photography) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

DIRECTOR: George C. Wolfe

SYNOPSIS: Chicago, 1927. A recording session. Tensions rise between Ma Rainey, her ambitious horn player and the white management determined to control the uncontrollable "Mother of the Blues". Based on Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's play.

STARRING: Chadwick Boseman, Dusan Brown, Jonny Coyne, Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, Taylour Paige, Michael Potts, Jeremy Shamos, Glynn Turman "Ammonite" (Neon)

Stéphane Fontaine (director of photography) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

DIRECTOR: Francis Lee

SYNOPSIS: 1840s England, acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter Mary Anning and a young woman sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship, altering both of their lives forever.

STARRING: Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, Fiona Shaw, Gemma Jones, James McArdle "Mulan" (Disney Plus)

Mandy Walker (director of photography) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

DIRECTOR: Niki Caro

SYNOPSIS: A young Chinese maiden disguises herself as a male warrior in order to save her father.

STARRING: Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Tzi Ma, Jet Li, Jason Scott Lee, Yosan An, Rosalind Chao "Greyhound" (Apple TV Plus)

Shelly Johnson (director of photography) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

DIRECTOR: Aaron Schneider

SYNOPSIS: Several months after the U.S. entry into World War II, an inexperienced U.S. Navy commander must lead an Allied convoy being stalked by a German submarine wolf pack.

STARRING: Tom Hanks, Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham, Matt Helm, Rob Morgan, Travis Quentin "The Mauritanian" (STXfilms)

Alwin H. Küchler (director of photography) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

DIRECTOR: Kevin Macdonald

SYNOPSIS: A detainee at the U.S military's Guantanamo Bay detention center is held without charges for over a decade and seeks help from a defense attorney for his release.

STARRING: Tahar Rahim, Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch, Shailene Woodley "The White Tiger" (Netflix)

Paolo Carnera (director of photography) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

DIRECTOR: Ramin Bahrani

SYNOPSIS: The epic journey of a poor Indian driver who must use his wit and cunning to break free from servitude to his rich masters and rise to the top of the heap.

STARRING: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao, Mahesh Manjrekar

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. The most awarded films in Oscar history are “Ben-Hur,” “Titanic” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” at 11 statuettes. The most nominated films in Academy history are “All About Eve,” “Titanic” and “La La Land” at 14. “La La Land” is the only film of the three to have lost best picture. The biggest Oscar “losers,” meaning most nominated and walk away with zero awards, are 1977’s “The Turning Point” and 1985’s “The Color Purple” at 11 each.

