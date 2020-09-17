Oscars Predictions: Best Actor – Can Delroy Lindo Bring Back the Summer Buzz?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

2021 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:

BEST ACTOR

UPDATED: Sept. 17, 2020 (Pre-Season)

The best actor race is just starting to feel itself out for the season. Anthony Hopkins’ turn in “The Father” seems like the type of performance that Oscar voters will just gobble up but with so much of the season to go, you don’t want to peak too early. Awaiting the drops of Gary Oldman (“Mank”) and Tom Hanks (“News of the World”) to possibly shake things up while many category campaigns remain in flux, with lots of the contenders holding the possibility of moving to the supporting category. Delroy Lindo was just announced in an exclusive that he will compete in best actor while the word is still out for other Netflix contenders like Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) and Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”).

† = no release date scheduled / could be delayed / may not be eligible

†† = could be campaigned in lead or supporting categories / original or adapted screenplay categories

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

Anthony Hopkins

"The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Gary Oldman

"Mank" (Netflix)

Delroy Lindo

"Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix)

Daniel Kaluuya †/††

"Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)

Tom Hanks

"News of the World" (Universal Pictures)



NEXT IN LINE CONTENDERS :

Chadwick Boseman †/††

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)

Steven Yeun †

"Minari" (A24)

Dev Patel

"The Personal History of David Copperfield" (Searchlight Pictures)

Riz Ahmed

"Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios)

Ansel Elgort

"West Side Story" (20th Century Studios)



TOP-TIER AWARDS CONTENDERS :

Jesse Plemons ††

"I'm Thinking of Ending Things" (Netflix)

Ben Affleck

"The Way Back" (Warner Bros.)

Timothée Chalamet

"Dune" (Warner Bros.)

Rob Morgan

"Bull" (Sony Pictures Worldwide)

John Magaro

"First Cow" (A24)

Winston Duke †

"Nine Days" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Liam Neeson

"Ordinary Love" (Bleecker Street)

Benedict Cumberbatch

"The Courier" (Roadside Attractions)

Max Harwood

"Everybody's Talking About Jamie" (20th Century Studios)

John David Washington

"Tenet" (Netflix)



ALSO IN CONTENTION :

Leslie Odom, Jr. †/††

"One Night in Miami..." (Amazon Studios)

Eli Goree †/††

"One Night in Miami..." (Amazon Studios)

Kingsley Ben-Adir †/††

"One Night in Miami..." (Amazon Studios)

Aldis Hodge †/††

"One Night in Miami..." (Amazon Studios)

Armando Espitia

"I Carry You With Me" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Armie Hammer ††

"Rebecca" (Netflix)

Andy Samberg

"Palm Springs" (Neon)

George Clooney †

"The Midnight Sky" (Netflix)

Daniel Craig

"No Time to Die" (United Artists Releasing)

Pete Davidson

"The King of Staten Island" (Universal Pictures)



MORE AWARDS CONTENDERS :

Eddie Murphy

"Coming 2 America" (Paramount Pictures)

Michael B. Jordan

"Without Remorse" (Paramount Pictures)

Kevin Costner

"Let Him Go" (Focus Features)

Lakeith Stanfield †/††

"Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)

Matthew McConaughey

"The Gentleman" (STX Entertainment)

Trevante Rhodes ††

"The United States vs. Billie Holiday" (Paramount Pictures)

Kenneth Branagh

"Death on the Nile." (20th Century Studios)

Scott Eastwood

"The Outpost" (Screen Media Films)

Michael Angelo Covino

"The Climb" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Denzel Washington

"The Little Things" (Warner Bros.)



UNRANKED AWARDS CONTENDERS :

Ben Affleck, “Deep Water” (20th Century Studios)

“Deep Water” (20th Century Studios) Steve Carell, “Irresistible” (Focus Features)

“Irresistible” (Focus Features) Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)††

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)†† Matt Damon, “Stillwater” (Focus Features)†

“Stillwater” (Focus Features)† Harrison Ford, “Call of the Wild” (20th Century Studios)

“Call of the Wild” (20th Century Studios) Jamie Foxx, “Soul” (Pixar)

“Soul” (Pixar) Tom Holland, “Onward” (Pixar)

“Onward” (Pixar) Oscar Isaac, “The Card Counter” (Focus Features)†

“The Card Counter” (Focus Features)† Leslie Odom, Jr. “Hamilton” (Disney Plus)†/††

“Hamilton” (Disney Plus)†/†† Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” (Disney Plus)†

“Hamilton” (Disney Plus)† Viggo Mortensen, “Falling” (No U.S. Distribution)†

“Falling” (No U.S. Distribution)† Joaquin Phoenix, “C’mon C’mon” (A24)†

“C’mon C’mon” (A24)† Eddie Redmayne, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)††

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)†† Ryan Reynolds, “Free Guy” (20th Century Studios)

“Free Guy” (20th Century Studios) Ben Schwartz, “Standing Up, Falling Down” (Shout! Factory)

“Standing Up, Falling Down” (Shout! Factory) Sebastian Stan, “The Last Full Measure” (Roadside Attractions)

“The Last Full Measure” (Roadside Attractions) Lakeith Stanfield, “The Photograph” (Universal Pictures)

† = no release date scheduled / could be delayed / may not be eligible

†† = could be campaigned in lead or supporting categories / original or adapted screenplay categories

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners are selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). 17 branches are represented within the near 10,000 person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects, and writers.