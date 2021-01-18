Golden Globes Predictions: Best Supporting Actress (Film) – Can Nicole Kidman’s “Zazz” Her Way to the HFPA?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE PREDICTIONS:

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MOTION PICTURE

UPDATED: Jan. 18, 2021

AWARDS COMMENTARY:

With Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) out of this category, we could see some interesting choices and Globe favorites like Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”) and Nicole Kidman (“The Prom”) make the lineup, even if their final prospects seem dimmer than usual.

THE PROM (L to R) NICOLE KIDMAN as ANGIE DICKINSON,JO ELLEN PELLMAN as EMMA in THE PROM. Cr. MELINDA SUE GORDON/NETFLIX © 2020 MELINDA SUE GORDON/NETFLIX

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

Olivia Colman

"The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics) GLOBES HISTORY: 3 nominations, 3 wins (including 2018's "The Favourite")

ROLE: Anne

–

DIRECTOR: Florian Zeller

SYNOPSIS: A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

STARRING: Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Anthony Hopkins, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell, Olivia Williams Amanda Seyfried

"Mank" (Netflix) GLOBES HISTORY: Never nominated

ROLE: Marion Davies

–

DIRECTOR: David Fincher

SYNOPSIS: 1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles.

STARRING: Tom Burke, Lily Collins, Joseph Cross, Charles Dance, Monika Gossman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Jamie McShane, Tuppence Middleton, Toby Leonard Moore, Gary Oldman, Tom Pelphrey, Amanda Seyfried, Sam Troughton Yuh-Jung Youn

"Minari" (A24) GLOBES HISTORY: Never nominated

ROLE: Soonja

–

DIRECTOR: Lee Isaac Chung

SYNOPSIS: A Korean family moves to Arkansas to start a farm in the 1980s.

STARRING: Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Alan S. Kim, Yuh-jung Youn, Will Patton Nicole Kidman

"The Prom" (Netflix) GLOBES HISTORY: 14 nominations, 4 wins (2017's "Big Little Lies" from HBO, 2002's "The Hours," 2001's "Moulin Rouge!" and 1995's "To Die For")

ROLE: Angie Dickinson

–

DIRECTOR: Ryan Murphy

SYNOPSIS: A troupe of hilariously self-obsessed theater stars swarm into a small conservative Indiana town in support of a high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom.

STARRING: Meryl Streep, Jo Ellen Pellman, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Ariana DeBose, Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells. Tracey Ullman Jodie Foster

"The Mauritanian" (STXfilms) GLOBES HISTORY: 7 nominations, 2 wins (1988's "The Accused" and 1991's "The Silence of the Lambs" including the Cecil B. DeMille award in 2013)

ROLE: Nancy Hollander

–

DIRECTOR: Kevin Macdonald

SYNOPSIS: A detainee at the U.S military's Guantanamo Bay detention center is held without charges for over a decade and seeks help from a defense attorney for his release.

STARRING: Tahar Rahim, Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch, Shailene Woodley

HILLBILLY ELEGY: Glenn Close (“Mamaw”). Photo Cr. Lacey Terrell/NETFLIX © 2020 Lacey Terrell/NETFLIX

NEXT IN LINE :

Ellen Burstyn

"Pieces of a Woman" (Netflix) GLOBES HISTORY: 7 nominations, 1 win (1978's "Same Time, Next Year")

ROLE: Elizabeth

–

DIRECTOR: Kornél Mundruczó

SYNOPSIS: When a young mother's home birth ends in unfathomable tragedy, she begins a year-long odyssey of mourning that fractures relationships with loved ones in this deeply personal story of a woman learning to live alongside her loss.

STARRING: Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Ellen Burstyn, Iliza Shlesinger, Benny Safdie, Sarah Snook, Molly Parker Glenn Close

"Hillbilly Elegy" (Netflix) GLOBES HISTORY: 14 nominations, 3 wins (most recently for 2017's "The Wife" in best actress in a drama)

ROLE: Mamaw

–

DIRECTOR: Ron Howard

SYNOPSIS: An urgent phone call pulls a Yale Law student back to his Ohio hometown, where he reflects on three generations of family history and his own future.

STARRING: Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Gabriel Basso, Haley Bennett, Freida Pinto, Bo Hopkins, Owen Asztalos Helena Zengel

"News of the World" (Universal Pictures) GLOBES HISTORY: Never nominated

ROLE: Johanna Leonberger

–

DIRECTOR: Paul Greengrass

SYNOPSIS: A Civil War veteran agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home.

STARRING: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Elizabeth Marvel, Mare Winningham, Michael Angelo Covino, Ray McKinnon Saoirse Ronan

"Ammonite" (Neon) GLOBES HISTORY: 4 nominations, 1 win (2017's "Lady Bird" in best actress in a comedy or musical)

ROLE: Charlotte Murchison

–

DIRECTOR: Francis Lee

SYNOPSIS: 1840s England, acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter Mary Anning and a young woman sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship, altering both of their lives forever.

STARRING: Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, Fiona Shaw, Gemma Jones, James McArdle Dominique Fishback

"Judas and the Black Messiah" (HBO Max/Warner Bros.) GLOBES HISTORY: Never nominated

ROLE: Deborah Johnson

–

DIRECTOR: Shaka King

SYNOPSIS: The story of Fred Hampton, Chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, and his fateful betrayal by FBI informant William O'Neal.

STARRING: Lakeith Stanfield, Daniel Kaluuya, Dominique Fishback, Jesse Plemons, Martin Sheen, Dominique Thorne, Algee Smith, Lil Rel Howery, Jermaine Fowler

Netflix/YouTube

ALSO IN CONTENTION :

Candice Bergen, “Let Them All Talk” (HBO Max)

“Let Them All Talk” (HBO Max) Priyanka Chopra Jonas, “The White Tiger” (Netflix)

“The White Tiger” (Netflix) Olivia Cooke, “Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)

“Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios) Ariana DeBose, “The Prom” (Netflix)

“The Prom” (Netflix) Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton” (Disney Plus)

“Hamilton” (Disney Plus) Vanessa Kirby, “The World to Come” (Bleecker Street)

“The World to Come” (Bleecker Street) Talia Ryder, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus Features)

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always” (Focus Features) Philippa Soo, “Hamilton” (Disney Plus)

“Hamilton” (Disney Plus) Swankie, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) Valerie Mahaffey, “French Exit” (Sony Pictures Classics)

