Golden Globes Predictions: Best Supporting Actor (Film) – Can Kingsley Ben-Adir and Leslie Odom Jr Both Find Love for ‘Miami’?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars from Film Awards Editor Clayton Davis. Following Academy Awards history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar predictions are updated regularly with the current year's contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. Eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and will be displayed next to revision date.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE COLLECTIVE

DRAFT>>>PRE SEASON>>>REGULAR SEASON>>>POST SEASON

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE PREDICTIONS:

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MOTION PICTURE

UPDATED: Jan. 3, 2021

AWARDS COMMENTARY:

With news that Stanley Tucci has been moved out of this category by the HFPA and the men from “One Night in Miami” going the supporting route after the Globes forced them to stay together, this category could take a very different shape then what could ultimately end up happening with the Academy. For instance, we could find Kingsley Ben-Adir join his co-star Leslie Odom, Jr as a fellow nominee. The HFPA has had trouble in the past building a consensus around a large ensemble (an example being the shutout of all the actors from “Spotlight”). With Sacha Baron Cohen assured a nomination (perhaps a win?) for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” will they pass on him in this space? As a matter of fact, how many double (even potential triple) nominees will the HFPA have? Will they feel compelled to spread the love? Feb. 3 will tell.

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) Amazon Studios

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE :

Daniel Kaluuya

"Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.) OSCAR HISTORY: 1 nomination

ROLE: Fred Hampton

–

DIRECTOR: Shaka King

SYNOPSIS: The story of Fred Hampton, Chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, and his fateful betrayal by FBI informant William O'Neal.

STARRING: Lakeith Stanfield, Daniel Kaluuya, Dominique Fishback, Jesse Plemons, Martin Sheen, Dominique Thorne, Algee Smith, Lil Rel Howery, Jermaine Fowler Leslie Odom, Jr.

"One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

ROLE: Sam Cooke

–

DIRECTOR: Regina King

SYNOPSIS: A fictional account of one incredible night in 1964, where four icons of activism, sports and music – Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke – gathered, discussing their roles in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the ’60s.

STARRING: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom, Jr. Chadwick Boseman

"Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

ROLE: Stormin' Norman

–

DIRECTOR: Spike Lee

SYNOPSIS: Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide.

STARRING: Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Jonathan Majors, Chadwick Boseman, Isiah Witlock, Jr,, Norm Lewis Bill Murray

"On the Rocks" (A24/Apple TV Plus) OSCAR HISTORY: 1 nomination

ROLE: Felix

–

DIRECTOR: Sofia Coppola

SYNOPSIS: A young mother reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York.

STARRING: Rashida Jones, Bill Murray, Marlon Wayans, Jessica Henwick, Jenny Slate Kingsley Ben-Adir

"One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

ROLE: Malcolm X

–

DIRECTOR: Regina King

SYNOPSIS: A fictional account of one incredible night in 1964, where four icons of activism, sports and music – Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke – gathered, discussing their roles in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the ’60s.

STARRING: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom, Jr.

Sorkin and Sacha Baron Cohen on the set of “The Trail of the Chicago 7.” Photo courtesy of Netflix

NEXT IN LINE :

Sacha Baron Cohen

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix) OSCAR HISTORY: 1 nomination (2006's "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" in adapted screenplay)

ROLE: Abbie Hoffman

–

DIRECTOR: Aaron Sorkin

SYNOPSIS: The story of 7 people on trial stemming from various charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.

STARRING: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, Jeremy Strong Glynn Turman

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

ROLE: Toledo

–

DIRECTOR: George C. Wolfe

SYNOPSIS: Chicago, 1927. A recording session. Tensions rise between Ma Rainey, her ambitious horn player and the white management determined to control the uncontrollable "Mother of the Blues". Based on Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's play..

STARRING: Chadwick Boseman, Dusan Brown, Jonny Coyne, Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, Taylour Paige, Michael Potts, Jeremy Shamos, Glynn Turman Paul Raci

"Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

ROLE: Joe

–

DIRECTOR: Darius Marder

SYNOPSIS: A heavy-metal drummer's life is thrown into freefall when he begins to lose his hearing.

STARRING: Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Mathieu Almaric, Lauren Ridloff David Strathairn

"Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures) OSCAR HISTORY: 1 nomination

ROLE: Dave

–

DIRECTOR: Chloé Zhao

SYNOPSIS: After losing everything in the Great Recession, an old woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

STARRING: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Swankie, Bob Wells Colman Domingo

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix) OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated

ROLE: Cutler

–

DIRECTOR: George C. Wolfe

SYNOPSIS: Chicago, 1927. A recording session. Tensions rise between Ma Rainey, her ambitious horn player and the white management determined to control the uncontrollable "Mother of the Blues". Based on Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's play..

STARRING: Chadwick Boseman, Dusan Brown, Jonny Coyne, Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, Taylour Paige, Michael Potts, Jeremy Shamos, Glynn Turman

Hamilton Joan Marcus

ALSO IN CONTENTION :

2021 Golden Globes Predictions (Film)

2020-2021 Golden Globes Awards Timeline

Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms – Nov. 30, 2020

Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Dec. 30, 2020

Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 12, 2021

Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 13, 2021

The final screening date for Motion Pictures – Jan. 26, 2021

The final date for Motion Picture press conferences – Jan. 27, 2021

Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT – Jan. 30, 2021

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Feb. 3, 2021

announced at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT – Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young – Feb. 23, 2021

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast to coast at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California – Feb. 28, 2021

2021 Academy Awards Predictions

About the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes Awards, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is held annually with 93 members since 1944. The group recognizes excellence in film and television, across drama and comedy or musical categories. Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” holds the record for the most awards won by a single film with seven. Milos Forman’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and Alan Parker’s “Midnight Express” is next in line with six each. Robert Altman’s “Nashville” has the record for most nominations received by a film with 11 while Colin Higgins’ “Foul Play,” Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather Part III” and Mike Nichols’ “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” share the record for receiving the most nominations and not winning a single award at seven.