Golden Globes Predictions: Best Supporting Actor (Film) – Can Kingsley Ben-Adir and Leslie Odom Jr Both Find Love for ‘Miami’?

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE PREDICTIONS:
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MOTION PICTURE
UPDATED: Jan. 3, 2021
AWARDS COMMENTARY:
With news that Stanley Tucci has been moved out of this category by the HFPA and the men from “One Night in Miami” going the supporting route after the Globes forced them to stay together, this category could take a very different shape then what could ultimately end up happening with the Academy. For instance, we could find Kingsley Ben-Adir join his co-star Leslie Odom, Jr as a fellow nominee. The HFPA has had trouble in the past building a consensus around a large ensemble (an example being the shutout of all the actors from “Spotlight”). With Sacha Baron Cohen assured a nomination (perhaps a win?) for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” will they pass on him in this space? As a matter of fact, how many double (even potential triple) nominees will the HFPA have? Will they feel compelled to spread the love? Feb. 3 will tell.
AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
Daniel Kaluuya
"Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.)
OSCAR HISTORY: 1 nomination
ROLE: Fred Hampton
–
DIRECTOR: Shaka King
SYNOPSIS: The story of Fred Hampton, Chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, and his fateful betrayal by FBI informant William O'Neal.
STARRING: Lakeith Stanfield, Daniel Kaluuya, Dominique Fishback, Jesse Plemons, Martin Sheen, Dominique Thorne, Algee Smith, Lil Rel Howery, Jermaine Fowler
Leslie Odom, Jr.
"One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios)
OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated
ROLE: Sam Cooke
–
DIRECTOR: Regina King
SYNOPSIS: A fictional account of one incredible night in 1964, where four icons of activism, sports and music – Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke – gathered, discussing their roles in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the ’60s.
STARRING: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom, Jr.
Chadwick Boseman
"Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix)
OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated
ROLE: Stormin' Norman
–
DIRECTOR: Spike Lee
SYNOPSIS: Four African American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide.
STARRING: Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Jonathan Majors, Chadwick Boseman, Isiah Witlock, Jr,, Norm Lewis
Bill Murray
"On the Rocks" (A24/Apple TV Plus)
OSCAR HISTORY: 1 nomination
ROLE: Felix
–
DIRECTOR: Sofia Coppola
SYNOPSIS: A young mother reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York.
STARRING: Rashida Jones, Bill Murray, Marlon Wayans, Jessica Henwick, Jenny Slate
Kingsley Ben-Adir
"One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios)
OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated
ROLE: Malcolm X
–
DIRECTOR: Regina King
SYNOPSIS: A fictional account of one incredible night in 1964, where four icons of activism, sports and music – Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke – gathered, discussing their roles in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the ’60s.
STARRING: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom, Jr.
NEXT IN LINE:
Sacha Baron Cohen
"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)
OSCAR HISTORY: 1 nomination (2006's "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" in adapted screenplay)
ROLE: Abbie Hoffman
–
DIRECTOR: Aaron Sorkin
SYNOPSIS: The story of 7 people on trial stemming from various charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.
STARRING: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, Jeremy Strong
Glynn Turman
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)
OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated
ROLE: Toledo
–
DIRECTOR: George C. Wolfe
SYNOPSIS: Chicago, 1927. A recording session. Tensions rise between Ma Rainey, her ambitious horn player and the white management determined to control the uncontrollable "Mother of the Blues". Based on Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's play..
STARRING: Chadwick Boseman, Dusan Brown, Jonny Coyne, Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, Taylour Paige, Michael Potts, Jeremy Shamos, Glynn Turman
Paul Raci
"Sound of Metal" (Amazon Studios)
OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated
ROLE: Joe
–
DIRECTOR: Darius Marder
SYNOPSIS: A heavy-metal drummer's life is thrown into freefall when he begins to lose his hearing.
STARRING: Riz Ahmed, Olivia Cooke, Paul Raci, Mathieu Almaric, Lauren Ridloff
David Strathairn
"Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)
OSCAR HISTORY: 1 nomination
ROLE: Dave
–
DIRECTOR: Chloé Zhao
SYNOPSIS: After losing everything in the Great Recession, an old woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.
STARRING: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Swankie, Bob Wells
Colman Domingo
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" (Netflix)
OSCAR HISTORY: Never nominated
ROLE: Cutler
–
DIRECTOR: George C. Wolfe
SYNOPSIS: Chicago, 1927. A recording session. Tensions rise between Ma Rainey, her ambitious horn player and the white management determined to control the uncontrollable "Mother of the Blues". Based on Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's play..
STARRING: Chadwick Boseman, Dusan Brown, Jonny Coyne, Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, Taylour Paige, Michael Potts, Jeremy Shamos, Glynn Turman
ALSO IN CONTENTION:
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II,“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)
Bo Burnham,“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)
Billy Crystal,“Standing Up, Falling Down” (Shout! Factory)
Charles Dance,“Mank” (Netflix)
Daveed Diggs,“Hamilton” (Disney Plus)
Lucas Hedges,“French Exit” (Sony Pictures Classics)
Aldis Hodge,“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)
Arliss Howard,“Mank” (Netflix)
Caleb Landry Jones,“The Outpost” (Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment)
Alan S. Kim,“Minari” (A24)
Frank Langella,“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)
Jared Leto,“The Little Things” (HBO Max/Warner Bros.)
Diego Luna,“Wander Darkly” (Lionsgate)
Jonathan Majors,“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)
Mark Rylance,“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)
